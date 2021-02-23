Timnit Gebru. By TechCrunch - link, CC BY 2.0, link
Ridiculae

Google Fires Ethics Heads for Questioning the Global Warming Impact of AI

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
40 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

When the woke outwoke the woke. Back in December, Google fired AI Ethics Unit co-leader Timnit Gebru, in relation to her paper “On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big?”. Google have now just fired their other ethics head, Margaret Mitchell, apparently for trying to gather evidence while investigating the ousting of Timnit.

I’m fired: Google AI in meltdown as ethics unit co-lead forced out just weeks after coworker ousted

Plus: IBM reportedly trying to sell Watson AI Health, and more

Katyanna Quach Mon 22 Feb 2021 // 12:21 UTC

Google has finished its probe into the controversial ousting of Timnit Gebru, co-leader of its Ethical AI unit. The ad giant promised to implement new procedures around “potentially sensitive employee exits,” though it did not make its findings public.

Gebru said she was fired for warning coworkers in an internal memo that, due to management apathy, it was a waste of energy trying to foster diversity, equality, and inclusion within the Silicon Valley goliath. Google claimed she effectively resigned.

Meanwhile, Margaret Mitchell, who also co-led the Ethical AI unit alongside Gebru, said on Friday she has been fired. Mitchell had been locked out of her corporate account for weeks.

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2021/02/22/in_brief_ai/

From the paper “On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big?”;

3 ENVIRONMENTAL AND FINANCIAL COST

Strubell et al. recently benchmarked model training and develop- ment costs in terms of dollars and estimated 𝐶𝑂2 emissions [129]. While the average human is responsible for an estimated 5t 𝐶𝑂2𝑒 per year,2 the authors trained a Transformer (big) model [136] with neural architecture search and estimated that the training procedure emitted 284t of 𝐶𝑂2. Training a single BERT base model (without hyperparameter tuning) on GPUs was estimated to require as much energy as a trans-American flight.

While some of this energy comes from renewable sources, or cloud compute companies’ use of carbon credit-offset sources, the authors note that the majority of cloud compute providers’ energy is not sourced from renewable sources and many energy sources in the world are not carbon neutral. In addition, renewable energy sources are still costly to the environment,3 and data centers with increasing computation requirements take away from other potential uses of green energy,4 underscoring the need for energy efficient model architectures and training paradigms.

Read more: http://faculty.washington.edu/ebender/papers/Stochastic_Parrots.pdf

Timnit has also criticised other issues with AIs, for example in 2018 she helped stop the rollout of an Amazon facial recognition system being used by police agencies, by demonstrating the flawed Amazon system was 34% less capable of correctly identifying black women, compared to its ability to correctly identify white men. The problem – the dataset used to train the AI mostly contained white faces.

What can I say – losing one ethics head could be an accident. Losing two in quick succession starts to look like carelessness, perhaps even raises suspicions that what Google really wants is a compliant ethics team which does whatever top management tells them to do.

5 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
40 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
n.n
February 23, 2021 10:03 am

A heretic of an ostensibly “secular” quasi-religion.

4
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  n.n
February 23, 2021 11:30 am

What else to expect from an organisation that supports global dictatorship based on no tangible CO2 effect evidence.

3
Reply
Anti_griff
February 23, 2021 10:06 am

Well, if she did not learn her lesson – next stop is total cancellation – or bye bye…….also known as Google Gag.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Anti_griff
4
Reply
paranoid goy
Reply to  Anti_griff
February 23, 2021 11:51 am

Sent to the Guglag?

1
Reply
Wade
Reply to  paranoid goy
February 23, 2021 11:55 am

Perhaps the Googlag?

3
Reply
Gyan1
February 23, 2021 10:09 am

Compliance would be the word of the day and what they are after.

5
Reply
Rob_Dawg
February 23, 2021 10:09 am

“I’m sorry, your Gargle search could not be completed because it is not sunny enough at the server farm.”

11
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
February 23, 2021 1:18 pm

You’re social credits have been deemed to be no longer viable. Throw another baby on the barbie, cannibalize her profitable parts, and sequester her carbon pollutants, NOW.

0
Reply
bob boder
February 23, 2021 10:20 am

all I have to say is LMAO

5
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  bob boder
February 23, 2021 11:09 am

Useful idiots never do figure out what will happen to them once they are no longer useful.

7
Reply
DMacKenzie
February 23, 2021 10:20 am

“Google claimed she effectively resigned.”….So she was asked to consider the consequences of her NOT receiving any more paychecks after Friday……

6
Reply
markl
February 23, 2021 10:32 am

Why not? All the low hanging realist people have been cancelled so what else is a hateful organization to do but eat their own? We are at the beginning of Progressive self immolation and it will only get better from here. No one, no one, will be aware enough to pass the woke litmus test and they’ll all be looking over their shoulders for people trying to take their place. The circular shooting gallery is gaining steam. AGW is poised to be outed by its’ progenitors as they realize they’re next on the hit list.

