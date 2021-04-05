Mariana Mazzucato. By Simon Fraser University - Communications & Marketing - link, CC BY 2.0, link
Climate Economics

Pro Big Government Economist Calls for a Renewable Energy Moonshot

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
35 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

College of London Economist Mariana Mazzucato thinks the entrepreneurial spirit of government employees should be harnessed, to solve big problems like plastics pollution and climate change.

Fixing climate change, poverty and ocean plastic requires a ‘Moonshot’ approach, economist Mariana Mazzucato says

ABC Radio National 
By Belinda Sommer and Richard Aedy for The Money

Nearly six decades ago, President John F Kennedy’s famous “Moonshot speech” rallied the US public behind the Apollo mission to send astronauts to the Moon.

Leading economist Mariana Mazzucato isn’t the first to ask why, if humans can land on the Moon, they can’t also solve some of the huge challenges here on Earth such as climate change, poverty or a plastic-free ocean.

Her answer? Governments should adopt the “mission-oriented approach” of the Apollo project.

“The reason I think it worked is because NASA was very confident,” she says.

Professor Mazzucato contrasts this with modern governments, where consultants are thick on the ground.

She points to the UK, where Cabinet Office minister Lord Agnew accused the British civil service of becoming “infantilised” by an “unacceptable” reliance on expensive consultants.

He said public servants were being deprived “of opportunities to work on some of the most challenging, fulfilling and crunchy issues” such as Brexit and COVID-19.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04-02/mariana-mazzucato-government-changing-capitalism-climate-mission/100036000

I tried working as a government employee. Generous pension scheme, job security, on paper it looked really appealing. But I can’t take the tedium. I like to fix problems. But nobody fixes problems in government service, and nobody wants to fix problems, because fixing problems is a threat to job security. Fixing problems reduces the number of work hours required to fulfil the department’s responsibilities.

There are exceptions, islands of excellence. In my experience well managed police departments are usually run by former operational police officers, who genuinely care about the quality of support people on the front line receive. Electricity utilities used to be staffed by people who cared – until Western governments made their job impossible. Wartime governments hire people who fix problems, because the threat of imminent invasion tends to focus people’s minds. And of course, occasionally great projects like the Apollo Moon Landing can fire people’s imagination to such an extent, people set aside personal convenience for the greater good.

Is solving the alleged climate crisis a project which fires people’s imagination like the moon landing? I doubt it. Climate action consistently appears at the bottom of people’s lists of priorities. Most serious engineers I’ve met think the climate crisis is a joke. Those engineers and scientists who do believe, who care enough to try, quickly learn the task is impossible with anything resembling current technology. Even for those who believe, solving a future problem simply does not carry the immediacy and emotional punch of working to plant a flag on the moon, or stopping a military invasion.

Calling for a renewable energy Apollo project to make renewable energy viable, with current technology, is like calling for the world to be powered by magic – and about as unlikely to produce a worthwhile outcome.

Update (EW): Chris Hanley has posted one of my favourite analysis of why the renewable revolution is a pipe dream.

35 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pauleta
April 5, 2021 2:03 pm

I am in my late 40’s and I have been hearing about government fixing a lot of things for more than 40 years. If they couldn’t fix anything by now, I don’t think they will do anytime soon.

Vuk
Reply to  Pauleta
April 5, 2021 2:34 pm

I’m a bit older, my experience is just a bit different.
Governments and their departments I got to know are a bit like single cell organisms, no brains but very good at multiplying themselves, then collapse under their own weight, and hey presto, a new government comes along but no change, the same single cell biology takes over again, and so on, presumably ad infinitum.

Scissor
Reply to  Pauleta
April 5, 2021 2:44 pm

Yes, even filling potholes seems to stretch their level of competence.

BTW, has it become fashionable in the U.K. for officials to use a balloon to comb their hair?

John the Econ
April 5, 2021 2:10 pm

Just like government has made housing and education better & cheaper? Why doesn’t this guy focus on fixing the stuff that the government already mismanages and then perhaps he won’t find such resistance to other moonshot goals.

