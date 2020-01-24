China Corona Virus Horror: Hospital Corridor of the Dead and Dying

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A horrific though unverified video has leaked out of China, allegedly from a hospital in Wuhan, showing dead bodies laying in a corridor unattended, with sick people sitting next to them waiting for treatment.
Chinese ‘nurse’ claims corpses of coronavirus victims are left lying in a Wuhan hospital crammed with patients as she warns ‘everyone will end up being infected’ in desperate plea for help
- Self-proclaimed medic filmed three corpses unattended in a hospital corridor
- In a post, she accused authorities of covering up the truth of the epidemic
- She claimed doctors refused to issue diagnoses to control the official figures
- She begged the public ‘to save the people of Wuhan’ in a heart-rending thread
- Outbreak of a new deadly virus has killed 26 people and infected 830 in China
Corpses of coronavirus victims are being left unattended in a corridor of a hospital flooded with patients in Wuhan as the Chinese city is ravaged by the deadly infection, it has been revealed.
The chilling scene, captured by a woman who claims to be a nurse, was posted to the country’s social media today but quickly censored.
Dozens of videos posted online appear show people lying in the street after collapsing where they stood as they walked through the streets of Wuhan.
MailOnline has been unable to verify the videos, which have been widely circulated.
In a post, the self-proclaimed medical worker described how patients were being sent in non-stop without any quarantine measures, warning that ‘everyone will end up being infected and dying’.
It was believed to be filmed at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, one of the facilities appointed by the government to receive suspected and diagnosed coronavirus patients.
The daily mail article also has an unverified video of people collapsing in the street, with medical attendants rushing to help them.
According to the Daily Mail, the woman who filmed the video claims authorities are concealing the true scale of the outbreak, keeping casualty figures artificially low, by refusing to issue formal diagnosis for many victims of the outbreak. She claims her husband is ill, but there is no hospital willing to accept him.
Nobody knows how contagious the deadly new virus is, but the Corona virus family includes the common cold. If the deadly new strain is a hybrid which contains
DNA RNA from a common cold strain, there is a chance it is extremely contagious. Virus hybrids can occur when a person or animal is simultaneously exposed to multiple virus pathogens.
Obvious there is every chance this new virus will be contained; the Chinese government is sufficiently alarmed that their sclerotic bureaucracy is finally starting to respond appropriately, cancelling large public events and imposing travel bans and roadblocks. The USA has also been especially proactive about imposing border checks.
But its only a matter of time until something nasty slips past the watchers. Stories are appearing, people boasting on social media they took drugs to suppress their fever symptoms, to evade airport biosecurity so they could flee the Corona virus outbreak zone.
I understand the temptation to flee at any cost. Fear of deadly infection is a very primal survival instinct, as strong as our fear of heights or fear of fire. You can’t know what it is like until you have felt it yourself.
I once spent a week in a SARS hotzone on a business trip.
All good until I arrived, then it hit me. I was terrified of the possibility of being alone, sick and vulnerable in a foreign country, far away from people who cared about me. I had horrible nightmares of being misdiagnosed and locked in a quarantine facility with genuinely ill people.
Based on my experience I believe the people most likely to flee are people who have the early symptoms of the virus, who have maybe seen some of their friends and family die, but who are still able to move and hide their symptoms with fever suppressant medication, and who are clinging to the irrational hope that what they have is just an ordinary cold.
The world has worse problems than global warming.
Ric Werme provides a link to a virus expert who helped contain the SARS outbreak, who thinks the Corona outbreak is far worse, and that authorities in China missed the opportunity to contain the virus.
The world still needs more doctors, nurses, and people who can make anti-virals, and less climate scientists.
Probably fake news. I can’t believe that a city of nine million could not cope with 26 bodies.
Corona viruses are RNA virus and do not contain DNA. RNA viruses are prone to rapid change, ‘evolution’ if you want, which makes them adapt to new circumstances very rapidly. This one appears to be a new virus which has recently jumped the animal-human barrier. And unlike SARS twenty years ago it appears to have jumped the much too late implemented quarantine barriers as well. We are in for a rough ride.
