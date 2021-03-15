Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #446

The Week That Was: 2021-03-13 (March 13, 2021)
Quote of the Week: “The first people totalitarians destroy or silence are men of ideas and free minds.” Isaiah Berlin — Naturalized British philosopher
Number of the Week: – 5.28 billion tonnes (11,640 billion pounds)
THIS WEEK
By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)
Fred Singer: The third edition of the popular book by the late Fred Singer; Hot Talk, Cold Science; has been released by the Independent Institute. It features updated and expanded sections by David Legates and Anthony Lupo. William Happer has a forward in addition to that by the late Frederick Seitz.
Accompanying the book’s release, David Theroux, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Institute, wrote a tribute to Singer summarizing Singer’s major scientific accomplishment and the personal friendship Theroux had with Singer. It is an appropriate tribute for this man of highly diverse talents. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.
CO2 – Aerosol Balancing Act: Last week’s TWTW discussed how the major climate models used by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are manipulated using the cooling effect of aerosols with the warming effect of carbon dioxide (CO2) to achieve a IPCC’s desired balance with the surface temperature record (which is already manipulated) to claim that adding carbon dioxide will have a significant impact on surface temperatures.
The result of this manipulation is Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS) for a doubling of CO2. Since the climate has never been stable (in equilibrium) their quest is questionable. [As used in this sense, aerosols are fine solid particles or liquid droplets suspended in the atmosphere that may be natural or human caused (anthropogenic). Examples of natural aerosols are volcanic emissions, fog, mist, dust, organic compounds released by vegetation, smoke form wildfires, etc. Examples of anthropogenic aerosols are particulate air pollutants, smoke from power plants and industrial processes. In the US and Western Europe, anthropogenic aerosols have been largely eliminated. In Asia and other developing regions, they remain a problem.]
In correspondence, UK’s Richard Courtney stated:
“None of the climate models – not one of them – could match the change in mean global temperature over the past century if it did not utilise a unique value of assumed cooling from aerosols. So, inputting actual values of the cooling effect (such as the determination by Penner et al.) would make every climate model provide a mismatch of the global warming it hindecasts and the observed global warming for the twentieth century.
“This mismatch would occur because all the global climate models and energy balance models are known to provide indications which are based on.
1. the assumed degree of forcings resulting from human activity that produce warming.
and
2. the assumed degree of anthropogenic aerosol cooling input to each model as a ‘fiddle factor’ to obtain agreement between past average global temperature and the model’s indications of average global temperature.
“More than two decades ago I published a peer-reviewed paper that showed the UK’s Hadley Centre general circulation model (GCM) could not model climate and only obtained agreement between past average global temperature and the model’s indications of average global temperature by forcing the agreement with an input of assumed anthropogenic aerosol cooling. And my paper demonstrated that the assumption of aerosol effects being responsible for the model’s failure was incorrect. [Boldface in original]
Courtney then discusses a 2007 paper by Jeffrey Kiehl, a colleague of Kevin Trenberth at the National Center for Atmospheric Research located in Boulder, Colorado. Courtney states:
“More recently but also long ago, in 2007, Kiehl published a paper that assessed 9 GCMs and two energy balance models.
“Kiehl found the same as my paper except that each model he assessed used a different aerosol ‘fix’ from every other model.”
“Kiehl says in his paper:
”’One curious aspect of this result is that it is also well known [Houghton et al., 2001] that the same models that agree in simulating the anomaly in surface air temperature differ significantly in their predicted climate sensitivity. The cited range in climate sensitivity from a wide collection of models is usually 1.5 to 4.5 deg C for a doubling of CO2, where most global climate models used for climate change studies vary by at least a factor of two in equilibrium sensitivity.
The question is: if climate models differ by a factor of 2 to 3 in their climate sensitivity, how can they all simulate the global temperature record with a reasonable degree of accuracy? Kerr [2007] and S. E. Schwartz et al. (Quantifying climate change–too rosy a picture? available at http://www.nature.com/reports/climatechange, 2007) recently pointed out the importance of understanding the answer to this question. Indeed, Kerr [2007] referred to the present work and the current paper provides the ‘‘widely circulated analysis’’ referred to by Kerr [2007]. This report investigates the most probable explanation for such an agreement. It uses published results from a wide variety of model simulations to understand this apparent paradox between model climate responses for the 20th century, but diverse climate model sensitivity.’
“And, importantly, Kiehl’s paper says:
“’These results explain to a large degree why models with such diverse climate sensitivities all can simulate the global anomaly in surface temperature. The magnitude of applied anthropogenic total forcing compensates for the model sensitivity.’
‘And the ‘magnitude of applied anthropogenic total forcing’ is fixed in each model by the input value of aerosol forcing.
“Kiehl’s Figure 2 is for 9 GCMs and 2 energy balance models, and its title is:
“’Figure 2. Total anthropogenic forcing (W/m2) versus aerosol forcing (W/m2) from nine fully coupled climate models and two energy balance models used to simulate the 20th century.”
It shows that.
(a) each model uses a different value for “Total anthropogenic forcing” that is in the range 0.80 W/m^-2 to 2.02 W/m^-2
but
(b) each model is forced to agree with the rate of past warming by using a different value for “Aerosol forcing” that is in the range -1.42 W/m^-2 to -0.60 W/m^-2.
“In other words, the models use values of “Total anthropogenic forcing” that differ by a factor of more than 2.5 and they are ‘adjusted’ by using values of assumed “Aerosol forcing” that differ by a factor of 2.4.
