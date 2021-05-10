US Emergency Declared After Cyber Criminals Cut 45% of the Fuel Supply to the East Coast

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate activists in New York and other East Coast cities may have an opportunity to live their dream of life without fossil fuel, as operators of the Colonial pipeline struggle to fix damage from a cyber attack which shut down the pipeline on May 7th.
US declares emergency after ransomware shuts oil pipeline that pumps 100 million gallons a day
Oil transport by road allowed after Colonial Pipeline goes down, operator says recovery is under way but offers no recovery date
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
Mon 10 May 2021 // 00:15 UTC
One of the USA’s largest oil pipelines has been shut by ransomware, leading the nation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to issue a regional emergency declaration permitting the transport of fuel by road.
The Colonial Pipeline says it carries 100 million gallons a day of refined fuels between Houston, Texas, and New York Harbor, or 45 percent of all fuel needed on the USA’s East Coast. The pipeline carries fuel for cars and trucks, jet fuel, and heating oil.
It’s been offline since May 7th, according to a company statement, due to what the outfit described as “… a cybersecurity attack [that] involves ransomware.”
It added: “In response, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems.”
…Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2021/05/10/colonial_pipeline_ransomware/
As a software expert, my first thought is someone who allows the connection of mission critical control systems to the internet should probably consider a different career. But perhaps I am being unfair. Even the most carefully isolated systems can be undone, if a careless employee or contractor connects their infected laptop to an internal network.