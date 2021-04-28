Oceans

Study first to explore combined impacts of fishing and ocean warming on fish populations

Warming and fishing affecting survival of small fish

UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE

The combined effect of rapid ocean warming and the practice of targeting big fish is affecting the viability of wild populations and global fish stock says new research by the University of Melbourne and the University of Tasmania.

Unlike earlier studies that traditionally considered fishing and climate in isolation, the research found that ocean warming and fishing combined to impact on fish recruitment, and that this took four generations to manifest.

“We found a strong decline in recruitment (the process of getting new young fish into a population) in all populations that had been exposed to warming, and this effect was highest where all the largest individuals were fished out,” said lead author and PhD candidate, Henry Wootton, from the University of Melbourne.

Mr Wootton and his team established 18 independent populations of fish in their lab and exposed these to either control or elevated temperatures, and to one of three fisheries harvest regimes. They then followed the fate of each population for seven generations, which equates to nearly three years of lab time.

“Our study is the first to experimentally explore the joint impact of fishing and ocean warming on fish populations,” Mr Wootton said.

The research is released today in the journal PNAS with researchers saying the solution is less selective fishing, which will help ensure balanced sex ratios and the persistence of valuable bigger females.

Co-author Dr John Morrongiello said: “Wild fisheries provide food for billions of people worldwide, particularly in our Pacific region where fish is the major source of animal-based protein. Past fishing practices have caused spectacular fishery crashes and so it is important that we adopt management approaches that will ensure our oceans continue to maintain sustainable fisheries.”

He added: “Sustainable fisheries management in the face of rapid environmental change is a real challenge. Getting it right will not only provide food and economic security for millions of people worldwide but will also help protect our ocean’s valuable biodiversity for generations to come.”

Dr Asta Audzijonyte, co-author from University of Tasmania and Pew Fellow in Marine Conservation, said it was surprising to find such strong and delayed negative impact of warming on small fish survival.

“We still do not fully understand why this happens, but our findings clearly show that protecting fish size diversity and large fish can increase their resilience to climate change. While reversing climate change is hard, restoring and protecting fish size diversity is one thing that we certainly can do, and we need to do it fast,” she said.

Dr Audzijonyte added: “Most experimental research on climate change impacts is done on relatively short timescales, where fish are studied for two or three generations at best. We found that strong negative impacts of warming only became apparent after four generations. This suggests that we might be underestimating the possible impacts of climate change on some fisheries stocks.”

From EurekAlert!

RickWill
April 28, 2021 2:24 am

The only place where oceans are warming is in models. Hard to get the fish into the models!

Paul C
Reply to  RickWill
April 28, 2021 2:45 am

However, due to ocean currents, and oscillations, localised warming can take place. This can affect the zones in which some fish species proliferate in different years, so some of their research may actually be useful.
At least they tried to perform experiments. Though, rather than generational effect, I think it more likely that the reduced viability of fish they observed would be due to biological contamination (bacteria/algae/fungus) which I would expect to grow more concentrated at raised temperatures over the three year life of the experiment.

Scissor
Reply to  RickWill
April 28, 2021 4:05 am

I wonder which country has the largest fleet of super trawlers. Which country is the greatest emitter of greenhouse gases?

John Shewchuk
Reply to  RickWill
April 28, 2021 4:48 am

This report smells fishy. As the oceans rise and warm, more corals with grow and more fish will grow because the oceans will be larger. Bottom line: global warming is making the oceans great again.

Paul C
April 28, 2021 2:25 am

So their conclusions do support marine conservation/reserve areas where no commercial fishing effort takes place, and the big old fish produce thousands of eggs to spread future generations into surrounding seas. Pity the EU supports the Dutch pulse trawlers (illegal under the Common Fisheries Policy, but given exemptions) which, similar to dynamite fishing, leaves a lifeless wasteland behind. The fishermen around here seem to know what the researchers conclude. That the big old fish (particularly females) are key to producing future generations, so release them and you can catch their offspring in later years. Same with lobsters.

