Bad science Ocean acidification

Something Smells Fishy: Allegations of Fraud in Ocean Acidification Research

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
19 Comments

While on tour in Australia in 2010, my friend, David Archibald said to me “Ocean Acidification is the last refuge of the climate scoundrels”. It appears he may be right. It also appears that James Cook University has a real research integrity problem, that Dr. Peter Ridd has pointed out, and got fired for daring to say it.

Kip Hansen covered this last week, but it deserves another bump because members of the scientific press are taking notice. From Science Magazine:

Does ocean acidification alter fish behavior? Fraud allegations create a sea of doubt

Members of the Clark group say they will soon publicize the alleged data problems on PubPeer, a website for discussion of published work. And they say they thought long and hard about whether to discuss their concerns with a reporter while investigations may be ongoing. “In my experience, whistleblowers, myself as well as others, are shamed for talking to the media before an investigation has concluded misconduct,” says Josefin Sundin of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, the last author on the Nature replication paper. “But why is that? If an investigation even takes place, it can drag on for a very long time. If you know that data have been fabricated, why is it considered the right thing to do to stay silent about it for months and even years?”

Something smells for sure.

Full story here.

Terry
May 10, 2021 8:13 am

This is pretty remarkable. Are we witnessing the start of increased scrutiny of global warming science. Looking for a comment on this by David Attenborough –

4
Reply
Latimer Alder
Reply to  Terry
May 10, 2021 8:57 am

Try doing the same for ‘the 6th mass extinction’

Seems to be pretty much complete vapourware

1
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Terry
May 10, 2021 9:04 am

I would be willing to bet that the “whistleblowers” would say something to the effect of: “We’re already concerned enough with the tremendous problem of ocean acidification, and the entire climate crisis, that we don’t need others fudging the data…”

Is that a strawman argument? Yes. But we’ve seen it happen so often.

1
Reply
mikeworst
Reply to  Terry
May 10, 2021 9:28 am

It has been a long time coming, but yes I think a reckoning is coming in the next few years.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
May 10, 2021 8:36 am

Anthony,
Are we witnessing the first large cracks appearing in the edifice of Climastrology? One can only hope that the Lame Stream Media will have to start reporting some of the troubles within GangGreen, to avoid falling to Baghdad Bob type irrelevancy!
This would have been nice to have earlier for Peter Ridd’s sake, but maybe justice will prevail! It is more important than ever to keep pushing back against the propaganda and lies of the alarmists. With the hard work of you, Charles and all the great contributors; we might just see the end of this hoax in the near future!
Thank you, for being a leader in the battle!

1
Reply
No Name Guy
May 10, 2021 8:37 am

Well, this goes to show how useless “peer review” is. Only independent replication, you know, ACTUAL use of the scientific method, can show what is true and correct, and can reveal what is false or shoddy. In this case, it would appear that someone tried to independently replicate the original paper and couldn’t, thereby likely falsifying the original hypothesis. Boom…actual science.

1
Reply
No Name Guy
Reply to  No Name Guy
May 10, 2021 8:41 am

I’ll add this thought: Wouldn’t it be nice if there were a rich person out there who would fund attempts to independently replicate “groundbreaking” research? Take the original papers, and see if someone else, using the actual published methodology, can get the same results. And publish the outcome, regardless of results. And do this across a broad range of topics – not only climate (which I would predict will have low replication), but materials, psychology (again, I’d expect low replication), medicine, etc

2
Reply
DMacKenzie
May 10, 2021 8:38 am

Call them “Climate Liars” at every opportunity…put them on the defensive…make them prove their numbers are replicable…”extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof”…fair is fair…after all, their usual counter-argument is calling you a ‘denier’ and not allowing you a platform to debate them.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
May 10, 2021 8:38 am

The sprats are coming home to roost.

0
Reply
Doug S
May 10, 2021 8:46 am

The fraud, government funding and the push toward global communism is so strong now that these kinds of revelations may not amount to much. Here in the United States we have the big media companies shilling for the democrats, covering their crimes and protecting their political agenda. Climate Change is firmly implanted in the uneducated population now as both a religious symbol and political imperative.

I appreciate the few strong and honest individuals willing to risk their livelihoods and stand up for the truth but it appears to be an almost insurmountable task to dislodge “Climate Change” as a serious concern for uninformed people.

1
Reply
Anon
May 10, 2021 8:49 am

Ocean Acidification fundamentally RELIES on putting the “cart before the horse”.

The assumption is that anthropogenic carbon dioxide is absorbed by the oceans, making them more acidic.

However, if you adhere to the school of thought that increasing temperature warms the oceans and this outgasses carbon dioxide (and that the anthropogenic component is dwarfed by ocean outgassing, such that we saw nothing from the Mona Loa monitoring station during the lockdowns), then in reality, the phenomenon that is really going on is possibly the reverse: OCEAN BASIFICATION. Or acidification ascribed to something other than Carbon Dioxide.

Furthermore, the idea that we have a reliable pH record of the world’s oceans is simply absurd. Beckman patented the first pH meter in 1934 in the midst of the Great Depression, which was followed by World War II and the Cold War. And the environmental era didn’t take off until Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, in 1962, with EPA coming into existence in 1973. So who was concerned enough to take these ocean measurements? And given the fact that the global temperature record is so spotty, which only required reading a thermometer, think about how much more difficult that would be with pH meters, trained personnel and the sampling involved. So, what are they basing their trendlines on?

Maybe NASA now has a pH satellite aloft?

1
Reply
decnine
Reply to  Anon
May 10, 2021 8:59 am

I guess it would be possible to pour a lot of litmus into the ocean and have a satellite measure the colour?

0
Reply
Ric Werme
Editor
Reply to  Anon
May 10, 2021 9:19 am

Maybe NASA now has a pH satellite aloft?

Is that a tongue-in-cheek comment or can pH be remotely sensed?

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
May 10, 2021 8:53 am

I hope someone puts the nail in the coffin of Ocean Acidification because I’m tired of hearing about it. 🙂

It’s a non-problem.

1
Reply
observa
May 10, 2021 8:56 am

High time to cancel the abuse of James Cook’s good name methinks or provide a cure for the scurvy crew.

1
Reply
fretslider
May 10, 2021 9:01 am

How do you like your data, fried or boiled?

1
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  fretslider
May 10, 2021 9:15 am

Poached.

0
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  fretslider
May 10, 2021 9:32 am

It seems the researchers producing the data are being grilled.

0
Reply
Ric Werme
Editor
May 10, 2021 9:17 am

At the last climate conference I attended, Bob Carter was there (RIP, he is missed) and mentioned that it was tough to refute some of the acidification claims in ways the general public could readily understand. In particular, explaining bicarbonate buffering is tough, even for people who remember high school chemistry.

Fish Fraud, on the other hand, is a lot easier. JCU should be severely embarrassed, but near as I can tell, their officers don’t understand the controversey, but they can afford the best lawyers in Australia so it doesn’t matter to them.

I assume this won’t be part of Ridd’s upcoming court hearing, as that is a wrongful dismissal issue and not directly about crappy science.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