Also consider that landing on the moon (the easy part) and getting people back alive (the hard part) was a completely quantifiable objective. It was clearly achieved or it wasn’t. Fixing “climate change” has no such objective certainty. Also consider that the vast majority of the plastic in the ocean comes from places where we have little to no influence in the matter.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  John the Econ
April 5, 2021 2:26 pm

Governments have consistently made education better and cheaper. Is there a single example of universal education in any country entirely privately funded? Similarly in the
the UK for example social housing built after WWII improved the lives of millions compared to the slum landlords of previous times. It was only the mass sell off thanks to Thatcher that ruined it.

John the Econ
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 5, 2021 2:58 pm

Really? People now going 6-figures into debt for bachelors degrees because freely available government-backed loans allow them to bid up the price for an education to near infinity. Have you already forgotten the housing meltdown where freely available government-backed loans allowed people who’d never otherwise quality for mortgages to bit up the price of housing?

Mr.
Reply to  John the Econ
April 5, 2021 3:12 pm

And studying for degrees & diplomas in disciplines that provide no job prospects outside of government employment.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 5, 2021 3:15 pm

I’m paying thousands in school fees every year for my kid, because of the horrific bullying my kid endured in government schools. At five years old, my kid started trying to pretend to be sick to try to escape yet another day of misery. When my kid finally gave one of the little thugs a smack, the teacher called me in to explain my kid is not allowed to hit other kids, even in self defence.

So I’m not a fan of government funded schools Izaak.

Of course if we stayed in Britain it would have been even worse – at least Australia doesn’t seem to have large areas controlled by child rape gangs, who seem free to enter government managed child facilities at will and ply the kids with hard drugs.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
n.n
Reply to  Eric Worrall
April 5, 2021 3:37 pm

Children, girls and boys, with “benefits”, is socially forward thinking. Well, for a minority anyway. I don’t think society in the majority is prepared for social progress. No judgment? New labels.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
April 5, 2021 2:16 pm

“…the entrepreneurial spirit of government employees…” ????

Now there’s an oxymoron.

Regards,
Bob

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
April 5, 2021 2:52 pm

Now there’s an oxymoron

That was my immediate thought. She needs to lay off the magic mushrooms.

Rich Davis
April 5, 2021 2:16 pm

the entrepreneurial spirit of government employees”

Something similar to the piety of prostitutes?
﻿

Rud Istvan
April 5, 2021 2:22 pm

Obvious that this lady became an economist because she could not cut it as a real world engineer.
In the US we have had the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) for decades. Every technology spin out of the Lab so far has failed. All they mostly do is produce erroneous reports like on how wind will get cheaper or solar cells more efficient. I used one of their bogus wind studies in Climate Etc post ‘True Cost of Wind’ to show how both NREL and EIA deliberately mislead the public on renewables by misstating or cherry picking facts.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 5, 2021 3:04 pm

NREL began as the Solar Energy Research Institute in 1974.

I worked for a spin out company for a few years and a lot of money was successfully transferred from taxpayers and investors through Wall Street to bankers, executives and employees as well. We didn’t net any energy gain, but we had fun doing it.

TheMigthyQuinn
April 5, 2021 2:29 pm

…the entrepreneurial spirit of government employees…

OMG – how dumb is this lady. People become government employees because they DON’T HAVE. entrepreneurial spirit.

TomO
Reply to  TheMigthyQuinn
April 5, 2021 2:56 pm

dumb enough to trouser likely $200k / year of our taxes….

Mr.
April 5, 2021 2:30 pm

Governments and diapers need to be changed frequently.
And for the same reasons.

  • Mark Twain
Michael in Dublin
April 5, 2021 2:36 pm

I fully agree with economist Mariana Mazzucato that a huge investment should be made to fix climate change, poverty and ocean plastics. She and her supporters must show by their investment that this will work.

