New Zealand Climate Commission Accused of Carbon Accounting Tricks

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Robert Lachlan, Distinguished Professor of Applied Mathematics at Massey University, has accused the New Zealand climate commission of using dubious accounting tricks to exaggerate New Zealands progress towards achieving emissions reduction goals.

Why the Climate Change Commission’s targets are so weak

Robert McLachlan
05:00, Mar 13 2021

OPINION: Of all the many things the Climate Change Commission has been asked to advise on, the emission budgets are the most important. These describe the total amount of all greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere.

They admit that simply meeting the global average isn’t enough (we’re a rich country whose historical contribution to climate change is about six times the world average). And yet, the proposed budget of 628m tonnes is higher than 564m tonnes. They invite the public to comment – submissions close on March 28.

But it’s worse than that. These figures reflect the particular carbon accounting methods which have been applied by the commission. The choices that have been made make our contribution – “a 30 per cent reduction on 2005 levels by 2030” – look far better than it really would be.

The first of these is called “gross-net accounting”. The 2030 target is for netemissions: we get to subtract off the carbon stored in trees from our gross emissions from burning fossil fuels and agriculture. Yet, it’s compared to gross emissions in the baseline year. This artificially bumps up our past emissions, making the future targets look better. 

The second is shifting the base year. Many climate targets use a base year of 1990. For example, the EU has a target of reducing emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990. (That works out to at least a 41 per cent reduction over 2018–2030.) 

By shifting the base year to 2005, we are letting ourselves off the hook for our rapid increases in emissions in the 1990s. Again, choosing higher baseline emissions in the past makes the targets look better.

The third is the treatment of forestry. Here there are two main choices, Greenhouse Gas International (GHGI) accounting and Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) accounting. The first is used by all countries in their annual reports to the UN, the second arose out of the Kyoto Agreement.

Read more: https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/climate-news/124520105/why-the-climate-change-commissions-targets-are-so-weak

If professor McLachlan’s analysis is correct, in my opinion, “cheating” is a reasonable description of New Zealand’s questionable carbon target accounting tricks.

I’m a bit shocked. I thought the New Zealand government was completely nuts for planning on sacrificing their economy on the altar of the carbon god, but I thought they were making a genuine effort to achieve their emissions reductions. It never occurred to me that they were also planning to cheat.

Bruce Cobb
March 13, 2021 10:11 am

You weren’t supposed to notice.

noaaprogrammer
March 13, 2021 10:12 am

Just as climate alarmists have learned to go from trough to crest when trying to convey an ever continuing temperature “rise,” climate feel-gooders are learning to go from crest to trough in trying to convey their country’s “success” at reducing their contribution to CO2 increase.

Climate believer
March 13, 2021 10:12 am

It’s all a ruddy great scam!

farmerbraun
March 13, 2021 10:24 am

The NZ government knows only too well that the whole point of the exercise is to signal virtue , in order to keep the trade channels open.
The EU is not the only outfit that is erecting trade barriers / tariffs etc on the basis of perceived “climate compliance” TM.
It stands to reason that we would therefore use totally bogus calculations to comply with totally bogus edicts based on totally bogus climate predictions and totally bogus emissions reduction requirements.
What’s not to like?
AND the Climate Commission has refused to release its workings . . . as you do .

Doonman
March 13, 2021 10:31 am

New Zealand has a population of 4.9 million. They can all increase CO2 emission 100% or decrease CO2 emission by 100% and no one will ever be able to tell the difference at Mauna Loa anyway. So the whole exercise is a scam to begin with.

farmerbraun
Reply to  Doonman
March 13, 2021 10:46 am

The idea that a tree that is cut down , and made into , say, a piece of furniture which could last a couple of hundred years before it is burnt, will instantaneously release all its oxidised carbon at the precise instant that the chainsaw completes its cut, is so obviously an utter scam in the carbon emissions accounting, that any government anywhere is completely justified in using any accounting tricks that it likes in order to feign compliance .
Makes sense to me.

Chris Nisbet
March 13, 2021 10:40 am

Honestly, I just wish this climate ’emergency bullshit’ would just stop.
It’s a never ending onslaught of hysteria, and it’s wearing thin.
Taxpayers are going to (and already are) bear the cost (economic and standard of living – wise), and our leaders seem intent on inflicting it upon us.
I’d like to think they don’t have evil in their hearts, but the more it continues the less sure I am about that.
(A Kiwi)

farmerbraun
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
March 13, 2021 10:51 am

But you know as well as I do that this “climate emergency” and the covid horse manure “pandemic emergency” , and the soon to be announced “economic emergency” are all just about compliance with the edicts to curtail freedoms.
That’s the only real emergency . . . the freedom is hereby cancelled emergency.

RockyJ
March 13, 2021 10:41 am

Our Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, declared “I never lie”. For a politician that is the first and greatest lie, right there.

Mr.
March 13, 2021 10:46 am

Eric, hasn’t the whole AGW perfidy been a rolling “thimbles & pea” trick since the get-go?

And NZ’s capacity to influence their own climate(s), let alone the world’s, is a joke.

(Mind you, they do have a goodly number of volcanoes and thermal vents. Maybe they could reduce the activity levels of these inconvenient fixtures?)

And while I’m on the subject of flaws in Princess Jacinda’s governance – why hasn’t she yet apologized to the world and canceled that historic reference to Aotearoa as “The Land Of The Long WHITE Cloud”?

farmerbraun
Reply to  Mr.
March 13, 2021 10:55 am

You have to admit that the appearance of the Long White Cloud is a damn fine navigational aid when you’re trying to make landfall on a voyage from the Marquesas or the Society Islands to the last bit of land before Antarctica. Don’t miss it.

