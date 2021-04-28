Alps Winter Warming “Not Significant”…”Astonishing Contrast Between Official Measurements And Public Opinion”

Reposted from The NoTricksZone

The temperature data from 12 mountain stations in the European Alps show no winter warming in over 30 years, contradicting alarmist claims.

Austrian researcher skeptic Günther Aigner examined 12 mountains stations across the Alps, spanning Switzerland, Germany and Austria, in order to find out how winter temperatures have developed over the past 50 years.

“Slight increase of only 0.7°C”…”not statistically significant.”

With an Arnold Schwarzenegger accent, Aigner presents his results for the first time in English:

Winter temperature trends are of great importance for the Alps multi-billion dollar ski industry and so reliable data are crucial for planning for the future.

According to global warming alarmists, skiing in the Alps should have fried away by now, and the Arctic ice-free in the summertime. But they haven’t – and Aigner explains why.

Winter temperature dropped from early 1990s to 2010

Looking at the very reliable winter data available from the Swiss, German and Austrian meteorological services, which were diligently recorded at these stations, they show only a modest amount of warming since 1971.

Shown are the winter temperature mean anomalies for the 12 mountain stations. The green curve is the 10-year running average, the white dashed line is the linear trendline.

Reality versus public perception

“There’s an astonishing contrast between official measurements and public opinion,” says Aigner. “The linear trend shows a slight increase of only 0.7°C – which is not statistically significant.”

No winter rise in 30 years

And if we do not include the cold period of the 1970s, there’s been no warming over the past 30 years. As Aigner points out, the winter mean temperature for the 12 mountain stations fell some 2°C from about 1992 to 2011.

So it can’t be just CO2 running the show.

In the end, Aigner implies no one really needs to worry about skiing ending in the Alps anytime soon. The warming that the Alps have seen over the recent decades has happened mostly in the summer and spring months, the video reminds.