“In summation, it has been known for decades that all the ‘indications’ of ECS generated by climate models are artefacts of assumed aerosol effects input to the models, i.e., GIGO.[Garbage In Garbage Out, Boldface in original]
As Courtney discusses, for decades global climate modelers, including the finest in the US, have manipulated data to achieve a predetermined high sensitivity of surface temperatures to changing atmospheric carbon dioxide (ECS). All the key components are in the atmosphere, CO2, aerosols, and the greenhouse effect. Yet the modelers ignore measurements of the atmosphere including temperature trends. Nature does not obey global climate models, so the politicized modelers ignore Nature and abandon the scientific method as well. See links under Model Issues:
More Balancing Act: Adding to the balancing act, the Global Warming Policy Forum (GWPF) discusses a paper from Princeton University published in Geophysical Research Letters. This paper examined the latest models designed to be used by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The abstract states:
“The most recent generation of climate models (the 6th Phase of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project) yields estimates of effective climate sensitivity (ECS) that are much higher than past generations due to a stronger amplification from cloud feedback. If plausible, these models require substantially larger greenhouse gas reductions to meet global warming targets. We show that models with a more positive cloud feedback also have a stronger cooling effect from aerosol‐cloud interactions. These two effects offset each other during the historical period when both aerosols and greenhouse gases increase, allowing either more positive or neutral cloud feedback models to reproduce the observed global‐mean temperature change. Since anthropogenic aerosols primarily concentrate in the Northern Hemisphere, strong aerosol‐cloud interaction models produce an interhemispheric asymmetric warming. We show that the observed warming asymmetry during the mid to late 20th century is more consistent with low ECS (weak aerosol indirect effect) models.’ [Boldface added]
As summarized by the GWPF:
“The authors’ most important scientific result is that the mild models seem better at reproducing the Earth’s recent temperature history. Most 20th century pollution was emitted in the north, so the balance between greenhouse gas warming and cloud-aerosol cooling has been different between the two hemispheres. This gives us an opportunity to assess whether the strong models are more realistic than the mild ones. That’s because the strong models give a much more pronounced difference between the hemispheres. Unfortunately for climate alarmists, Wang reckons that the observed difference is a much better match with the mild models. This means that predictions of a very hot future are much less plausible.
“Amusingly, Wang and his colleagues imply that there seems to be a surprising match between the amount of cooling and heating in the overall model cohort. Lots of models seem to get just the right amount of cooling to correctly offset their heating and so are able to reproduce 20th century temperature history. This strongly suggests that climate scientists are ‘tuning’ (more pejorative terms are frequently used) their models to make them look credible. That they do so is not a new revelation – papers have been written on the subject of tuning of climate models – but it does show us that scientists are still unable to create plausible simulations of the climate system ‘out of the box’.”
Others have described climate modelers tuning their models as adding fudge factors. From this exercise we see that global climate modelers will do whatever the IPCC demands of them, regardless whether that completely upends the scientific process. The public which will suffer the consequences of policies based on fudge factors is apparently of no importance to the modelers. See links under Model Issues.
The Mann Balancing Act: Mr. Mann has decided to add to the CO2 – Aerosol balancing act by claiming that volcanoes near the Arctic have caused a cooling that is falsely associated as a cooling from changes in the multi-decadal Atlantic Oscillation (AMO). There is no question that major volcanoes can cause significant changes to global temperatures, both in the atmosphere and on the surface, particularly if eruption columns reach the lower or middle stratosphere. The 1991 Mount Pinatubo Eruption, Philippines, is one example, releasing a significant amount of sulfuric acid forming sulfate aerosols. The lesser 1982 eruption of El Chichón, Mexico, is another example. There is some contention about whether the later eruption caused surface cooling, but it appears to have caused atmospheric cooling.
The press release of Mr. Mann’s latest stated:
“The researchers previously showed that the apparent AMO cycle in the modern era was an artifact of industrialization-driven climate change, specifically the competition between warming over the past century from carbon pollution and an offsetting cooling factor, industrial sulfur pollution, that was strongest from the 1950s through the passage of the Clean Air Acts in the 1970s and 1980s.”
As with his discredited “Hockey-stick” curves, Mr. Mann has long demonstrated an effort to eliminate natural variability.
As it happens, Judith Curry is writing a chapter about the Atlantic Multidecadal Variability along with the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). She writes:
“The AMOC includes the northward flow of warm salty water in the upper Atlantic and the southward flow of the transformed cold fresh NADW in the deep Atlantic, which is a major driver of the substantial northward Atlantic heat transport across the equator.
“Basin‐scale multidecadal fluctuations have been observed in the Atlantic sea surface temperature (SST). The large‐scale multidecadal variability observed in the Atlantic has been referred to as the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO). The multidecadal character of the AMO is distinguished from interannual ocean variability forced by the leading mode of atmospheric circulation variability over the North Atlantic, the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO). The term Atlantic Multidecadal Variability (AMV) is often used, because the observed multidecadal fluctuations in the Atlantic may not be an oscillation at a single frequency but consist of a broader band of low‐frequency signals.”
After a long, informative post on the Atlantic Multidecadal Variability, to include definitions, examples, discussions by others, and supporting documents, Curry concludes:
“What Mann is seeing in the climate model simulations is the shorter period tropical expression of the AMO that is limited to the North Atlantic – not the multi-decadal variability that is linked to the global oscillation. This tropical expression may very well be forced to some extent by tropical volcanic eruptions but says little about global multi-decadal variability that is of greatest interest.