Corrected, thanks. Me bad, I read RNA and wrote DNA…
On the subject of whether we are in for a rough ride, I think there is still a chance it will be contained, but I agree this one is scarier than SARS, cases are starting to pop up around the world. Lets hope President Trump has his travel ban pen handy.
How long will it take, before this new coronavirus is blamed on climate change?
I wonder if this is the same thing?
https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Yikes, this is scary. If you can’t trust the Chinese media, who can you trust?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7920373/Expert-warns-Chinese-coronavirus-outbreak-10-TIMES-worse-SARS.html
‘This time I am scared’: Expert who helped tackle SARS warns the Chinese coronavirus outbreak could be at least 10 TIMES worse than the 2003 epidemic that left 775 dead
Warning was issued by a leading virologist who helped identify the SARS virus
He told reporters the situation in epicentre Wuhan was already ‘uncontrollable’
He also claimed the authority missed the ‘golden period’ to control the outbreak
Wuhan, a provincial capital of 11million people, has been put under lockdown
Two more Chinese cities in the same province are shutting down transport today
The virus has killed 25 people, sickened 800 and spread to eight other territories
A leading virologist who helped tackle the SARS epidemic in Asia in 2003 has warned that a new strain of deadly coronavirus from China could lead to an outbreak at least 10 times worse than the health crisis 17 years ago.
Dr Guan Yi, director of the State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, confessed to Chinese media that the situation in Wuhan – where the virus originated – was already ‘uncontrollable’.
He also claimed that the Chinese authorities missed the ‘golden period’ to control the virus and prevent it from spreading.
‘I have experienced so much and never felt scared. Most [viruses] are controllable, but this time I am scared,’ Dr Guan told the press, predicting the worst is yet to come.
The expert, who was in Wuhan this week, claimed he had to ‘escape’ from the city yesterday after noticing the ‘jaw-droppingly’ poor preventative measures enforced by the local authorities.
This virus is obviously caused by global warming. We must take steps immediately.
Yes, this is indeed a real emergency, rather than one of the fake climate variety. If this virus isn’t contained quickly then it will become a terrifying ordeal for the global community and a disaster for the global economy, possibly beyond anything we have faced in our lifetimes. The global focus must be on quickly developing a vaccine and containing the situation. Let’s hope the left-leaning media don’t try and link this virus to climate change. This situation is far too grave for their cheap political point scoring.
The worst is yet to come, and it will come very quickly I am afraid. A world-wide pandemic is underway.
If any regime could heavy-handedly contain such a pandemic, it would be the Chinese. Once it spreads out of Wuhan, it could get very messy, especially as it is RNA based.
Interestingly, in an interview with the Guardian, Christiana Figuerres of the IPCC said-“Democracy is a poor political system for fighting global warming. Communist China is the best model.”
Mankind now finds out the price of the “liability revolution” where California “progressive” judges bought arguments from “progressive” California litigators and DAs arguing that liability should be seen as a way to achieve distributional and redistributional goals. As a result no one can any longer sign a binding release of liability, which was a death knell to industries that require such releases to be viable, such as the vaccine industry.
This is why we have no vaccine industry! All we have is academic research and chartered government efforts using ancient technology to produce yearly flu vaccines which are typically wide of the mark. There is no rapid vaccine industry. It doesn’t exist. There are some university-based efforts. That’s it. There is no INDUSTRY, and there hasn’t been one for DECADES.
All because a cadre of radical stinking leftists decided to hijack liability law to promote objectives that they lacked the public support to advance through the legislature. There is a great little book on the subject by Peter Huber: “Liability, the Legal Revolution and its Consequences,” written in 1988. That’s how long this travesty has been going on!
Without this crippling subversion of our fundamental liberties, blocking our basic right to contract, we would have thirty years of the same kind of progress in vaccines and other biomedical research as in other areas of tech. We can only pray that this snake virus is not the big avoidable hit. The real pestilence is the liberty hating left.