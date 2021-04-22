Electric Vehicles

EV’s not family workhorses, but short range second cars

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
26 Comments

Range Anxiety: California study may be a downer for EV excitement as it shows that EV’s are driven half as much as internal combustion engine vehicles.

By Ronald Stein

Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure, Irvine, California

With half of the EV’s in the entire country being located in California, the recent 2021 California study may be a downer for the EV excitement as it shows that EV’s are driven half as much as internal combustion engine vehicles. The study illustrates that EV’s are generally second vehicles and not the primary workhorse vehicle for those few elites that can afford them.

To date, zero and low emission vehicles are generally from the hybrid and electric car owners which are a scholarly bunch; over 70 percent of EV owners have a four-year college or post-graduate degree. This likely explains why the average household income of EV purchasers is upwards of $200,000.

If you are not in that higher educated echelon and the high-income range of society, and a homeowner or resident of a NEW apartment that has charging access there may not be an appetite for an EV. EV’s have yet to attain the status of being the family’s primary vehicle workhorse with their limited usage.

Another challenge for the EV growth is the EV charging dependence on intermittent electricity from wind and solar. Adding EV charging loads onto the grid that is becoming more unstable is like putting salt in the wound. Power outages are now commonplace in California and Texas with more to follow throughout the nation as we adjust to a life dependent upon the time of day and the weather.

The highly educated, and well compensated EV owners that take advantage of State and Federal subsidies are sparingly using their “green” vehicles. With them setting the pace, how will the middle-income and those on fixed incomes be able to buy into the EV evolution?

The California EV market is looking for the less fortunate to belly up and join the EV train. That may prove to be a financial challenge with 45 percent of the California population – that’s a whopping 18 of the 40 million residents of the state – being Hispanic and African American – having average incomes of less than half of present EV owners. Additionally, California has the highest homeless population which is the fifth largest percentage of homeless (behind D.C., New York, and Hawaii, and Oregon), and has the second highest poverty rate.

The unintended consequences Governor Newsom’s recent Executive order to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 may be an incentive for those least likely being able to afford a new car, or a second car, to continuously re-register their existing internal combustion vehicles.

Governor Newsom may have forgotten that whatever type of vehicles uses the roads, there are huge funding requirements for both California’s transportation infrastructure, and for the numerous environmental compliance programs that have come from the gas pumps. The state and federal subsidies help lower the price of EV’s, but EV owners do not pay any gas taxes for California’s almost 400,000 miles of roadways that are heavily dependent on road taxes from fuels that contribute more than $7 billion annually, the same tax base that will be diminishing in the decades ahead.

EV buyers hope to save from the cost of fuels as the all-in posted price of fuel at the pump includes non-transparent costs added to the actual fuel costs, such as: federal tax, excise tax, state tax, local sales tax, cap and trade program compliance costs, low-carbon fuel standard program compliance costs, and renewable fuels standard program compliance costs.

California’s Newsom may also have forgotten that his own Democrats overwhelmingly defeated Senator John Moorlach’s sponsored SB 1074 in 2018 “Disclosure of government-imposed costs” at the pump. The Supermajority Democrats in the legislature remain content with non-transparency of the numerous costs that are “dumped” onto the posted price of fuel, as they are content with keeping the public blissfully ignorant of the many taxes and regulatory costs that drive up prices, to the point that Californians continue to pay almost $1.00 more per gallon of fuel than the rest of the country. An Exxon gas station recently expressed their “transparency opinion” at the pump.

EV buyers beware that the “tax equalizer”, the “VMT” is coming. The Vehicle Mileage Tax (VMT) that has been discussed for years sounds like a logical idea – requiring the users of the highways to pay the fees to maintain those highways. The VMT tax will be needed to replace the $7 billion annually from fuel sales that will be diminishing in the decades ahead.

The challenge for a VMT will be how to implement that great idea which may require annual odometer readings! Lookout for Governor Newsom’s next Executive Order for a VMT requiring annual odometer readings so that each person pays their fair share to maintain the roads they are using to replace the diminishing fuel taxes!

In the United States there were17 million vehicles of all types sold in 2019. EV sales were a dismal 2 percent of the total, i.e., about 350 thousand. California new car sales were more than 10 percent of the nation as California vehicle sales have exceeded 2 million for three straight years.

In a recent Los Angeles Times article, citing Edmunds data, The number of battery-electric models available more than doubled from 2018 to 2019, but EV sales budged in the wrong direction. In response to the major efforts by manufacturers, the horrific EV sales data shows that only 325,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2019, down from 349,000 in 2018.  As mentioned previously, half of all EV’s in America are in one state – California. The rest of the country seems to be less enthralled with EV’s. Are EV carmakers driving off a cliff?”

If the California trend of EV’s being low mileage driven second vehicles, and not being the family workhorse vehicles for the higher income owners, when and how will the lower income earners join the EV excitement?

Ronald Stein, P.E.​ Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure

http://www.energyliteracy.net/

26 Comments
Bill Toland
April 22, 2021 2:12 am

Since electric cars weigh more than their equivalent petrol cars this means that they cause more damage to the roads. I presume that the vehicle mileage tax will take this into account and electric car owners will pay an additional surtax.