“The true multi-decadal climate variability is mostly internally generated, although solar variations can help set the tempo and major volcanic eruptions can mask the variations or help trigger a shift.
“Why does this matter? The different phases of the AMO are linked to: the Atlantic hurricane activity, mass balance of Greenland and weather patterns influencing North America and Europe (notably droughts); this is not to mention global temperature change.
“From the Penn State press release, a primary motive for cancelling the AMO appears so that Mann can attribute the increase in Atlantic hurricane activity since 1995 to AGW. Cancelling the AMO isn’t going to help much here. As discussed in my recent post on the AIR insurance sector report, the number of major hurricanes (Cat 3+) in the Atlantic during the 1950’s and 1960’s (previous warm phase of the AMO) was at least as large as for the last two decades, when SSTs were significantly cooler.
“A further key issue with the AMO is that all of the acceleration in sea level rise in recent decades is coming from Greenland melt, which is heavily influenced by the AMO.
“Assuming that nature continues to behave as it has for the past 8 millennia at some point (possibly in the next decade), we will see a shift to the cold phase of the AMO, with a slow down in Atlantic hurricane activity and Greenland mass loss.
“In closing, Mann’s quest to cancel the Medieval Warm Period and now the AMO, in the interests of showing that recent warming is 100% anthropogenic, is not at all convincing to scientists who understand anything about climate dynamics and global climate models.”
In short, Mr. Mann is grasping at a small part of a complex system and claiming it dominates the entire system. This is much like the majority of global climate modelers who claim carbon dioxide dominates the climate system, while it is a bit player.
Writing in the Global Warming Policy Forum, David Whitehouse gives a summary of what Curry wrote emphasizing that they use an ensemble of climate models to evaluate the causes of the AMO. However, global climate models have not been verified and validated with physical evidence and therefore it is not appropriate to use them to evaluate the causes of physical events. Further, Whitehouse states:
“There is another way of looking a Mann’s findings. Roger Pielke Jnr remarked, ‘Maybe it’s just me, but it would seem that it should be much bigger news that 15,000+ peer-reviewed climate research papers published since 2000 are based on a non-existent phenomenon and are thus now discredited. “
Mann’s work was partially funded by the National Science Foundation and published by AAAS “Science” giving further evidence of their preference for modeling games over physical evidence. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.
A Different AMO? Ironically, Kenneth Richard bring attention to a paper by researchers in China and at Colorado State stating that the AMO strongly influenced the climate in northeast China in the 18th and 20th century, particularly the Daxing’an Mountains and the Mongolian Plateau. The cold phases of the AMO increased moisture, and warm phases increased drought. See links under Changing Climate.
***************
120-Year-Old Error: In 1896, Svante Arrhenius published his calculations to estimate the extent to which increasing CO2 will increase the Earth’s surface temperatures thorough increasing the greenhouse effect. The calculations were based, in part, on an erroneous understanding of the experiments by John Tyndall, starting in 1859. Arrhenius claimed that adding CO2 to the atmosphere will cause significant global warming by trapping infrared radiation emitted by the earth which cools it. He assumed dangerous carbon dioxide-caused warming would take tens of thousands of years, following cycles of ice age cooling.
The calculations were criticized by Knut Ångström in 1900, who published the first modern infrared absorption spectrum of CO2 with two absorption bands (frequencies) and published experimental results that showed that absorption of infrared radiation by CO2 in the atmosphere was already “saturated” so that adding more CO2 made little difference in global temperatures.
There have been many refinements since 1900, to include the development of the of Atomic, Molecular and Optical physics (AMO) and the concept of radiative transfer. Despite decades of laboratory experiments and observations of infrared radiation by satellites contradicting the work of Arrhenius, the EPA accepted the obsolete concepts of Arrhenius as “established theory” in its finding that increasing CO2 endangers human health and welfare. It appears that the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will accept the EPA’s erroneous interpretation of the influence of CO2 on temperatures in the atmosphere despite decades of actual physical evidence contradicting it.
In a post on his blog, Tony Heller has several newspaper clippings tracing this preservation of error. About 1908 Arrhenius backed-off his earlier calculations but still did not understand the concept that the warming influence of CO2 is self-limiting (logarithmic), The EPA does not understand it either, or chooses to propagate any myth or error that will increase the alarmist’ message. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.
Number of the Week: – 5.28 billion tonnes (11,640 billion pounds). Among the many ideas proposed by those who wish to save the world from mythological “dangerous global warming” is the concept of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). According to “Our World in Data,” in 2019, the US emitted 5.28 billion tonnes (11,640 billion pounds) of carbon dioxide. No one has any idea of what it would take to capture, compress, and place into permanent storage this amount of carbon dioxide.
Similarly, no one has any idea of the costs involved in the UK government’s position of “net zero.” Apparently, nothing is meaningful for many politicians except being re-elected, regardless of any relation to actual, verifiable science. The costs of claims of imaginary powers are a problem for the future. Humanity needs protection from these myths. See links under Questioning European Green, Energy Issues – Non-US, Energy Issues — US
Science: Is the Sun Rising?
