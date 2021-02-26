Climate Politics

Russia and India Reject Climate Alarmism at UN Security Council

32 mins ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

From Politico

UN Security Council hears of climate threat, does nothing

Russia warns against any move to recognize warming as a threat to global security.

BY KARL MATHIESEN February 23, 2021 9:13 pm

When it comes to climate change, bombs don’t work, so the United Nations Security Council prefers words to action.

Tuesday saw the highest profile discussion of climate change in the U.N.’s central body for promoting global peace. But Russia, which holds a veto as a permanent member of the Council, warned against any move to recognize warming as a threat to global security.

Moscow’s stance left the Security Council’s U.K. presidency stabbing at a broken panic button.

“It is absolutely clear that climate change is a threat to our collective security and the security of our nations,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who presided over the meeting.

Not the first such fight, but different actors this time.

In 2020, the U.S. under then President Donald Trump blocked a German effort to draft a sweeping Security Council resolution naming climate change as a threat to global security. Last week, the U.S. officially rejoined the Paris Agreement and on Monday, climate envoy John Kerry said “the climate crisis is indisputably a Security Council issue.”

The Russians were firm.

“The climate threat is so massive, so multifaceted,” said Kerry, “we bury our heads in the sand at our own peril.”

But Russia’s representative to the U.N. Vasily Nebenzya said the Council should not take on the work of other U.N. agencies that specialize in climate, “where this is dealt with by professionals.”

India was even more forceful.

More aggressive pushback came from India’s Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. He said there was no “accepted methodology” to show climate change was a cause of conflicts.

Read the full article here.

8 Comments
ResourceGuy
February 26, 2021 6:05 am

Boris and others got their weekly credits for attendance. Can we get back to real work now?

When do the gender training classes start?

Vuk
February 26, 2021 6:09 am

Good, there is still some sanity among the world governing elite.

Gyan1
Reply to  Vuk
February 26, 2021 6:16 am

Clinical psychotic delusion is the consensus.

Gerald Machnee
February 26, 2021 6:16 am

**More aggressive pushback came from India’s Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. He said there was no “accepted methodology” to show climate change was a cause of conflicts.**

He could take one more step and ask for proof it is caused by CO2.

Dave-E
February 26, 2021 6:16 am

Russia and India wisely pushing back against the climate change scam, while America goes stupid again.

Alex
February 26, 2021 6:18 am

Russia clearly profits from warming.
India will never mention neither warming nor cooling.
It is a tropic land with a rather constnant climate.

rbabcock
February 26, 2021 6:21 am

Russia is coming out of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in quite some time and even India had some brutally cold days this winter. Climate Alarmism is still all about global warming or has it changed to global cooling yet? I’m having trouble reconciling the facts with the forecasts.

Pflashgordon
February 26, 2021 6:28 am

Very bizarre times when Russia (with veto power) and India are the sane voices of reason in the house.

Someone is sure to blame Trump for Russian collusion in this.