9
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Bill Toland
April 22, 2021 2:18 am

In the UK they pay no road tax. That’s the nudge to get one.

I recall they tried it once before with Diesel engines. Now Diesel is the enemy.

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
0
Reply
H B
Reply to  fretslider
April 22, 2021 3:17 am

Wear on roads rises as the cube of axle loading (effectively vehicle mass) so they should pay more, much more.

4
Reply
fretslider
April 22, 2021 2:24 am

I was casually looking through the Narrative Driven Media – what most people refer to as the MSM – and The Conversation came up trumps with this nonsense:

Electric cars could make the roads safer – here’s how

Traffic-related fatalities are the eighth leading cause of death for people of all ages – ahead of HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis – and the number one cause of deaths for children and young adults.

Both because of the way they are driven and the mechanics inside them, electric vehicles could play an important role in making our roads safer. Charging an electric car takes longer than filling up a tank of petrol, and a typical full charge won’t get a car as far as a typical full tank.

https://theconversation.com/electric-cars-could-make-the-roads-safer-heres-how-159001

As long as cars are off the road, the roads are, er, safer.

Who’d a thunk it?

In today’s money my ancient degree has to be the equivalent of a Professorship

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
5
Reply
John Endicott
Reply to  fretslider
April 22, 2021 2:30 am

In other words "EVs are driven half as much" is a feature not a bug.

1
Reply
JON P PETERSON
Reply to  fretslider
April 22, 2021 3:05 am

HIV/aids?
I thought that has been cured??

0
Reply
saveenergy
Reply to  fretslider
April 22, 2021 3:10 am

“In today’s money my ancient degree has to be the equivalent of a Professorship”

No, a primary school certificate is equivalent !

3
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  saveenergy
April 22, 2021 4:35 am

As a recently retired structural engineer, my experience is that academics think rather lowly of non-academics on the grounds that they are by default superior as they impart knowledge to others lesser beings!!!! This despite being a senior Institution member who help prepare & interview many a young graduate for to their professional examinations! I recall one evening at a semi-official dinner after an evening meeting we took our guest speaker (a lecturer in civil engineering at Cambridge no less) to dinner, he overheard me & another self-employed engineer talking about what holidays we were planning, & Mike & I both said we'd have to wait until the workload eased then grab a last minute deal, said lecturer looked down upon us with disdain by saying "Well now we know what kind of holidays you two like to take!!!" We politely pointed out through gritted teeth that working in the private sector doesn't always afford such a luxury that academia provides!!! Sadly academia & practicality & practical engineering experience don't go hand in hand very well!!! AtB 😉

0
Reply
EwinBarnett
April 22, 2021 2:43 am

A few years ago two large hurricanes headed for Florida. I recall that when the second one approached many people attempted to drive north to get out of its path. Any attempt to do so with EVs would be a death trap because there would be no way to recharge very many at one time. People would be stuck where the the battery ran dry. The same could be said when California had massive wildfires and fleeing drivers clogged the highways. I will drive old cars rather than be forced to be dependent upon an EV as my primary vehicle.

Last edited 2 hours ago by EwinBarnett
9
Reply
cerescokid
Reply to  EwinBarnett
April 22, 2021 3:10 am

Good examples of why instant access to our vehicles is so important. I'm sure everyone can think of other times in their own circumstances when not being able to leave on a second's notice will be a pain. Other situations also make the charging issue a challenge. We drive 1,000 miles to Florida each year. It's a 2 day trip. A fill up takes 5 minutes. Who wants to sit around for longer than 5 minutes while driving on long trips.

As the article said, they will be for short trips. Since I'm 3 miles from 5 grocery stores, that would be it for me.

As the article said, they will be for short trips. Since I’m 3 miles from 5 grocery stores, that would be it for me.

2
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  cerescokid
April 22, 2021 4:35 am

EV are very costly candidates for second cars. Plus the added concern about fire hazard from the battery. I'll stick to my slightly aged but reliable Mercedes diesel estate car with its huge range.

0
Reply
Ron Long
April 22, 2021 2:55 am

This report points out the problem with EV's versus conventional petrol vehicles, EV's are for limited, inner-city second vehicles and real cars are for the rest. Try driving an EV over the large mountains in the winter during a snowstorm and Darwin's Selection of the Species deal will kick in.

3
Reply
Speed
Reply to  Ron Long
April 22, 2021 3:38 am

Try driving a tractor-trailer over the large mountains in the winter during a snowstorm and Darwin will get you too.

1
Reply
Matthew Bergin
Reply to  Speed
April 22, 2021 4:12 am

My son does that, with his truck every day and he has never met Darwin.🤷‍♂️

1
Reply
Speed
April 22, 2021 3:18 am

There was a time in my life when I was commuting 90 miles (round trip) four days and 145 miles (round trip) one day each week. High mileage commuting that would have been perfect for an EV with in-home charging. 25,000 miles per year using no gasoline would have been convenient and economical.