Scientists Continue To Affirm Rising Incoming Solar Radiation Drives Recent Warming In Europe
By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Mar 11, 2021
Link to one paper: Trends in sunshine duration in Poland (1971–2018)
By Krzysztof Bartoszek Dorota Matuszko Stanisław Węglarczyk, International Journal of Climatology, Apr 19, 2020
Link to second paper: The influence of cloudiness and atmospheric circulation on radiation balance and its components
By Marek Kejna, Joanna Uscka-Kowalkowska & Paweł Kejna, Theoretical and Applied Climatology, Mar 1, 2021
Censorship
The dangerous rise of climate censorship
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 8, 2021
Upper Class Copying Censorship tactics from China
By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Mar 10, 2021
Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC
Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science
Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013
Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf
Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts
Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014
http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/
Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf
Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels
By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019
http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/
Download with no charge:
http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf
Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming
The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus
By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015
http://climatechangereconsidered.org/
Download with no charge:
Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate
S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008
http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf
Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data
By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019
S. Fred Singer, Friend and Courageous Man of Science
By David J. Theroux, The Independent Institute, Mar 9, 2021
‘Climate has no internal variability,’ Mann & Co. claim
By David Whitehouse, GWPF, Mar 11, 2021
Link to paper: Multidecadal climate oscillations during the past millennium driven by volcanic forcing
By Michael E. Mann, Steinman, Brouillette and Miller, AAAS Science, Mar 5, 2021
Link to press release: Apparent Atlantic warming cycle likely an artifact of climate forcing
By A’ndrea Elyse Messer, Penn State News, March 04, 2021
Canceling the AMO
By Judith Curry, Climate Etc. Mar 6, 2021
Enjoy: A Short History of Climate Alarm!
By Staff, GWPF, Mar 9, 2021
Link to paper: A Short History of Climate Alarm!
By Paul Homewood, GWPF, 2021
Milankovitch Forcing and Tree Ring Proxies
By Stephen McIntyre, Climate audit, Mar 2, 2021
Link to paper: Orbital forcing of tree-ring data
By Jan Esper. et al., Nature Climate Change, July 8, 2012
How Dare You!
By Tony Heller, His Blog, Mar 12, 2021
Is There a Climate Crisis? Answer – No!
Posted by Geoff Derrick, The Australian Climate Sceptics, March 13, 2021
http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com/2021/03/is-there-climate-crisis-answer-no.html
Presentation by Roy Spencer at The Irish Climate Science Forum
There is NO CLIMATE EMERGENCY (Part 2)
Geologist Geoff Derrick, The Australian Climate Sceptics, Mar 13, 2021
http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com/2021/03/there-is-no-climate-emergency-part-2.html
Defending the Orthodoxy
Kerry calls for ‘decade of action’ on climate change
By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Mar 9, 2021
Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science
Northern Hemisphere summers may last nearly half the year by 2100
Press Release by American Geophysical Union, Mar 8, 2021
Link to paper: Changing Lengths of the Four Seasons by Global Warming
By Jiamin Wang, et al. Geophysical Research Letters, Feb 19, 2021
Questioning the Orthodoxy
Atmospheric drying will lead to lower crop yields, shorter trees across the globe
Press Release by University of Minnesota, Mar 8, 2021 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]
Link to paper: Systemic effects of rising atmospheric vapor pressure deficit on plant physiology and productivity
By José López, Danielle A. Way, and Walid Sadok, Global Change Biology, Mar 8, 2021
Denierland
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 9, 2021
“Denierland is the place where sceptics of climate catastrophe have been exiled.Sceptics refuse to bow to the consensus that the Wealthy West faces ‘Migration crises, civil wars, crop failures, famines, extreme weather, looting, wildfires and flooding if we don’t cut our emissions of carbon dioxide to the fabled ‘Net Zero.’”
Change in US Administrations
Could This Be The Very Worst Piece Of Legislation Ever?
By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Mar 8, 2021
Roger Pielke, Jr. Debunks Biden Administration Social Cost of Carbon Estimates
By Marlo Lewis, Jr., CEI, Mar 5, 2021
“If the world achieves net-zero by 2200, cumulative CO2 emissions will reach ~3,150 gigatons. Cumulative emissions in the IWG’s reference scenarios are 3.4 to 10.4 times larger.
“Pielke concludes: “If the world economy does not actually emit into the atmosphere tens of thousands of gigatons of carbon dioxide, as envisioned by the IWG, then the majority of the IWG SCC estimates are simply imaginary—setting aside all other methodological issues that might be raised.”
[SEPP Comment; IWG was the Obama administration’s Interagency Working Group.]
Nothing’s Off the Table: Gina McCarthy Has Big Plans for the Climate Fight
The former EPA head is now Biden’s domestic climate czar, on a mission to harness the federal government’s might to stop climate change
By Andy Kroll, Rolling Stone, Mar 12, 2021 [H/t Cooler Heads]
President Biden’s ‘America Last’ Energy Policies Enrich Enemies Abroad
By Catharine O’Neill, Newsmax, Mar 10, 2021
Social Benefits of Carbon Dioxide
New NASA satellite data prove carbon dioxide is still GREENING the Earth
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 8, 2021
“Now up to date data from NASA confirms that these trends have continued, and that the planet is 10% greener than in 2000.
“In any sane world, this fact would be welcomed. It may be one of the reasons why the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation is forecasting a record world grain harvest this year.
“Instead we demonise carbon dioxide.”