Jay Willis
Reply to  Paul C
April 28, 2021 2:43 am

Yes I agree the EU fisheries policy is a disgrace. The amazing thing is that everybody knows it’s a disgrace but are powerless to change it. One good reason for Brexit.

The larger older fish also swim further to deposit their eggs far from their usual feeding areas, so as to give their offspring a size advantage. Iceland run a well managed fishery, so I buy my cod from there.

Paul C
Reply to  Jay Willis
April 28, 2021 3:10 am

The pillaging of UK waters by EU boats towards the end of the transition period was a particularly bad example of the CFP in operation. The withdrawal agreement is extremely poor in not taking back full control of British waters. The EU destroyed the majority of the British fishing fleet, though the British government were probably best described as incompetent rather than malicious in handling of EU rules and in the Icelandic fishing negotiations in which the UK fleet could have continued with its historic catch.
At least we now know that the EU is open to altering rules which affect elements agreed in the withdrawal agreement, as it has already done that itself. A simple rule change requiring all fish caught in British waters to be landed in British ports would allow some scrutiny of the illegal fishing being done by EU boats. Simple penalty for non-compliance – boat excluded entirely from fishing in British waters, with seizure as the appropriate penalty. No chance with the current government, but we can always hope for a better one in the future.

Hatter Eggburn
April 28, 2021 2:47 am

Well yes – fish will be more resilient to climate change if they still – umm – exist?

Ron Long
April 28, 2021 2:59 am

You could substitute “polar bears” for fish in this fishy story. Forty years ago it was recognized that polar bear populations were in dramatic decline, so the Greenies adopted the polar bear as a marker for CAGW. Then hunting polar bears was halted and, presto chango, polar bear populations increased dramatically (h/t Dr. Susan). So for the same results for fish change the rules and support more fish farming instead of over-fishing wild stocks.

M Courtney
April 28, 2021 3:12 am

“We still do not fully understand why this happens, but our findings clearly show that protecting fish size diversity and large fish can increase their resilience to climate change. While reversing climate change is hard, restoring and protecting fish size diversity is one thing that we certainly can do, and we need to do it fast,” she said.

You know this makes exactly as much sense, probably for the same reason, if you replace “fish” with “the economy”.

OK the grammar is off but the meaning is the same.

Peta of Newark
April 28, 2021 3:12 am

Quote:this effect was highest where all the largest individuals were fished out,

Errr, how to put this delicately….

Don’t you need ‘adults’ to make babies?

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Peta of Newark
April 28, 2021 3:45 am

Thanks, Peta of Newark. That made me smile.

Regards,
Bob

ArndB
April 28, 2021 3:17 am

There was a very significant rise at Greenland’s east coast in cod fishing due to warmer water since about  1920 (Carruthers, 1941) Fig: http://www.arctic-warming.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/pozaF1.jpg,  after the start of  Early Arctic Warming in winter 1918/19. The trend change in the early 1930s is remarkable as well. http://www.arctic-heats-up.com/chapter_5.html

fretslider
April 28, 2021 3:27 am

We then explored whether our observed recruitment decline could be explained by changes in egg size, early egg and larval survival, population sex ratio, and developmental costs. 

https://www.pnas.org/content/118/18/e2100300118

They didn’t check to see how many fish were transgender, did they. There’s probably a model for that.

Climate believer
April 28, 2021 4:08 am

Heat (however slight) = bad.

According to recent Australian fish stocks reports I can’t see a problem. Over 90% of their stock is categorised as sustainable, and they have recovery management plans for other depleting or depleted stock in place.

Looks like a very well managed system despite their boiling seas.

Rudi
April 28, 2021 4:45 am

In real life fish are not bound to a tank. Fish would just move to colder areas, of which there is plenty.

Coach Springer
April 28, 2021 5:08 am

Curious about the control group(s). Where did they find oceans that had not warmed and those that had warmed rapidly for 4 generations? Those that were over fished and those that were not? Those that were both not overfished and not warmed, those that were overfished and not warmed, …

