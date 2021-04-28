Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Alps Winter Warming "Not Significant"…"Astonishing Contrast Between Official Measurements And Public Opinion"

19 Comments

The temperature data from 12 mountain stations in the European Alps show no winter warming in over 30 years, contradicting alarmist claims. 

Austrian researcher skeptic Günther Aigner examined 12 mountains stations across the Alps, spanning Switzerland, Germany and Austria, in order to find out how winter temperatures have developed over the past 50 years.

“Slight increase of only 0.7°C”…”not statistically significant.”

With an Arnold Schwarzenegger accent, Aigner presents his results for the first time in English:

Winter temperature trends are of great importance for the Alps multi-billion dollar ski industry and so reliable data are crucial for planning for the future.

According to global warming alarmists, skiing in the Alps should have fried away by now, and the Arctic ice-free in the summertime. But they haven’t – and Aigner explains why.

Winter temperature dropped from early 1990s to 2010

Looking at the very reliable winter data available from the Swiss, German and Austrian meteorological services, which were diligently recorded at these stations, they show only a modest amount of warming since 1971.

Shown are the winter temperature mean anomalies for the 12 mountain stations. The green curve is the 10-year running average, the white dashed line is the linear trendline. 

Reality versus public perception

“There’s an astonishing contrast between official measurements and public opinion,” says Aigner. “The linear trend shows a slight increase of only 0.7°C – which is not statistically significant.”

No winter rise in 30 years

And if we do not include the cold period of the 1970s, there’s been no warming over the past 30 years. As Aigner points out, the winter mean temperature for the 12 mountain stations fell some 2°C from about 1992 to 2011.

So it can’t be just CO2 running the show.

In the end, Aigner implies  no one really needs to worry about skiing ending in the Alps anytime soon. The warming that the Alps have seen over the recent decades has happened mostly in the summer and spring months, the video reminds.

19 Comments
dk_
April 28, 2021 6:07 am

“With an Arnold Schwarzenegger accent” Really?
Probably what Alpine skiiers will have to worry about is variations in snowfall. It will be othing new, “Otzi” found it difficult to deal with, 5000 years ago (along with being shot at).

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  dk_
April 28, 2021 6:14 am

He too, will be back.

dk_
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
April 28, 2021 6:27 am

Literally hundreds of thousands of people from Bavaria, Austria, and Switzerland, speaking knowledgeably about technical subjects in English, over several centuries, and the Governator gets to name brand a German accent.

Leo Smith
Reply to  dk_
April 28, 2021 6:55 am

Thats an Austrian or Bavarian accent. Norhge and central germany is very differnt

M Courtney
April 28, 2021 6:22 am

There’s really no meaning behind trends in temperature anomalies without also including the variance in the anomaly.
And even then there needs to be a reason to think that has ever been a stable point to be anomalous about.

Ian Magness
April 28, 2021 6:44 am

“The warming that the Alps have seen over the recent decades has happened mostly in the summer and spring months, the video reminds.”
It’s a real shame that the researcher and this organisation didn’t subject that idea to the same sort of analysis and don’t give us any illustrative data. Why does this make a British sceptic suspicious? Because as many analyses have shown (see notalotofpeopleknowthat passim), in Britain, if any temperature datasets have risen it is winter ones, not spring or summer. OK so average British latitudes and altitudes (especially) are not the same as the Alps but we are broadly in the same part of the globe so I’m struggling to think why the overall area temperature trends would so obviously diverge in a global warming scenario. Given the same, rigorous analysis, I wouldn’t be at all surprised that the “please note, we really still believe in global warming” statement proved unsubstantiated.

Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  Ian Magness
April 28, 2021 7:25 am

Different areas are different, subjected to different patterns, and they do confirm small increase.
Seems like an entirely reasonable thing to me

Juan Slayton
April 28, 2021 6:50 am

I found this video to be unusually clear in explaining the source of the data and interpreting the graph. At the end they present what seem on first viewing to be pages of disclaimers, including a warning against drawing conclusions about climate change. I say ‘seem on first viewing’ because they don’t actually give you time to read the text. So keep your cursor on the pause key as you approach the end….