Desertification cancelled: Climate Change won’t make the deserts grow
By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Mar 13, 2021
Problems in the Orthodoxy
Coal India approves 32 coal mining projects worth $6.4 billion
By Staff, Bloomberg, Via GWPF, Mar 8, 2021
India Ignores John Kerry
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 10, 2021
Shock News–China 5-Year Plan Will Increase Emissions
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 6, 2021
Seeking a Common Ground
Mind over Math: Throwing Out the Numbers
By Kip Hansen, WUWT, Feb 7 20201
Science, Policy, and Evidence
A Trillion Or Two? Don’t Worry Says Roger Harrabin
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 9, 2021
“The reality is that the cost of this policy is so high that nobody can possibly estimate it. But what we do know is that the country cannot afford it. Harrabin’s red herrings suggest he knows too.”
[SEPP Comment: Roger Harrabin is BBC’s Energy and Environment Analyst.]
Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science
Environmental Influences on Bird Body Size and Condition
Dubos, N., Le Viol, I., Robert, A., Teplitsky, C., Ghislain, M., Dehorter, O., Julliard, R. and Henry, P.Y. 2018. Disentangling the effects of spring anomalies in climate and net primary production on body size of temperate songbirds. Ecography 41: 1319-1330. Mar 12, 2021
http://www.co2science.org/articles/V24/mar/a6.php
“Monthly satellite records (NDVI, normalized difference vegetation index) served as a surrogate of primary production, which provides a representation of food availability.”
CO2-induced Reductions in Gypsy Moth Herbivory on European Oak
Milanovic, S., Milenkovic, I., Dobrosavljevic, J., Popovic, M., Solla, A., Tomsovsky, M. and Jankovsky, L. 2020. Growth rates of Lymantria dispar larvae and Quercus robur seedlings at elevated CO2 concentration and Phytophthora plurivora infection. Forests 11: 1059, doi:10.3390/f11101059. Mar 10, 2021
http://www.co2science.org/articles/V24/mar/a5.php
Using RNA Sequencing to Understand How Elevated CO2 Stimulates Growth in Strawberry
Li, X., Zhao, J., Shang, M., Song, H., Zhang, J., Xu, X., Zheng, S., Hou, L., Li, M. and Xing, G. 2020. Physiological and molecular basis of promoting leaf growth in strawberry (Fragaria ananassa Duch.) by CO2 enrichment. Biotechnology & Biotechnological Equipment 34: 905-917. Mar 8, 2021
http://www.co2science.org/articles/V24/mar/a4.php
Models v. Observations
But if CO2 drives temperature…
By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Mar 10, 2021
Model Issues
Dancing to the same tune
By Staff, GWPF, Mar 8, 2021
Link to paper: Compensation Between Cloud Feedback and Aerosol‐Cloud Interaction in CMIP6 Models
By Chenggong Wang, Brian J. Soden, Wenchang Yang and Gabriel A. Vecchi, Geophysical Research Letters, Jan 25, 2021
Twentieth century climate model response and climate sensitivity
By Jeffrey Kiehl, U of California, Santa Cruz, Geophysical Research Letters, November 2007
Changing Weather
Coldest February since 1989 and fifth coldest since the Dust Bowl era, behind 1960, 1978, 1979, 1989
By Staff, ICECAP, Mar 9, 2021
http://icecap.us/index.php/go/new-and-cool/this_february_to_the_20th_the_us_broke_9075_low_temperature_records_vs_982_/
So about that freezing
By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Mar 10, 2021
“U.S. Winter Outlook: Cooler North, Warmer South” (NOAA’s prediction bust)
By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, Mar 11, 2021
[SEPP Comment: Nature does not obey global climate models, therefore nature is weird?]
Worse Than They Predicted
By Tony Heller, His Blog, Mar 11, 2021
Massive Fires: far worse 4,000 years ago in Northern Australia
By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Mar 6, 2021
A Rare Western Washington Thunderstorm that Pushed into the Stratosphere!
By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Mar 10, 2021
Evidence Surfaces That Northeast China Was 2-3°C Warmer Than Today During The Mid-1800s
By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Mar 8, 2021
Link to one paper: Influence of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation on drought in northern Daxing’an Mountains, Northeast China
By Liangjun Zhu, CATENA, March 2021
Changing Seas
Climate adaptation follies. Part II: scenarios of future sea level rise
By Judith Curry, Climate Etc. Mar 8, 2021
Relative to private sector practitioners, academic scientists have no ‘skin in the game’ – there are no adverse consequences for an overconfident forecast with a 5-30-year time horizon that turns out to be really wrong. Private sector practitioners in climate services have skin in the game in the sense that they will lose money or go out of business if their confident forecasts turn out to be wrong. While 80-year predictions are beyond the lifetime of the practitioners and most likely their companies also, the time period for many relevant decisions is the 5-30 year time frame.