Another challenge for the EV growth is the EV charging dependence on intermittent electricity from wind and solar.

Gasoline pumps require electricity too.

Batteries will get better. Chargers will get faster and more common. Nuclear power generation will become the standard. The only constant is change.

-5
Reply
Sean
Reply to  Speed
April 22, 2021 3:36 am

California will shut down its last nuclear power plant in a year. However, They often have excess solar power midday. Will people have to charge up at work? California imports 70% of its energy. How much renewable power will have to be drawn from neighboring states to keep the state's green virtue intact?

1
Reply
Steve Case
April 22, 2021 3:28 am

Short range 2nd cars. You bet, and that’s why I want one. Have you driven one yet? Wow silent, no warmup, no transmission, and absolutely phenomenal performance. If you’ve got a standard SUV and a small electric hatch back and you need to run to the store for something, the electric is going to get the job.

I can imagine that down the road metropolitan areas are going to require that households with more than one vehicle, will require that one must be electric. After a while people living under that regulation will discover that the SUV isn’t driven all that much. Contrary to the title, the electric will be the workhorse. It’s the ideal commuter car.

We’ve required all sorts of pollution controls on cars, and still city air is crappy. Electric cars should go a long way towards improving that.

Tesla is trying to market these things as appropriate for the great American road trip to Yellowstone. They are barking up the wrong tree.

Cooper Mini makes one, and with all the subsidies rebates and what all, I was told I could get one for less than $20,000. I test drove one here in Milwaukee last year, and had a nice 60 mile ride on mountain roads in a Tesla when were in California December 2019.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
-2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Steve Case
April 22, 2021 3:49 am

Mini Cooper

Not so mini and exceedingly heavy. A guy down the road has one and it’s always on charge with a cable running across the pavement.

If that’s the future, people will be tripping over cables a lot.

3
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  fretslider
April 22, 2021 4:39 am

Wow, a lawyers' dream meal ticket, loads of cases to pursue for profit!!!!

0
Reply
ghalfrunt
Reply to  Steve Case
April 22, 2021 4:05 am

Legally binding maximum levels of particulate air pollution should be lowered in the UK to be in line with World Health Organization limits, a coroner has said.
UK levels for two particularly harmful kinds of pollution are currently twice as high as the WHO recommends.
Philip Barlow, coroner for inner south London, ruled earlier this year that air pollution from traffic was a cause of the death of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah in February 2013.
It was the first time that toxic air had been given as a cause of death in the UK. Barlow said in his ruling in December that Ella had been exposed to nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter (PM) pollution in excess of WHO guidelines, the principal source of which was traffic emissions.

0
Reply
BillR
April 22, 2021 3:35 am

I recently bought a hybrid used car. Best vehicle I've ever owned. Terrific fuel mileage, smooth, quiet, and comfortable. 600 mile range on 13 gal. regular gas. I never considered an EV. Rode in a Tesla, once. Driver was a hot dog. Back seat comfort is terrible. Never again.

2
Reply
Climate believer
April 22, 2021 3:56 am

A timely article as usual from WUWT, I was just reading about a “EV buyer regret” story in the Spectator.

I think you get to read a couple of articles free, quite an honest account I thought.

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/why-i-regret-buying-an-electric-car

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
April 22, 2021 4:00 am

In the East Midlands (UK) the cost of petrol/diesel is around £1.18-£1.25 per litre, of that 57.95 pence per litre is fuel duty and finally VAT is added to the cost of fuel plus duty (taxed on duty). So fuel costs about 45 pence per litre, and taxes about 75 pence and profit about 6 pence. But somehow the governments, not just this one, have managed to convince the public that greedy oil companies are to blame for the hih price.

There is also Vehicle Excise Duty, which used to called Road Tax but has long since been used for anything other than funding road building and maintenance. Colloquially known as Road Rent. Based on emmissions data

CO2 emission Single 12 month payment
A: Up to 100g/km £0
B: 101 to 110g/km £10
C: 111 to 120g/km £20
D: 121 to 130g/km £120
E: 131 to 140g/km £145
F: 141 to 150g/km £160
G: 151 to 165g/km £200
H: 166 to 175g/km £240
I: 176 to 185g/km £265
J: 186 to 200g/km £305
K*: 201 to 225g/km £330
L: 226 to 255g/km £575
M: Over 255g/km £590

None of these are paid by an EV

1
Reply
Thanks WUWT
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
April 22, 2021 4:13 am

Perhaps gas stations should voluntarily post all the taxes included in a gallon of gas.

1
Reply
James Walter
April 22, 2021 4:07 am

While I know the EV's are absurd on every level, why aren't the "Greens" (in name only since EV has a much nastier footprint than petrol cars), so why aren't the Greens pushing mass transit instead of cars. Why not have luxury mass transit on steroids for all these rich, virtue signally nincompoops?

0
Reply
2hotel9
April 22, 2021 4:26 am

EVs are toys, actual working people need actual working vehicles. The toys of choice of actual working people are motor cycles, side-by-sides and four wheelers. Oh, and boats and jet skis.

0
Reply
