Russia and India Reject Climate Alarmism at UN Security Council

From Politico

UN Security Council hears of climate threat, does nothing

Russia warns against any move to recognize warming as a threat to global security.

BY KARL MATHIESEN February 23, 2021 9:13 pm

When it comes to climate change, bombs don’t work, so the United Nations Security Council prefers words to action.

Tuesday saw the highest profile discussion of climate change in the U.N.’s central body for promoting global peace. But Russia, which holds a veto as a permanent member of the Council, warned against any move to recognize warming as a threat to global security.

Moscow’s stance left the Security Council’s U.K. presidency stabbing at a broken panic button.

“It is absolutely clear that climate change is a threat to our collective security and the security of our nations,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who presided over the meeting.