So about that Miami
By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Mar 10, 2021
Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice
Antarctic Peninsula warming up due to heat in Tasman Sea
Heating of the Tasman sea warms up the climate of Antarctic Peninsula via changes in wind patterns, new study by Japanese and Australian scientists shows
Press Release, Research Organization of Information and ystems, Mar 8, 2021
Alfred Wegener Institute Sea Ice Extent: “Both Polar Regions At NORMAL LEVELS”…Siberia 6-8°C Colder
By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Mar 9, 2021
New study finds atmospheric rivers increase snow mass in West Antarctica
By Staff Writers, San Diego CA (SPX), Mar 08, 2021
Link to paper: Atmospheric River Precipitation Contributed to Rapid Increases in Surface Height of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet in 2019
By Susheel Adusumilli, Meredith A. Fish, Helen Amanda Fricker, & Brooke Medley, Geophysical Research Letters, Feb 6, 2021
NASA’s ICESat-2 satellite reveals shape, depth of Antarctic ice shelf fractures
By Staff Writers, University Park PA, (SPX) Mar 08, 2021
Link to paper: Characterization of ice shelf fracture features using ICESat-2 – A case study over the Amery Ice Shelf
By Shujie Wang, et al. Remote Sensing of Environment. Mar 15, 2021
NASA Surface Station Data Show East Antarctica NOT WARMING Past 4 Decades…Cooling Trend
By Kirye and Pierre Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Mar 7, 2021
Danish Institute Data: Greenland Ice Melt Has Slowed Down Significantly Over Past Decade
By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Mar 10, 2021
Will low sea ice threaten harp seals & polar bears on Canada’s East Coast this year?
By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Mar 11, 2021
Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine
FAO forecasts record wheat production in 2021
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 6, 2021
Link to: FAO forecasts record wheat production in 2021
By Eric Schroeder, World-Grain.com, Mar 5, 2021
“Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).”
Study shows cactus pear as drought-tolerant crop for sustainable fuel and food
By Staff Writers, Reno NV (SPX), Mar 08, 2021
Link to paper: Five‐year field trial of the biomass productivity and water input response of cactus pear (Opuntia spp.) as a bioenergy feedstock for arid lands
By Dhurba Neupane, GCB-Bioenergy, Jan 21, 2021
Un-Science or Non-Science?
Study: Global Warming is Raising the Tropical Wet Bulb Maximum Temperature
By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Mar 9, 2021
Lowering Standards
The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) goes full AGU…
By David Middleton, WUWT, Mar 10, 2021
WSJ CO2 Battery Agenda
By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Mar 9, 2021
[SEPP Comment: Some reporters for the WSJ have difficulty separating reality from green visions and Leprechauns.]
February Weather Present & Past
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 7, 2021
“These four years from the Met Office archives show above all that there is no such thing as “normal weather”. Heavy rain, snow, gales, mild and cold weather all appear, often separated by only a few days.”
Record Breaking Rain Claims Don’t Stand Up To Scrutiny
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 12, 2021
[SEPP Comment: CO2 emissions are making rainfall more selective?]
Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?
Global heating pushes tropical regions towards limits of human livability
Rising heat and humidity threatening to plunge much of the world’s population into potentially lethal conditions, study finds
By Oliver Milman, The Guardian, Mar 8, 2021 [H/t Ken Jorgensen]
Link to paper: Projections of tropical heat stress constrained by atmospheric dynamics
By Yi Zhang, Isaac Held & Stephan Fueglistaler, Nature Geoscience, Mar 8, 2021
“The global number of potentially fatal humidity and heat events doubled between 1979 and 2017, research has determined, with the coming decades set to see as many as 3 billion people pushed beyond the historical range of temperature that humans have survived and prospered in over the past 6,000 years.” [Boldface added]
[SEPP Comment: It was hotter 8,000 years ago. Was humanity created in the past 6,000 years?]
Media Amplifies Forister’s Feeble Butterfly Science & Climate Fearmongering
By Jim Steele, Landscapes and Cycles, Accessed Mar 12, 2021
http://landscapesandcycles.net/media-amplifies-forister-s-feeble-butterfly-scienc.html
“The media typically implied a climate connection to the 99% decline of Monarch butterflies, listed as Forister’s 37th most declining species. Yet the Monarch’s big killers are also land use change and herbicides, not climate change.”
Guardian’s Chinese Disinformation Campaign
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 11, 2021
Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?
The collapse of Northern California kelp forests will be hard to reverse
By Staff Writers, Santa Cruz CA (SPX), Mar 08, 2021
Link to paper: Large-scale shift in the structure of a kelp forest ecosystem co-occurs with an epizootic and marine heatwave
By Meredith L. McPherson, Nature Communications, Mar 5, 2021
Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.
Six Month Summer? No, Just More Junk Science
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 11, 2021
Communicating Better to the Public – Do a Poll?
Major Survey Shocks: German Youth Rejecting Need For Radical Behavior Change To Fight ‘Climate Crisis’
By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Mar 12, 2021
“The European Investment Bank survey sampled 30,000 people in 30 countries in the fall of 2020.”
Communicating Better to the Public – Use Children for Propaganda
Greta Thunberg says Biden’s climate policies don’t go far enough
By Carly Roman, Associate News Editor, Washington Examiner, mar 7, 2021
Expanding the Orthodoxy
DOD establishes climate change working group
By Tony Bertuca, Inside Defense, Mar 12, 2021 [H/t William Readdy]
Link to Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense to Senior Pentagon Leadership, Commanders of Combatant Commands, and DOD Mar 9, 2021
[SEPP Comment: Is Biden’s Climate Force the next branch of the armed forces?]
EU bullies demand control of Australian electricity in order to do trade deals
By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Mar 11, 2021
Sleepwalking to Green Austerity
By Iain Aitken, WUWT, Mar 8, 2021
[SEPP Comment: Intentions are meaningless when the outcome is economically destructive.]
