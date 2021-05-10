Dave Lowe. Source The Guardian, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
carbon tax Opinion

$1000 / ton Carbon Tax? Climate Scientist Demands the Alleged Damage of Fossil Fuel be Fully Priced

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate scientist David Lowe is horrified democratic governments like New Zealand are only charging double digit carbon prices – he thinks the true cost of carbon is around $1000 / ton, and should be imposed in a way which spans administrations.

Humans already have the tools to combat climate change but we lack leadership

In this extract, top atmospheric scientist Dave Lowe explains why despite political inaction he believes we can build a sustainable future

Dave Lowe
Mon 10 May 2021 06.00 AEST

When it comes to the political will and leadership needed to drive the world towards a sustainable future, I’m a pessimist. Time and time again, I’ve heard rhetoric from politicians focusing on short-term goals at the expense of planning for the future. In 2021, the mainstream media promote responsible journalism and take a hard line with climate deniers. Many journalists hold governments to account over climate change goals. However, hard scientific data is often still manipulated and cherrypicked by politicians. I’ve spoken to many and liken the experience to walking through treacle.

Does their bland decision-making have to do with the structure of democracy itself, with its short electoral terms and lack of incentives for incumbent politicians to make hard and binding decisions for the decades ahead?

Crucial to the urgent transition towards a low carbon future will be the skills and experience of engineers. Over the years I’ve spoken to many groups of engineers, including oil and gas engineers, about climate change. You’d think that a climate scientist talking to a gas engineer would lead to an argument, but that has not been my experience.

Their skills are transferable to an economy making widescale use of “green hydrogen”, for example. Green hydrogen, produced by electrolysis of water using excess electricity derived from wind and other renewable energy sources, is already being used in steelmaking, energy storage and transport in Germany and a number of other countries.

If you ask a chemist how, and how much it would cost, to remove a tonne of CO2 from the atmosphere, they would probably throw up their hands in horror, come up with a figure of NZ$1,000 per tonne and a very complex apparatus. A climate scientist would reply to the question with another, like, “How much do you think the 2020 wildfires in Australia, California, Colorado, Siberia and the Arctic cost?” And a New Zealand economist would quote the current carbon price on the New Zealand emissions trading scheme site, which in early 2021 was about NZ$37 per tonne. To me that sounds ridiculously cheap, measuring in crude economic terms the cost of the damage by carbon emissions into our only atmosphere.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/10/humans-already-have-the-tools-to-combat-climate-change-but-we-lack-leadership

Here’s a thought Dave. Why don’t you put your money where your mouth is?

Instead of pontificating about how we should all be paying $1000 / ton, why don’t you lead by example, and start a project where climate believers can pay you $1000 to physically remove a ton of carbon from the atmosphere?

Chemical extraction of CO2 from air is simple, not complicated, as you suggested. All you need to extract CO2 from air is to bubble air through a big tank of saturated lime water.

Calcium hydroxide (garden lime) is slightly soluble in water, but calcium carbonate (limestone) will precipitate and drop to the bottom of your tank. This process has been used for centuries to assay the CO2 content of a stream of gas, it is even taught in schools as a basic chemistry experiment – students blow into a tube, and watch clouds of calcium carbonate appear in the bottle they are blowing air into. Lime water is very good at grabbing CO2 out of the air, or out of people’s breath.

Of course, lime production is a very carbon intensive process, so you really need to recycle your calcium carbonate precipitate. Part of your CO2 recovery process should involve regenerating the lime from the precipitated calcium carbonate in a solar furnace, and disposing of the concentrated CO2 recovered from the regenerator. And you will need a rather large tank of lime water to absorb a ton of CO2 in a reasonable timeframe. But the chemistry is simple.

All the components of your plant should be manufactured using renewable energy, but hey lets be generous – since it is a pilot plant, I’ll give you a pass if you use solar panels and structural steel and plastic and copper and whatever else you need, all manufactured in the coal furnaces of China.

I doubt I will be one of your customers – but I assure you I will report on your progress, in winning customers for your $1000 / ton carbon disposal system. You never know, you might even make some money – there are plenty of rich celebrities dumb enough to pay $1000 to dispose of a ton of CO2. You could send customers a nice framed certificate thanking them for helping to save the Earth.

John Shewchuk
May 10, 2021 10:08 am

David Lowe is in dire need of some CO2 therapy … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/aGqDEVt

Richard Page
May 10, 2021 10:12 am

Public recognition for an educated idiot. Job done!

DMacKenzie
May 10, 2021 10:24 am

He is conflating the industrial cost of CO2 extraction with the human costs associated with plants and coccolithophores using photosynthesis, which is zero.

markl
May 10, 2021 10:30 am

Judging by the shrill, alarmist, fear mongering, and over the top claims being made about CO2 I venture that the AGW narrative is losing its’ audience and believability. It’s about time.

John Dawson
May 10, 2021 10:31 am

A quick search suggests we humans emit about 1kg of CO2 per day. Can I therefore suggest all the world’s governments get together and immediately impose a mandatory $1 per day carbon tax on all humans.

That will generate about $2-3 trillion per year and will surely help to solve global warming 😉

dk_
Reply to  John Dawson
May 10, 2021 10:48 am

Or some could volunteer to save the rest of us, and consign themselves to the deep, “capturing” their body carbon content, and preventing a kilo/day future emissions. They can each take a sack of CaCO3 rich concrete with them, and row themselves out. Leave the paddles in the canoe, we can use it for the next batch.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by dk_
Nicholas McGinley
May 10, 2021 10:32 am

Tax?
There should be a dividend!