10
Reply
Climate believer
Reply to  markl
February 23, 2021 11:05 am

“eat their own”… never changes, all disposable, all Gulagable.

﻿These people need to read Solzhenitsyn, they might begin to understand their situation a bit clearer.

6
Reply
TC in the OC
Reply to  Climate believer
February 23, 2021 11:46 am

Great author.

I laugh so hard when this happens as once upon a time these were the same ones who opposed big business/government and book burning and censorship and now that their party is in power…Surprise surprise. Too bleeping funny!!!!

1
Reply
Mr.
February 23, 2021 10:53 am

The further we twist & turn to ensure every aspect of human life conforms with “low carbon output”, the closer we are to disappearing up our own fundaments.

5
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
February 23, 2021 10:57 am

Boo frickin’ hoo.

4
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
February 23, 2021 1:22 pm

It’s a matter of principle… or, alternatively, em-pathetic appeal.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
February 23, 2021 10:58 am

If I ran Google, I’d have fired her too. She’s a fool to have believed that her job had any meaning.

What Google really wants is a compliant ethics team which does whatever top management tells them to do.

Of course they do. Google is no different in that than any other large corporation. The “ethics team” is nothing but politic virtue signalling for the brain dead media. Corporations are only interested in their own best interests. There is no room for altruism in the board room.

Google leads the way with ‘cancel culture’ for a reason. Why would anyone think they weren’t prepared to do it internally?

10
Reply
Bil
February 23, 2021 11:06 am

Can’t go wrong paraphrasing Lady Bracknell, especially when it works so well.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Bil
February 23, 2021 12:02 pm

A Hand bag?”

0
Reply
MarkW
February 23, 2021 11:06 am

what Google really wants is a compliant ethics team which does whatever top management tells them to do

They are progressives after all, and that is how progressives operate.

6
Reply
Rhs
February 23, 2021 11:19 am

Guess the lesson is, Don’t Question the Kool Aide.

0
Reply
Mr.
February 23, 2021 11:25 am

Google have now just fired their other ethics head, Margaret Mitchell

Maggie should have followed in the footsteps of her namesake, and taken up writing a contemporary version of “Gone With The Wind”

Maybe it could be called “Gone With The Sinned”?

3
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Mr.
February 23, 2021 11:54 am

But frankly Mr., Google doesn’t give damn.

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Tom in Florida
February 23, 2021 12:30 pm

I’ll think about that tomorrow.

0
Reply
Harry
Reply to  Mr.
February 23, 2021 1:16 pm

Perhaps just “Gone”.

1
Reply
Stephen Goldstein
February 23, 2021 11:27 am

Google is an IT company and everybody who works there understands that running computers as in performing computations takes energy.

With regard to this AI effort, once the Board of Directors, through whatever process and proxies are involved, approves the project then the consumption of resources (human, financial and computing) is approved as well.

It would be an “ethics” issue if the project leaders misrepresented the costs, benefits, or any other parameters that were used to determine whether, or not, the project should proceed.
It would be an “ethics” issue if the intended use of this AI was going to be used for immoral and/or illegal purposes. You get the idea . . . .

Thought experiment . . . . If the cost in computing resources were, say, 1% of what the ethics group observed would they object?

If the answer is “no” then IMO they’ve definitely not raised an “ethics” issue. As I read the piece, they’re not objecting to the effort or the way it is being carried out. Rather, they’ve determined that it costs too much, in terms of CO2 even though management already approved the work.

In other words, looks to me that they’ve strayed outside of their lane. I can’t think of any company that would build and maintain an ethics oversight organization to question the very basis of their existence.

Fundamental rule in business . . . stay in your “lane” or you might get fired.

1
Reply
Pauleta
February 23, 2021 11:54 am

This is quite old in Internet timeframes, they just fired another one

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-fires-second-ai-ethics-022428541.html

1
Reply
To bed B
February 23, 2021 12:09 pm

You shouldn’t be too happy about the left eating themselves. These are the useful idiots. The machine that creates them chugs along because power is in the hands of the media and teachers, and the only people with power to warn the people are the media and teachers.

Most Americans wouldn’t be aware that our PM in Australia is getting extremely bad press for an alleged rape of a staffer – by another staffer in the office of another minister that he never heard about because she chose to not to go the police. Our PM was attacked as if he was the accused for almost a week before she went to the police. She claimed that she didn’t go to the police because she thought it would affect her career. Strangely, the media accepted this even though she went to the press and held off going to the police for nearly a week afterwards.

Our PM is still copping it even from supposedly rightwing press (ie press that don’t censor everything from a conservative) because an election is due soon.

During the last election, the media went mute when allegations of rape were made against the opposition party leader. Justice was allowed to take it’s course but the police decided that there was no corroborating evidence. Soon after (There was a law change) charges were made against priests, including Cardinal Pell, with only a single witness, the accuser and alleged victim, as evidence. Both were convicted but these were overturned because evidence that raised significant doubt about how credible the testimony was, was ignored. Most of the media described it as a technicality.