How many km2 of solar panels in Spain and how much battery backup would it take to power Germany
By Dr. Lars Schernikau and Prof. William H. Smith, Via WUWT, Mar 7, 2021
Link to paper: How Many km2 of Solar Panels in Spain and how much battery backup would it take to power Germany
By Lars Schernikau and William hayden Smith, SSRN Electronic Journal, February 2021
Come clean about the cost of Net Zero
By Pen Pile, Spiked, Mar 10, 2021
Questioning Green Elsewhere
You’re going to pay a lot for that fuel
By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Mar 10, 2021
“If alternatives worked reliably and efficiently, we wouldn’t need those carbon taxes to switch.”
Adaptation, not mitigation, should inform India’s climate strategy
At the climate change negotiation table, India needs to safeguard its interests and enhance its development prospects.
By Shyam Saran, Indian Express, Mar 6, 2021
Non-Green Jobs
Rising energy prices are killing British industry: UK steel collapse ‘inevitable’ due to Net Zero
Press Release, Global Warming Policy Forum, Mar 10, 2021
Funding Issues
Brazil Demands US “Investment” to Support the Biden Climate Agenda
By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Mar 8, 2021
The Political Games Continue
House Democrats’ opening statement on climate
By Ben German, Axios, Mar 3, 2021
Link to: Summary of the Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation’s (CLEAN) Future Act
By Staff, Committee on Energy & Commerce, March 2021
“Sec. 202. ZERO-EMISSION ELECTRICITY REQUIREMENT.
Requires retail electricity suppliers provide an increasing percentage of clean electricity each year starting in 2023, rising to 80 percent in 2030 and 100 percent in 2035.”
Scientists Vs. Skeptics
By Tony Heller, His Blog, Mar 12, 2021
Lawmakers aim to incentivize weatherizing power lines
By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Mar 11, 2021
“Especially as summer droughts and intense winter storms become more common, now is the time to invest in our power grids and reduce the chance of outages or sparks,” he added. [Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley.
[SEPP Comment: Carbon dioxide caused global warming will make winter storms more common?]
Litigation Issues
Twelve States Challenge Legality and Constitutionality of Biden Administration’s Use of Social Cost of Carbon
By Marlo Lewis Jr. CEI, Mar 12, 2021
[SEPP Comment: To establish regulations based on cost to the public requires the administrations understands what it is regulating and is able to evaluate the value of curtailing benefits. Doubtful if the administration considers either important]
Hearing Puts Spotlight on Mass AG’s Politically Motivated Climate Lawsuit
By William Allison, Energy In Depth, Mar 9, 2021
Winning: First Energy and Steve Milloy agree to climate disclosures
By Steve Milloy, Junk Science, Mar 11, 2021
Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes
BBC: Switching Consumers to Green Energy Tariffs Without Asking Permission Increases Acceptance
By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Mar 11, 2021
The carbon tax shell game
By Duggan Flanakin, CFACT, Mar 11, 2021
EPA and other Regulators on the March
Former EPA head says agency must ‘re-establish a commitment to sound science’
By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Mar 10, 2021
[SEPP Comment: From EPA administrators who ignored physical evidence.]
The hidden cost of Net Zero
By Andrew Montford, The Spectator, Mar 8, 2021
“Do politicians have any idea of where they are taking us? Or does their thinking on energy policy only extend to posturing and pandering to environmental pressure groups?”
Cumbria mining debacle just a foretaste of Net Zero crisis, GWPF warns
Press Release, Global Warming Policy Forum, Mar 12, 2021
“’MPs would be well advised to realise that the clash between economic recovery, levelling up and the Net Zero agenda is inevitable and unavoidable. Unless policy makers begin to acknowledge the self-destructive and largely futile effects of Britain’s unilateral climate policies they are asking for serious economic and social trouble,” Peiser warned.”
“The Cheaper the Energy the Better” (Julian Simon in 1993 speaks to us today)
By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Mar 10, 2021
[SEPP Comment: The essay was written before hydraulic fracturing combined with modern drilling made biofuels, solar, and wind power economically obsolete.]
A Closer Look at What Happened in Texas During the Deep Freeze:
By Chris Martz, Weather and Climate, Mar 9, 2021 [H/t WUWT]
Five Myths of the Texas Power Crisis
By Tony Clark, Real Clear Energy, Mar 5, 2021
Texas blackouts warning to Biden and all of us: Renewables do play a role in grid problems
Common-sense has already lost to political considerations — and people across Texas and the Great Plains are paying the price.
By Jason Hayes, USA Today, Feb 22, 2021 [H/t ICECAP]
Biden federal leasing pause won’t impact energy production this year, agency says
By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Mar 11, 2021
Link to: Short-Term Energy Outlook
By Staff, EIA, March 2021
“EIA forecasts that electricity consumption in the United States will increase by 2.1% in 2021 after it fell 3.8% in 2020.”
[SEPP Comment: What about four years from now?]
Climate change will have ‘far-reaching’ impacts on electric grid, watchdog says
By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Mar 10, 2021
Link to report: Electricity Grid Resilience: Climate Change Is Expected to Have Far-reaching Effects and DOE and FERC Should Take Actions
By Staff, GAO, March 2021
[SEPP Comment: Bureaucratic babble.]
United States: CO2 Country Profile
By Hannah Ritchie and Max Roser, Our World in Data, Accessed Mar 12, 2021
Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?
Peak Demand? The Latest Oil Mirage (new Lynch/Sandrea study)
By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, Mar 9, 2021
Return of King Coal?
