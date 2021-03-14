measurement

Reposted from Cliff Mass Weather Blog

March 14, 2021

Broken Water Pipe Takes Out U.S. Buoy Data

I have gotten a number of emails from folks asking about the lack of U.S. buoy data during the past several days.  

They are right…something has happened.  A broken pipe and flooding has closed down a key NOAA data facility in Silver Spring, Maryland, and there is no estimate of when this data source will become available.  And, in fact, other important data sources are also being affected, such as the coastal marine sites (CMAN) and even some airport locations.

The NOAA National Data Buoy Center page notes the situation:

Buoy data over the oceans is a very important weather data source, in support of both numerical weather prediction and marine activities.  There are, in fact, two main types of ocean buoys:  fixed or moored buoys, which possess a relatively wide range of weather/ocean observations, and drifting buoys that move around the ocean freely (see pictures below).
Fixed buoys:

Drifting buoy:

To give you an idea of the distribution and number of the buoy data, here is an example of the drifting buoy data locations immediately before the water leak (which occurred on March 9).  Quite a few! 

And the locations of fixed buoys (including coastal marine–i.e. lighthouses) are found here:

The loss of much of this data is a problem for numerical weather prediction, which uses oceanic data to provide information on surface conditions over the oceans.   The plot of the buoys coming into the U.S. GFS global weather forecasting model shows the seriousness of the problem, with 3/4 of the buoy data gone.

And the coastal marine data has gone to zero.

Now the lack of marine data is not only an issue for weather prediction, but it can be an even larger problem for those involved in marine operations, who use weather data for the management of ports and sea lanes.   Thus, the loss of surface marine observations put life and property at risk.

This outage is important because it shows the vulnerability of critical data infrastructure at NOAA, with dependencies on single servers and the lack of backup systems.  There are others.    
NOAA operations acutely need “hot” backups that can immediately take over when primary servers go down.  
This is not only true for the ingestion of observations, but for the critically important weather modeling as well.  Cloud-based backups are one way to do this at a reasonable cost.    And there is always the old fashion way of maintaining independent servers in different locations.
Whatever approach NOAA takes, creating a more robust data and modeling infrastructure should be a high priority.   
I am sure there are folks at Microsoft and Amazon who would be happy to help.😋

mario lento
March 14, 2021 6:06 pm

Oh oh… another broken pipe causes a change in the data… hmmmmm

Michael S. Kelly
Reply to  mario lento
March 14, 2021 6:21 pm

Buoy oh buoy! My first thought, exactly!

Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  mario lento
March 14, 2021 7:36 pm

They’re called bongs these days.

Scissor
March 14, 2021 6:09 pm

Broken water pipe, where have I heard that before?

philincalifornia
Reply to  Scissor
March 14, 2021 7:39 pm

Ruby Freeman got a promotion for being good at her job.

Len Werner
March 14, 2021 6:27 pm

I’m certainly no expert on this, but didn’t a broken water pipe take out a lot of election data somewhere too?

Janice Moore
Reply to  Len Werner
March 14, 2021 6:52 pm

Well, not exactly…. that “water leak” in a malfunctioning toilet FAR from any ballots (or, perhaps, not…. flushing stuff down the toilet gets rid of it…. the Flushing Algorithm:
IF vote for Trump THEN flush) or voting tabulators was only a tissue-thin EXCUSE to stop counting ballots and send all the observers away.

As the data quantity and trend showed Trump would almost certainly win late that night…… uh, oh. Activate Operation S. O. B. (Save Ol’ Biden).

“Go away! We have to shut down. ……. Water leak!….yeah….that’s the ticket.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
March 14, 2021 7:15 pm

Just really intrigued….why would someone minus 1 that? I mean, when other, similar comments were either plussed (a lot, sometimes) or left alone.

Shrug. Looks like I have a personal enemy.

Heh. Thanks for the attention. I’m a force to be reckoned with. Bwah, ha ha ha haaaaaaaa!

Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
March 14, 2021 7:20 pm

Challenge to Minus One: come out of the shadows like an adult and state why you disagree.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
March 14, 2021 7:23 pm

Hey! The minus 1 *poof* disappeared…… (shrug)

philincalifornia
Reply to  Janice Moore
March 14, 2021 7:37 pm

I didn’t dislike it Janice, but maybe it was because the timing you mentioned was all wrong. The broken toilet was earlier in the day. The observers were sent home later that night.

…. and then they started “counting the votes” again, when no one was looking. The Perdue Ossoff Senate vote was the clincher for me. Banana Republic-style election.

J N
March 14, 2021 6:28 pm

And yet, papyrus inscriptions, made by Egyptians over 3000 years ago, can still be read today. This shows how important it is to be careful about relying solely on electronics. Imagine if from today to tomorrow, all bank records were corrupted. 

2
Reply
commieBob
March 14, 2021 6:35 pm

Back in the day, Novell networks were standard fare. There was standard training for Novell network engineers (not real PEs). The training specified that most of a Novell network engineer’s time would be spent administering back-ups.

Backups are dead easy. If you’re big enough, you can do it over your own WAN.

I am sure there are folks at Microsoft and Amazon who would be happy to help.

They will gladly help for a fee. NOAA should have the required manpower in house.

Most of NOAA’s servers run Linux so forget Microscoff. link

If the servers aren’t properly backed up (obviously local RAID doesn’t count) then someone needs to answer some questions. I hope the problem now is just to install some new infrastructure and boxen.

Sweet Old Bob
March 14, 2021 6:49 pm

Hide the decline …

😉

H.R.
March 14, 2021 7:39 pm

Are they sure it was a broken pipe and not rising sea levels? 😜
.
.
.
That’s too bad. Anyone who has faced a broken water pipe and the subsequent mayhem can relate.
.
.
.
But from the article:

This outage is important because it shows the vulnerability of critical data infrastructure at NOAA, with dependencies on single servers and the lack of backup systems. There are others.

.
.
So there are dufuses in charge wasting taxpayer money on anything but securing the data, for what it’s worth, that taxpayers paid for.
.
.
.

NOAA operations acutely need “hot” backups that can immediately take over when primary servers go down. 

.
.

Duh. Yah think, Vern? Who pays these clowns? Oh wait…
.
.
.

This is not only true for the ingestion of observations, but for the critically important weather modeling as well. Cloud-based backups are one way to do this at a reasonable cost.  And there is always the old fashion way of maintaining independent servers in different locations.

.
.
.
NOAA’s weather modeling isn’t half shabby. They do about as well as most. ‘Tis a shame, then.

Now if they had lost a fair number of climate models……. let’s just say I would have likely hidden the adjustable wrench if they came ’round looking for a way to shut off the water.

Doug Ferguson
March 14, 2021 7:50 pm

What about the Argo system of ocean robot buoys? Is that data processed at the same center, or is the Argo system data systematically ignored anyway by our politically motivated NOAA?

Just asking.