We’ve passed a tipping point that has nothing to do with climate.

3
Reply
JamesD
February 23, 2021 12:20 pm

The paper is one big whine. For example, 64% of users on Reddit are men, therefore training AI models with data crawled from Reddit is sexist. I don’t blame Google for firing her. I wonder what her salary and benefits were. And did anyone even notice when she was gone?

1
Reply
Rob_Dawg
February 23, 2021 12:20 pm

So. With these two firings the Gargle admits it no longer has ethics? Not that it ever did. I mean, if I were bent on all encompassing evil I too would claim as my motto; “Don’t be evil“.

0
Reply
TonyG
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
February 23, 2021 12:48 pm

Not anymore.
Alphabet dropped it in 2015 https://time.com/4060575/alphabet-google-dont-be-evil/
Apparently Google dropped it in 2018 https://gizmodo.com/google-removes-nearly-all-mentions-of-dont-be-evil-from-1826153393

0
Reply
Ardy
February 23, 2021 12:27 pm

Google is a bloody evil empire and I have some experience of that.
It is time that silicon valley built churches and statues to Stalin and Mao.

0
Reply
TonyG
February 23, 2021 12:33 pm

Coming from the company that removed “don’t be evil” as a guiding statement…

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
February 23, 2021 12:37 pm

Verging OT but interesting..
It does mention Google and AI an awful lot.
and Tesla. and Apple.

Would it be some part of why Google AI is getting ‘a bit fractious’

Tesla’s data advantage. Can Apple, or others, keep up?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
February 23, 2021 12:45 pm

I think this shows that internally Google management understands “Go woke, go broke,” as the reason for the ‘apathy’ in mid and upper management towards not forcing a diversity outcome as those fired, “woke” idiots wanted.

In any competitive private business, a model driven by profit motive and share price, for it to succeed, it must be a meritocracy on promotions. You would have to be a complete moron manager to promote internally on diversity (skin color, LGBTQ status, gender declarations, etc) rather than the merit of hard work.

A semi-woke HR can help make sure diversity in new-hires are available during recruiting processes on campuses. But once those people are on board, for the company to succeed it must be on merit. If it is not on merit, and promotions decided on skin color or LGBTQ declarations, then the hard workers who get passed over for promotions and bonuses that comes with them,will leave or they will stop working hard. Everything will atrify under a “woke” system in the private sector.

The public sector though is another matter…. There is no competition there, so it takes only 1 shovel and 5 guys to dig a ditch if a municipal crew is put on a small ditch job.

Last edited 52 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
fred250
February 23, 2021 12:59 pm

Are Google making way for a position for Peter Gleike ?

0
Reply
commieBob
February 23, 2021 1:03 pm

OK then.

Calculating the energy it takes to train an AI, based on today’s technology is the wrong thing to do.

Calculating the energy it would take to run a smart phone based on 1950s technology is wrong. As far as I can tell, no 1950s computer would have been capable of running a smart phone and, if they were, they would have taken the energy of a decent sized power plant.

That person may have deserved to be fired for shortsightedness.

The most efficient computer I’m aware of is the human brain. How much energy does it take to train a human to achieve expert performance? Suppose it takes ten years.

Given an input of 1000 food calories per day for ten years, I calculated the energy it takes to train an expert as about 4300 kwh. At a around 20 cents per kwh it takes about $1000 worth of energy to train an expert.

Suppose that a human expert can earn your company $100,000 per year in profit. If you could train AI experts for $1000 to do the same thing, the payback would be less than a day.

Technology will improve. AI will become more efficient. AI energy costs will eventually become irrelevant compared with all the other ethical issues that AI will raise.

I hope that person was fired for stupidity.

0
Reply
JEHILL
February 23, 2021 1:09 pm

Reading this sounds like this human was fire more for questioning the management’s commitment to diversity and equality and publicly commenting than this human’s paper on tonnage of CO2 emitted.

Now this human’s paper was dumb, stupid and unnecessary for a modeling project. There’s a piece of equipment attached to every building that is connected to an electrical grid and has electricity delivered to them from the grid. Not to mention all power monitoring devices in servers frams. Take a reading before you start your model processing; take a reading after your model completes it processing phase. This equals power consumed.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
February 23, 2021 1:24 pm

what Google really wants is a compliant ethics team which does whatever top management tells them to do.

Calling Peter Gleick. Urgent message for Peter Gleick!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

NATO chief suggests battle tanks with solar panels as militaries go green

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

FP: China’s Belt and Road is a “Silk Road with Green Energy”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Experts Blame Global Warming for Cold Weather in Thailand and Singapore

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Gizmodo: US Should Demilitarise and Withdraw to Reduce CO2 Emissions

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

Google Fires Ethics Heads for Questioning the Global Warming Impact of AI

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science

Environmental Justice Risks from Hyper-Local Monitoring are Exaggerated

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

The Return of Sue and Settle

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
solar power

Solar panels in Sahara could boost renewable energy but damage the global climate – here’s why

16 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: