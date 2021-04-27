Climate News

Andrew Bolt on Biden’s Climate Summit

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments


Sky News Australia

1.49M subscribers

SUBSCRIBESky News host Andrew Bolt says the “stupidity” of US President Joe Biden is now a “threat to the West”.

Mr Bolt said Biden’s recent climate summit was a “disgraceful farce”. “I am just gobsmacked that Biden … insulted the intelligence of 39 other world leaders — including our Prime Minister Scott Morrison — by making them listen to the ravings of a bizarre parade of alarmists, mystics, New Age tribal women and even a teenager”.

Mr Bolt said with “no scientists around” at the summit, anyone “could claim any wild thing”.

He said the “global warming scare” is now a “religion – with a touch of Marxism.”

5 13 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Pickens
April 27, 2021 10:06 pm

Tell us how you really feel.

Overall, an excellent summary of the summit.

2
Reply
Rafe Champion
April 27, 2021 10:27 pm

He said the “global warming scare” is now a “religion – with a touch of Marxism.”

What is new?

﻿

3
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Rafe Champion
April 27, 2021 11:05 pm

Although it may actually now be Marxism with a touch of religion? 😉

1
Reply
Steven Lonien
April 27, 2021 10:28 pm

The gal so thick it sinks like lead for breakfast.fighting fires all day.

1
Reply
Bryan A
April 27, 2021 10:31 pm

Religion with a touch of Marxism…indeed…
Blatant Marxism with a touch of religion

3
Reply
tom0mason
April 27, 2021 10:54 pm

Biden Conference — Baffle ‘Em With Bull$hit.

All emotion, little if any science, observation or data.

From 1850 to today and barely +1°C difference in temperature. Not rapid warming and not unprecedented.

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  tom0mason
April 27, 2021 11:05 pm

Furthermore, there was little (if any) increase in CO2 until1950. So some mysterious force caused at least half of that warming despite the low CO2. Do they expect us to believe that force miraculously stopped once anthropogenic CO2 started to rise? Hell, for the 1st 20 years of CO2 increase temperatures were falling and there was a universal global cooling scare.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
April 27, 2021 10:54 pm

I would certainly like to know who is in charge. The lights are on in the White House but no one is at home. At press conferences O’Biden takes a couple of questions and then remarks that he’ll get in trouble if he answers any more. What kind of dangerous game is the US playing? In world politics, the strong eat the weak.

3
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Rory Forbes
April 27, 2021 11:07 pm

Nullius novus sub Solas!

1
Reply
SAMURAI
April 27, 2021 11:10 pm

This crazy CAGW religion has reached peak stupidity.

Leftists’ non-expert “experts” make a mockery of: science, logic, technology, economics, ethics, rational thought and common sense, and simply spew irrational platitudes and Marxist propaganda that will cost the global economy $100’s of trillions to address a myth that doesn’t exist for the sole purpose of replacing capitalism and Western Civilization with the demonstrably failed philosophies of Marxism, Wokeism and moral and ethical relativism…

Leftism is evil.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

John Kerry, Biden’s ‘climate czar’ admits U.S. carbon dioxide emission cuts are pointless

2 days ago
Anthony Watts
Climate News

Where Is The “Climate Emergency”?

3 days ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate News

Climate scientists: concept of net zero is a dangerous trap

5 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Energy

The Latest US CO2 Fantasy

7 days ago
Willis Eschenbach

You Missed

Climate News

Andrew Bolt on Biden’s Climate Summit

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Climate ugliness

Banking Committee Rs to Biden: Cool it on Fossil Fuel Finance Freeze-Out

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Modeling

Trouble in Noonworld, Take 2

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

MI6 Head Explains the Focus of British Espionage Against China is Climate Change

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: