Friday Funny- Fact Check?

Josh writes: Who fact checks the Fact Checkers? Inspired by this superb article by @aDissentient in @TheConWom
… #FactCheck #ClimateFeedback
Hmm seems to be here The farcical climate ‘fact-checkers’ who don’t check facts | The Conservative Woman
http://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-farcical-climate-fact-checkers-who-dont-check-facts/
Seems to be a glitch. In the meantime, try https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-farcical-climate-fact-checkers-who-dont-check-facts/ , which might be where it’s trying to continue.
I *really* like this excerpt:
“Hurricane expert Kerry Emanuel takes Delingpole to task for saying that hurricane frequency is not increasing. His objection is not that what Delingpole says is not true, but that he ‘neglects to mention that there was never a consensus prediction that the frequency of all hurricanes would increase’.
Really? Because when I refer back to the Summary for Policymakers from the IPCC’s Fourth Assessment Report, I find it stated that it is ‘likely’ that there will in an increase in hurricane activity. The Fifth Assessment says it’s ‘more likely than not in some basins’.
Ouch! That’s gotta hurt.
Montford absolutely eviscerates the soi-dissant fact-checkers.
I roared when he pointed out:
“…But worse, the Climate Feedback author appears not to actually have understood the graph – because it doesn’t show an increase in wildfires in the Western US. It’s a cumulative graph, which means it will always increase. That’s what ‘cumulative’ means…”
Somebody’s got some serious egg on their face with that rather fundamental error.
Until we get effective weapons against propaganda and misinformation, the “fact checkers” will continue to get away with presenting their twisted delusions as reality! Why the Big Tech Nazis, like Twatter and Fakebook, can get away with lying to Congress and murdering people with their suppression of proper medical treatments is beyond rational understanding!
Until our ruling elites start making actual lines in the sand and stop merely lining their pockets, we will get no relief from editors who claim they don’t REALLY edit and fact checkers who don’t REALLY present facts! Corporate American has been killing citizens by the boatload for decades with their processed foods and overhyped medications, and now Big Tech has jumped in bed with them! Look at the rates of diabetes in the US before and after the low-fat diet hoax was introduced if you don’t believe me! And Congress is too stupid or too corrupt to have any meaningful effect! We’ve got the best government money can buy, only we citizens don’t have enough money to get their attention!