The rest of us will, until we are convinced, rather spend our moneys wisely.

Chris Hanley
April 5, 2021 2:44 pm

As this study points out there are physical limits to the energy that can be got from wind and solar as currently employed.
Also even if they could reach optimum efficiency the ratio of energy return on energy invested including storage for both cannot sustain a modern economy, for instance PV panels in locations of moderate insolation like UK are net energy sinks.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Chris Hanley
April 5, 2021 3:03 pm

Thanks for posting that, that is one of my favourite analysis but I lost the link a few months ago.

John Culhane
April 5, 2021 2:49 pm

Yet another economist providing pseudo-intellectual cover for government central planning using inflation this time applying the label “sustainable growth”. Magic money theory is en-vogue at the moment as governments across the world are creating lots of new spending plans through debt with no intention of ever paying it off, as if they need any excuse to tax, borrow and spend . . .

Zoe Phin
April 5, 2021 2:51 pm

This woman is ignorant. She thinks the government invented the internet and GPS. No, the gov simply didn’t excessively prohibit multiple independent inventors from continuing, although it did try.

Peta of Newark
April 5, 2021 2:52 pm

Here’s a lovely example of Government At Wurk..
The Western Link

At the rate that that joke is helping Climate, Neil Armstrong would never have got closer to the Moon than the top of my stairs.
Not doing bill-payers any favours either

What went wrong when folks get paid for actively doing nothing? ##
beyond crazy

## Is that actually an admission that windmills are= Bad For Climate?

Zoe Phin
April 5, 2021 2:52 pm

I also think the photo of this woman is just actor Liam Neeson in drag.

TomO
April 5, 2021 2:53 pm

 “entrepreneurial spirit of government employees should be harnessed”

and what would that sinecured eejit know about “entrepreneurial spirit” ? – if the subject to hand were conceited entitlement laced with arrogance one might have to acknowledge some self evident subject expertise.

I could lob ad-homs but I’d be just re-inventing the wheel

pfff … I wonder how much she trousers every year essentially from our taxes for spouting so much tosh?

David Middleton
Editor
April 5, 2021 3:01 pm

comment image

TomO
April 5, 2021 3:05 pm

Professor Mazzucato has been seen elsewhere

  • and I’d feel safe wagering that if she knew about it – she wouldn’t be happy… – which would suit me just fine.
Krishna Gans
April 5, 2021 3:05 pm

In the case of the moonshot, there has to be a passenger: Mariana Mazzucato

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Streetcred
April 5, 2021 3:06 pm

I had a senior GFC job in government for a couple of years and met some very committed individuals, not many though, the rest had made an artform of dodging work and were extremely unreliable in a portfolio that required reliability and a problem solving ability … guess that’s why they dodged work.

Don’t make me laugh, “the entrepreneurial spirit of government employees should be harnessed, to solve big problems … “

Stevek
April 5, 2021 3:08 pm

The structure of government makes it virtually impossible to get anything done. There is a ton of red tape for even small decisions. Politics and power drive the decision making process.

About the best thing government could do would be to cut all the regulations to make it easier for businesses to innovate.

Chris Hanley
April 5, 2021 3:12 pm

“The reason I think it worked is because NASA was very confident,” she says.

Because they knew both rocket technology developed through many trials and Newton’s Laws worked.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Chris Hanley
April 5, 2021 3:21 pm

Yep…
comment image

n.n
April 5, 2021 3:32 pm

Renewable as in drivers? As in intermittent? The rocket can take brakes to remain viable. Now, how does it escape the Earth’s gravity well? Carbon credits?

Oh, renewable as in rocket fuel, pumped to replenish (“renewable”) its reservoirs.

Stevek
April 5, 2021 3:33 pm

All a person has to do is spend a week working for a startup company, then spend a week working for the government. Report back on the differences between the two work environments.

On the outer Barcoo
April 5, 2021 3:36 pm

“… the entrepreneurial spirit of government employees” … now that is an oxymoron!

