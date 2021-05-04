Carbon credits Climate Hypocrisy

Guardian: Airlines Using Dubious Carbon Credits to Claim Carbon Neutral Operations

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Surprise – According to The Guardian, airline carbon credit “projects had routinely overstated their emissions reductions”.

Carbon offsets used by major airlines based on flawed system, warn experts

Guardian investigation finds carbon credits generated by forest protection schemes are based on flawed system

Patrick Greenfield @pgreenfielduk
Tue 4 May 2021 22.00 AEST

The forest protection carbon offsetting market used by major airlines for claims of carbon-neutral flying faces a significant credibility problem, with experts warning the system is not fit for purpose, an investigation has found.

Money from carbon offsets can provide vital financial support for projects seeking to protect and restore some of the most beautiful threatened ecosystems around the world. Given that nature-based solutions can make a significant contribution to the climate mitigation needed to stabilise global heating, a functioning finance channel will be important for climate change progress, and particularly for developing countries.

But a joint investigation into the offsetting schemes used by some of the world’s largest airlines carried out by the Guardian and Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative arm, found that although many forest projects were doing valuable conservation work, the credits that they generated by preventing environmental destruction appear to be based on a flawed and much-criticised system, even though these credits were being used to back up claims of “carbon-neutral flying” and net-zero commitments.

Thales West, a scientist and former project auditor, led a study on schemes in the Brazilian Amazon that found that projects had routinely overstated their emissions reductions. He said that the methodologies “are not robust enough” which means “there is room for projects to generate credits that have no impact on the climate whatsoever”.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/may/04/carbon-offsets-used-by-major-airlines-based-on-flawed-system-warn-experts

Airlines are not alone allegedly cheating the system, recently the New Zealand government was accused of using dodgy accounting to exaggerate their emissions reduction “achievements”.

And of course, silicon valley greens, who noisily diss Conservatives and back green causes on the public stage, are regularly accused of collaborating with big oil, and giving energy intensive bitcoin a climate pass, despite the complete lack of necessity. Google even fired two ethics heads, allegedly because they committed the sin of pointing out Google’s AI push is burning a lot of carbon intensive electricity.

Sometimes I almost feel sorry for greens. They are surrounded by alleged cheats and liars on all sides. Imagine actually believing the planet is in peril – then watching everyone treat you like a fool. Surely only the dumbest greens could possibly be deceived by these transparent alleged deceptions.

Of course, that twinge of sympathy for greens quickly evaporates whenever I look at my energy bill.

dk_
May 4, 2021 10:18 pm

Carbon intensive wind power, carbon intensive solar power, slave power, carbon-charged electric cars, carbon-emitting (not)high-speed rail, carbon-wasting demonstrations and shutdowns, carbon wasting climate conferences. Bet that the Guardian wastes more electricity than mining bitcoin. Let’s calculate Wapo and NYT in there, too.

philincalifornia
May 4, 2021 10:25 pm

A scam article from the Guardian about a scam scamming another scam. Whoooo hoooo, aren’t we lucky living in the anthroposcamocene. Even my phone has started lying to me.

Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  philincalifornia
May 4, 2021 10:29 pm

There is no umbrage more puffed up than false umbrage.

nicholas tesdorf
May 4, 2021 10:54 pm

Airlines are not alone amongst industries in using dubious Carbon Credits to Claim a Carbon Neutral operation (whatever that is). Fortunately as the whole business is just nonsensical, we can all relax and watch the whole circus roll on.

n.n
May 4, 2021 10:56 pm

We… they’re not alone. Sounds like an X-File.

That said, take a knee, beg, good girl.

Mike Jonas
Editor
May 4, 2021 11:02 pm

I wonder whether airline passengers who have paid ‘carbon offsets’ could sue the airlines. If so, I expect a legal firm will start a class action. It’s a nice thought, anyway.

