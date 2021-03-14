Three Countries Suspend Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine Over Blood Clot / Brain Haemorrhage Concerns

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Several nations have suspended rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, after multiple reports emerged in Europe of vaccine recipients suffering brain haemorrhages, though AstraZeneca denies any link.

Norway reports three more ‘severe blood clots or brain haemorrhages’ after AstraZeneca jab AFPnews@thelocal.no

@thelocalnorway

14 March 2021

07:45 CET Norwegian health officials reported three more cases of blood clots or brain haemorrhages in younger people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, but said they could not yet say they were vaccine-related. The Norwegian Medicines Agency said similar incidents had been reported in other European countries. While there was no proof of a link to the vaccine, anyone under 50 who felt unwell and developed large blue patches after vaccination should seek medical attention. The World Health Organization said no causal link had been established between the vaccine and blood clotting after Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of the vaccine over concerns about patients developing post-jab blood clots. A number of other countries have also suspended use of vaccines from one batch. The manufacturer and Europe’s medicines watchdog have meanwhile insisted that the vaccine is safe. … Read more: https://www.thelocal.no/20210314/norway-reports-three-more-severe-blood-clots-or-brain-haemorrhages-after-astrazeneca-jab/

The response from AstraZeneca;

AstraZeneca says there is ‘no evidence’ its COVID-19 vaccine increases risk of blood clots AstraZeneca says a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. An analysis of 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the United Kingdom found no evidence of an increased risk in blood clot conditions, an AstraZeneca spokesperson said on Sunday. “A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country,” the company said. “In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are lower than the number that would have occurred naturally in the unvaccinated population.” … Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/astrazeneca-says-there-is-no-evidence-its-covid-19-vaccine-increases-risk-of-blood-clots

There is substantial evidence infection with Covid-19 causes blood clotting disorders in some patients, so there is obvious concern about claims the vaccine might cause similar symptoms. From the Heart Research Institute;

People with coronavirus are at risk of blood clots and strokes As well as causing severe respiratory problems, there is mounting evidence COVID-19 causes abnormalities in blood clotting. Patients with severe COVID-19 infection appear to be at greater risk of developing blood clots in the veins and arteries. … Recent data from the Netherlands and France suggest that of the patients with coronavirus who are admitted to intensive care units (ICU), 30-70% develop blood clots in the deep veins of the legs, or in the lungs. Around one in four coronavirus patients admitted to ICU will develop a pulmonary embolism. These rates are much higher than we would usually see in patients requiring admission to ICU for reasons other than COVID-19. … Read more: https://www.hri.org.au/health/your-health/lifestyle/people-with-coronavirus-are-at-risk-of-blood-clots-and-strokes

What can I say? The risk of side effects from the vaccine, if any, have to be weighed against the risk of contracting Covid. Even if there is a risk, which AstraZeneca denies, whatever the vaccine does to recipients, infection with the actual disease would likely be far worse.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...