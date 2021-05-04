India Covid to May 2021. Source Worldometer
Bloomberg: More Government Will Save Us from Climate Change and Covid

May 4, 2021
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Bloomberg, the reason India is suffering their current Covid outbreak is they didn’t have enough government intervention.

Pandemic or Climate Change, Government Has a Crucial Role to Play

Poor countries can mitigate the impact of coming crises with good governance
By Akshat Rathi
4 May 2021, 20:40 GMT+10

I grew up in Maharashtra, which is one of the Indian states worst affected, and most of my family is still there. That’s made the last few weeks very hard. Every other day, there’s some grim news of a family friend or a relative falling victim to Covid-19 and no one can be sure how much devastation the current wave of infections will leave behind.

But a few things are already clear. The Indian government did not act on advice that its own scientific team provided in early March, according to a Reuters investigation. Instead the Bhartiya Janata Party, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, organized political rallies in the state of West Bengal. It also allowed millions of Hindus to attend the weekslong Kumbh Mela religious festival. Even today, as countries from around the world have sent life-saving equipment and medicine, much of it appears to be sitting in the airport in New Delhi waiting to be distributed.

While limited resources and poor infrastructure are crippling India’s response at the peak of infections, better governance could have helped the country avoid the dire situation in the first place. “An individual can only go so far to protect themselves from something like Covid. People actually need to be supported by an enabling state,” says Rebecca Willis, a professor at the Lancaster Environment Centre. “The same is true for climate.”

The question of how much government intervention is needed frequently arises when it comes to tackling climate change. In some ways, the anti-lockdown and anti-masks protests are a variation on the same divide. “The big government/small government argument has been weaponized in politics, but it’s not very meaningful,” says Willis. Instead what you need is effective government or, as University College London economist Mariana Mazzucato puts it, mission-oriented government.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-04/pandemic-or-climate-change-government-has-a-crucial-role-to-play

Regarding Rathi’s suggestion that the government is not being supportive enough, it is worth noting some figures. Prime Minister Modi is considered a hardline fiscal conservative, yet during 2020 Modi allowed India’s debt to balloon from 74% of GDP to 90% of GDP. So it seems pretty harsh of the author to suggest that the Indian state has not been supportive enough, given that Modi has put at risk his entire legacy of economic reform, in an effort to help ordinary people afflicted with Covid.

Governments might have a magic money tree in author Akshat Rathi’s world, but back here in the real world extreme state debts and economic dysfunction have consequences, especially in poor countries. Just ask Venezuela.

13 Comments
Devils_Tower
May 4, 2021 6:08 pm

More background from India, just the opposite

https://covexit.com/the-covid-crisis-in-india-an-interview-with-dr-dhananjay-bakhle

Stephen W
Reply to  Devils_Tower
May 4, 2021 6:32 pm

Great link.
It seems from that Doctors report, that Ivermectin and Zinc as a treatment is better than a vaccine.

Also, amazing example of the negative consequences of government intervention.
“Since the Indian government had restricted the use of Remdesivir to only those patients who require oxygen support, the demand for the drug may have even led to more usage of oxygen in all these patients whether required or not. This may have led to an artificial shortage of oxygen.”

Despite Remdesivir shown to be not the best treatment, the upper class that demand it take up vital oxygen supplies just so they can get the drug.

Steve Case
May 4, 2021 6:09 pm

We are all going to be wearing masks until November 2022.

marlene
May 4, 2021 6:10 pm

Less government would save us from Bloomberg!

Waza
May 4, 2021 6:11 pm

Based on current cases and vaccination rates what is the likelihood I catch COVID in India, USA or Europe?

Danley Wolfe
May 4, 2021 6:14 pm

Why is this on WUWT climate blog?????

J Mac
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
May 4, 2021 6:22 pm

WUWT does no exclusively focus on climate change. It does embrace a wide range of science topics.

John Dueker
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
May 4, 2021 6:25 pm

It’s a stretch but the similarity in big government will save us from (fill in the blank). Is the same fallacy for anthropogenic climate change even if it was true, which it’s not.

I was only in India once but given the population density I saw and the problematic water supply nothing was going to stop Covid there. My sympathies.

waza
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
May 4, 2021 6:30 pm

The politicisation of COVID is similar to the politicisation of Climate Change on so many levels.
I wish to add that I am very impressed how WUWT readers with different points of views are able to debate the science of COVID in a respectable way

Tom Halla
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
May 4, 2021 6:35 pm

It covers whatever Watts thinks interesting and appropriate, from astronomy to nutrition.

Tom Halla
May 4, 2021 6:18 pm

I have seen reports that there are definite state-to-state differences in COVID rates in India, even more so than in the US. And the same sort of political tropes, where the opposition party governing a state blames the federal government for their own local failure.

UNGN
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 4, 2021 6:27 pm

If India has the same Covid Death rates as NYC, we should expect over 5 millions deaths in the next 6 months, yet India is in crisis and Warren Wilhelm and Cuomo are hero’s. Virus’s designed in lab to destroy human lung tissue, do what they do.

If less that 4 million Indians die, Modi should be a hero, write a book and go on CNN congratulating himself.

Stevek
May 4, 2021 6:21 pm

I feel most people know enough to protect themselves. At the very least an individual can greatly reduce their risk of getting Covid by following common sense.

