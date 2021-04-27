Andrew Bolt on Biden’s Climate Summit



Sky News Australia

1.49M subscribers

SUBSCRIBESky News host Andrew Bolt says the “stupidity” of US President Joe Biden is now a “threat to the West”.

Mr Bolt said Biden’s recent climate summit was a “disgraceful farce”. “I am just gobsmacked that Biden … insulted the intelligence of 39 other world leaders — including our Prime Minister Scott Morrison — by making them listen to the ravings of a bizarre parade of alarmists, mystics, New Age tribal women and even a teenager”.

Mr Bolt said with “no scientists around” at the summit, anyone “could claim any wild thing”.

He said the “global warming scare” is now a “religion – with a touch of Marxism.”

5 13 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...