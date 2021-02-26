Climate News

Friday Funny- Fact Check?

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
18 Comments

Josh writes: Who fact checks the Fact Checkers? Inspired by this superb article by @aDissentient in @TheConWom

… #FactCheck #ClimateFeedback

The farcical climate ‘fact-checkers’ who don’t check facts
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Latitude
February 26, 2021 6:53 am

Anthony…the “continue reading” thingy is not working

philincalifornia
Reply to  Latitude
February 26, 2021 7:01 am

While we’re waiting to read the article, can I ask if there’s anyone on here, other than our nitwit trolls, who sees an article from the lame-stream media with “Fact Check” in the title and not know it’s going to be a pack of lies?

Steve Keohane
Reply to  Latitude
February 26, 2021 7:32 am

Right click the prompt and select ‘Open in New Tab’

MarkW
Reply to  Latitude
February 26, 2021 7:35 am

Right click on the link and select open in a new tab or open in a new window.

Bruce Ploetz
Reply to  Latitude
February 26, 2021 7:55 am

Hmm seems to be here The farcical climate ‘fact-checkers’ who don’t check facts | The Conservative Woman
See if that works.
http://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-farcical-climate-fact-checkers-who-dont-check-facts/
text version for cut-and-paste

paranoid goy
Reply to  Latitude
February 26, 2021 8:19 am

Right click and “follow link”.
Ironically enough, most of the article is about missing links!

Kevin
February 26, 2021 6:56 am

A competent investigator/writer needs to do an in-depth investigation of tge self appointed “fact checkers”.

Jim G
Reply to  Kevin
February 26, 2021 7:36 am

The self-appointed fact checkers performed a fact checking analysis upon themselves and found that their fact checks fell within the 6-sigma standard.

They then gave themselves accolades and a generous gratuity.

Dudley Horscroft
February 26, 2021 6:57 am

I find there appears to be nothing continuing from “continue reading” and neither the photo of a rather decayed elephant, nor “The Conservative Woman” although indicating that there should be a link, lead anywhere. To repeat a certain lady politician “Please Explain”.

suffolkboy
Reply to  Dudley Horscroft
February 26, 2021 7:33 am

Seems to be a glitch. In the meantime, try https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-farcical-climate-fact-checkers-who-dont-check-facts/ , which might be where it’s trying to continue.

Tim Gorman
February 26, 2021 7:27 am

Right clicking on he links and choosing “open in another tab” works fine.

I *really* like this excerpt:

“Hurricane expert Kerry Emanuel takes Delingpole to task for saying that hurricane frequency is not increasing. His objection is not that what Delingpole says is not true, but that he ‘neglects to mention that there was never a consensus prediction that the frequency of all hurricanes would increase’.  
Really? Because when I refer back to the Summary for Policymakers from the IPCC’s Fourth Assessment Report, I find it stated that it is ‘likely’ that there will in an increase in hurricane activity. The Fifth Assessment says it’s ‘more likely than not in some basins’. 

Mr.
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 26, 2021 7:37 am

There’s that definitive, settled science term again –
“likely”

I’m “likely” to see a healthy gain in my ETFs investment portfolio next week.
Or not ☹

niceguy
February 26, 2021 7:34 am

“Science says” is “Simon says” for stupid people who also have no self respect.

David Hutchings
February 26, 2021 7:42 am

If you right click and open in a new tab it works

commieBob
February 26, 2021 8:08 am

If one or both of those cartoon characters is/are supposed to be Dr. Mann, the characterization is wrong. Mann would never admit any kind of doubt about CAGW which he insists is as solid as the law of gravity.

TEGill
February 26, 2021 8:14 am

right click and open in new tab or new window and the article comes up. May just be a popup blocker. You could also copy the link and paste to another open tab.

John Garrett
February 26, 2021 8:22 am

Ouch! That’s gotta hurt.

Montford absolutely eviscerates the soi-dissant fact-checkers.

I roared when he pointed out:
“…But worse, the Climate Feedback author appears not to actually have understood the graph – because it doesn’t show an increase in wildfires in the Western US. It’s a cumulative graph, which means it will always increase. That’s what ‘cumulative’ means…”

Somebody’s got some serious egg on their face with that rather fundamental error.

Abolition Man
February 26, 2021 8:30 am

Until we get effective weapons against propaganda and misinformation, the “fact checkers” will continue to get away with presenting their twisted delusions as reality! Why the Big Tech Nazis, like Twatter and Fakebook, can get away with lying to Congress and murdering people with their suppression of proper medical treatments is beyond rational understanding!

Until our ruling elites start making actual lines in the sand and stop merely lining their pockets, we will get no relief from editors who claim they don’t REALLY edit and fact checkers who don’t REALLY present facts! Corporate American has been killing citizens by the boatload for decades with their processed foods and overhyped medications, and now Big Tech has jumped in bed with them! Look at the rates of diabetes in the US before and after the low-fat diet hoax was introduced if you don’t believe me! And Congress is too stupid or too corrupt to have any meaningful effect! We’ve got the best government money can buy, only we citizens don’t have enough money to get their attention!