Russian coal set to replace Australian exports to China
By Staff, The Australian, Via GWPF, Mar 7, 2021
Nuclear Energy and Fears
German green energy compares poorly to French nukes
By Wallace Manheimer, BPR Business & Politics, Mar 12, 2021
Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind
Wind and solar reliance would black out the US
If Biden goes to undependable renewables without nuclear, expect exploding power costs, rationing and blackouts
By Jonathan Tennenbaum, Asia Times, Mar 8, 2021
“Meanwhile, some climate activists such David McDermott Hughes have come up with a much cheaper and quicker solution: Abandon the traditional goal of providing a reliable energy supply to meet the demands of society. Instead, require the population to adapt its consumption to the available supply.
Under this prescription the US population should simply come to accept rationing and power interruptions, of the sort that are unfortunately still common in underdeveloped countries. That would be the necessary price for averting the climate apocalypse.
Caution: read this before the lights go out.”
Wind Power Failed Again Last Week
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 8, 2021
Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles
EV Subsidies, Fantasies and Realities
By Paul Driessen, Somewhat Reasonable, Mar 8, 2021
New US vehicles must be electric by 2030 to meet climate goals – report
Joe Biden needs ‘visionary target’ of cutting US emissions by 60% over 2005 levels
By Fiona Harvey, The Guardian, Mar 11, 2021 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]
Link to report: To show climate leadership, US 2030 target should be at least 57-63%
By Staff, Climate Action Tracker, March 2021
Carbon Schemes
Cheaper carbon capture is on the way
PNNL-developed solvent breaks barriers, captures carbon for less than industrial counterparts
News Release, DOE/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Mar 11, 2021 [H/t WUWT]
Energy Department announces $76 million toward carbon capture, industrial assessment centers
By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Mar 8, 2021
Oh Mann!
Michael Mann Urges OECD to Reject “Climate Inactivist” Mathias Cormann’s Leadership Bid
By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Mar 8, 2021
Environmental Industry
Jeff Bezos names Andrew Steer to lead $10B Earth Fund
By Sommer Brokaw, Washington DC (UPI), Mar 10, 2021
“Jeff Bezos on Tuesday named World Resources Institute CEO Andrew Steer to lead his $10 billion Earth Fund.”
Other News that May Be of Interest
The Revolutionary Weather Observers
By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Mar 7, 2021
Texas’ Winter Electrical Grid Failures Highlight Nation’s Vulnerability to EMP Attacks
By Peter Brookes and Ryan Williams, The Daily Signal, Mar 9, 2021
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/03/09/texass-winter-electrical-grid-failures-highlight-the-nations-vulnerability-to-emp-attacks/?utm_source=TDS_Email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MorningBell&utm_content=httpswwwdailysignalcom20210309texasswinterelectricalgridfailureshighlightthenationsvulnerabilitytoempattacksutmsourcerssutmmediumrssutmcampaigntexasswinterelectricalgridfailureshighlightthenationsvulnerabilitytoempattacks&mkt_tok=ODI0LU1IVC0zMDQAAAF7uq3KrhV81YpnyCAr_JZKhN2WTgKY-fh2stNeZ52lDqvMURdKvmPU0zq9yHUVQk2FzpCRhq7UdHQTwVpl2972SPzHB0bDHbumLIGFg5EahpOdfw
Insatiable demand for cannabis has created a giant carbon footprint
Press Release by Colorado State University, Mar 8, 2021 [H/t WUWT]
Link to paper: The greenhouse gas emissions of indoor cannabis production in the United States
By Hailey M. Summers, Evan Sproul & Jason C. Quinn, Nature Sustainability, Mar 8, 2021
Knebworth Damaged by “Climate Change”
By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Mar 11, 2021
“No doubt, Knebworth thought they had a better chance of getting a grant from Historic England if they blamed it on global warming. But the problems there are a consequence of decades of poor maintenance, not the climate bogeyman.” The building is 500 years old.
New York Times: Most East Coast Beaches Gone By 2020
By Tony Heller, His Blog, Mar 11, 2021
White Pine Renewables completes largest floating solar farm in the US
By Staff Writers, Healdsburg CA (SPX), Mar 08, 2021
Biden Team Races to Assemble New Climate-Change Strategy
The administration is enlisting agencies across the government as it aims to unveil in April a revised target for U.S. emissions reductions
By Andrew Restuccia and Timothy Puko, WSJ, Mar 8, 2021
TWTW Summary: The reporters begin with:
“The Biden administration is racing to complete a wide-ranging climate-change strategy next month, enlisting agencies across the government to craft a plan that could reshape the U.S. economy and disrupt major industries.
“President Biden and his senior aides are exploring pairing executive actions—like tighter pollution standards, targeted investments and changes in federal procurement—with congressional action to speed a shift toward low-carbon energy. The effort could rock fossil-fuel companies and boost renewable energy businesses, while for the first time putting extensive government requirements on the financial sector regarding climate policy.
“Administration officials are casting their strategy as a central component of their plan to revive the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. [Boldface added]
“‘The things that we can do today to address climate are really plentiful, and will allow us to actually bounce back from Covid,’ Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, said in an interview. ‘If the entire government works together, we can do things that won’t ask for sacrifice.’
“Business groups, even those that have warmed to government action on climate change, are concerned about a potentially heavy-handed reach into the economy. Many—like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Petroleum Institute—support legislation to penalize carbon emissions across the economy, for instance, but balk at sector-targeted administrative actions.”
The article goes into great speculation on the US cutting CO2 emissions without any realistic estimates of the costs involved.