Kevin kilty
April 28, 2021 6:59 am

So. No sign of a water vapor enhanced warming via a change of lapse rate, eh?

I just finished viewing the Andrew Bolt comment and it has put me in a funk. All I can do at present is absorb each day the endless fakery on the official news outlets; and ponder what I know from my education and experience, and the view of things around me which counters the official falsehoods. What will straighten out this world-wide mental illness?

Data doesn’t seem to matter.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Kevin kilty
April 28, 2021 7:49 am

“What will straighten out this world-wide mental illness?”

Gavin Schmidt, Kevin Trenberth, Michael Mann and others need to be publicly exposed and humiliated for their lack of scientific due dilliigence by being compelled to support the IPCC’s climate sensitivity using any of the known laws of physics. BTW, feedback is not a law of physics, but is a property that can only be legitimately ascribed to active, linear, feedback amplifiers while the climate system is neither linear nor an active amplifier (i.e. it has no internal supply of Joules to power the amplification).

Rick
April 28, 2021 7:05 am

It would seem from this and other evidence that there has been no warming this century and possibly cooling. When does the coming ice age scare come again? At least that appears much more likely, sometime in the next 100 millennials or so.

KevinM
Reply to  Rick
April 28, 2021 7:50 am

Statistically there is no temperature change since satellite data has been available.

On a related topic, why do we use Celsius and Fahrenheit in these analyses. Zero Kelvin is the most valid reference for temperature, if temperature is a valid metric ata all.

TonyG
April 28, 2021 7:07 am

“There’s an astonishing contrast between official measurements and public opinion,”

This is so often (usually?) the case. Consider Covid hospitalization rates, where large numbers of people think 50% or more of covid cases wind up in hospitals, when the actual numbers are closer to 5%. I wonder if “public opinion” in this case is as politically divided as in the covid case.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  TonyG
April 28, 2021 7:29 am

When people don’t understand the how and why of something (in this case science), the fear of what they don’t know makes them vulnerable to accept the likelihood of impossible worst case consequences, especially when fear mongers justify them with ubiquitous misinformation and the omission of pertinent facts.

Climate believer
April 28, 2021 7:30 am

Errr… his job is to convince people to go skiing in the Alps.

From his website:
He is one of the leading futurologists in the field of alpine ski tourism in German-speaking countries. Aigner has been a full-time ski tourism researcher since August 2014.

Feels kinda weird to me, but then a lot of things do at the moment.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
April 28, 2021 7:33 am

In January of 1987 I traveled to Innsbruck, Austria with my cross-country skis for a bracing winter vacation. That turned out to be a snowless winter in the Alps, there was drizzly rain and sun and the only skiing was on a glacier overlooking Switzerland. Instead of winter sport I rode horses and hiked, still a great holiday. Back in the US JFK was snowed in and the western ski resorts were reveling in fresh snowfall and excellent skiing. Weather is changeable, no big deal.

Olen
April 28, 2021 7:42 am

As for snow in the Alps, Yogi Berra said “predictions are hard especially about the future.”

I knew some people who came over on the Lusitania and 50 years later one went back to Norway with a church group as their interpreter. When they got there he found he could not communicate because he could no longer speak the language but he still spoke with an accent. Sorry, couldn’t resist the Arnold comparison of accent.

KevinM
April 28, 2021 7:42 am

 examined 12 mountains stations across the Alps”
out of how may available?

According to global warming alarmists, skiing in the Alps should have fried away by now”
citation?

“if we do not include the cold period of the 1970s, there’s been no warming over the past 30 years”
Its 2021. Why mention the 70’s if you already restricted to 30 years.

EdB
Reply to  KevinM
April 28, 2021 7:47 am

Why not 130 years?

