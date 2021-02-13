UK cold weather: River Thames freezes over for first time in 60 years – PICTURED

From the UK Express

THE RIVER THAMES in London froze over for the first time in 60 years as temperatures plummeted overnight.

By STEVEN BROWN

BBC Weather: UK set for freezing temperatures and snow

For the first time since 1963, parts of the River Thames were frozen over as witnesses spotted seagulls perching on the icy surface in Teddington. The River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire was also frozen over leaving boats stuck.

It comes as temperatures dropped to below 0C in parts of England.

In Ravensworth, North Yorkshire, temperatures plummeted to -15.3C last night as the UK braced for up to four inches of snow and 50mph gales today.

In Newcastle, families woke up to the city blanketed by snow with the wintry weather also hitting parts of northeast Scotland as well as coastal regions in northeast England.

The Met Office has issued several warnings for snow showers across Scotland with up to 3cm forecast to fall across Angus and Aberdeenshire.

River Thames frozen for the first time in 60 years (Image: Tony Kershaw/SWNS)

Seagulls seen on the ice after Thames freezes (Image: Tony Kershaw/SWNS)

The weather warning read: “Further snow showers, most frequent on Friday night across Angus and Aberdeenshire, becoming fewer and lighter on Saturday morning.

“Fresh accumulations of 1 to 3cm are expected, but locally 5 to 10cm over higher ground of northeast Scotland.

“In addition, icy stretches will form as any partially melted snow refreezes, especially at lower levels.”

The freezing weather comes as 15 weather stations in Britain recorded their lowest temperature ever for February overnight on Wednesday.