George Daddis
May 10, 2021 10:38 am

The assumption (premise) in his appeal is that those forest fires did not occur before, and are soley the result of the last century’s rise in CO2 emissions. The faulty conclusion therefore is they will no longer occur if we paid a NZ$ 1,000 carbon tax.

No peer reviewed paper required, just a back of the envelope calculation based on actual data will suffice to justify the premise of your recommendation, Dave.

Tom Halla
May 10, 2021 10:39 am

Considering just how many of the figures going into a “social cost of carbon” are arbitrary, as is the appropriate discount rate, and the scenarios involved are, using numbers he is metaphorically pulling from is nether regions, Lowe is not all that aberrant.

Anon
May 10, 2021 10:42 am

The lack of thinking here is truly remarkable:

And when will the damage of renewables be fully priced?

Palm Oil Was Supposed to Help Save the Planet. Instead It Unleashed a Catastrophe.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/20/magazine/palm-oil-borneo-climate-catastrophe.html

And to whom does the fossil fuel damage money go?

My suggestion would be directly to the Earth. Collect the tax in one dollar bill denominations (that is a lot of carbon) and inter/sequester them permanently in a site like Yucca Mountain. So not only do you solve the climate crisis but also provide an environmental benefit of quantitative easing, where the Fed buys and buries the national debt. (lol)

dk_
May 10, 2021 10:43 am

David Lowe is 195.0 ish grams of carbon per kilo body weight. Just sayin.’ Now if he’s serious…

Bob Greene
May 10, 2021 10:44 am

Life expectancy has almost doubled in the past couple of centuries since we started using cahbahn. I notice that is never included in the so-called cost of carbon.

David S
May 10, 2021 10:48 am

Burning 1 gallon of gasoline produces about 20 pounds of CO2. So 100 gallons would produce 1 ton of CO2. $1000 per ton would increase the cost of 100 gallons by $1000. That’s a $10 increase in the cost per gallon of gas. Right now gas costs about $3/ gal. So that would increase to $13/gal if the tax were added to the price of gasoline. I wonder how many people would be willing to pay that to solve a non-existent problem

It doesn't add up...
May 10, 2021 10:53 am

Don’t allow him to charge even NZ $1,000 for extracting a tonne of carbon. It can be done much cheaper than that. Here’s a claim for US$100/ton

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/06/cost-plunges-capturing-carbon-dioxide-air

Much more worrying to my mind is the thinking adopted by the UK government since 2009, which simply defines the cost of carbon as whatever is necessary to hit any given political target at any point in time. The logic of that is they would shut down the economy, and perhaps even kill people more directly just to hit the target. They have sided with Attenborough.

rbabcock
May 10, 2021 10:53 am

So far, this Spring has been a real shocker for the warming group. Snow and cold are everywhere, including Mom’s day snows in northern NY and PA and May snows in parts of Germany (covering all those solar panels). The CET has been on the bottom of the graph. Colorado is next.

I would think watching temperatures fall after a few years of warmer ones would get reasonable people rethinking what’s going on, but evidently not. My guess there will be a mile high ice sheet on the outskirts of our northern cities and they still will be blaming CO2.

If I lived in Canada, I’d be packing my bags and applying for citizenship below the 35th parallel somewhere because we have only 12 10 years before the coming cold does us all in. We’ve reached the tipping point and we can’t stop it now.

Hokey Schtick
May 10, 2021 11:16 am

Historians in the future will look back on our times and try to work out the moment we went peak stupid. We can’t be too far off now. Surely.

stinkerp
May 10, 2021 11:24 am

The arbitrary “cost” of CO2 assigned by myopic alarmists: $1,000 a tonne

The benefit of CO2 to all life on earth: priceless

David H
May 10, 2021 11:27 am

He looks to be about 80 years old. If I remember correctly humans emit about 2 pounds of CO2 per day. That means he owes about $29,000. Pay up bud.

CD in Wisconsin
May 10, 2021 11:27 am

I just finished reading Wikipedia’s write-up on the John Scopes Monkey Trial in Dayton, Tennessee, which took place in the summer of 1925. Although the trial was actually just a publicity stunt, it nonetheless featured two of the famous lawyers of the day–William Jennings Bryan for the prosecution against Clarence Darrow for the defense.

For the sake of the publicity, John Scopes agreed to be put on trail for teaching evolution in science class in the local Dayton high school — which was in violation of state law. Bryan, the hard-line fundamentalist Christian that he was, successfully prosecuted Scopes. He was played admirably by Frederick March in the 1960 movie Inherit The Wind. Spencer Tracy played Clarence Darrow.

For whatever it’s worth, David Lowe and other climate alarmist of his ilk remind me of Bryan and his fire-and-brimstone religious preaching. They all push their belief system on us with the fervor and fanaticism of Hitler. And through it all, the alarmists are demanding that we all pay the required tithes to the politicians for our carbon sins. Bryan would probably condemn you to Hell if you did not believe, and likewise the climate alarmists condemn us all to Climate Hell if we do not hear and obey…..and pay up.

Bryan had quite a few believers and followers in his day, and he unsuccessfully ran for president three times. Lowe and his ilk today have way too many believers for a scientific theory that is so fundamentally flawed. Bryan died five days after the Scopes trial, but I suspect it is going to take a lot longer for the CAGW theory to die out.

BTW, H.L. Mencken was at the Scopes Trail covering it for the Baltimore Sun. He was a strong supporter of Scopes and the defense, and he did not hide it in his writings.

