Weather

UK cold weather: River Thames freezes over for first time in 60 years – PICTURED

37 seconds ago
Charles Rotter
No Comments

From the UK Express

THE RIVER THAMES in London froze over for the first time in 60 years as temperatures plummeted overnight.

By STEVEN BROWN

BBC Weather: UK set for freezing temperatures and snow

For the first time since 1963, parts of the River Thames were frozen over as witnesses spotted seagulls perching on the icy surface in Teddington. The River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire was also frozen over leaving boats stuck.

It comes as temperatures dropped to below 0C in parts of England.

In Ravensworth, North Yorkshire, temperatures plummeted to -15.3C last night as the UK braced for up to four inches of snow and 50mph gales today.

In Newcastle, families woke up to the city blanketed by snow with the wintry weather also hitting parts of northeast Scotland as well as coastal regions in northeast England.

The Met Office has issued several warnings for snow showers across Scotland with up to 3cm forecast to fall across Angus and Aberdeenshire.

River Thames frozen for the first time in 60 years

River Thames frozen for the first time in 60 years (Image: Tony Kershaw/SWNS)

Seagulls seen on the ice after Thames freezes

Seagulls seen on the ice after Thames freezes (Image: Tony Kershaw/SWNS)

The weather warning read: “Further snow showers, most frequent on Friday night across Angus and Aberdeenshire, becoming fewer and lighter on Saturday morning.

“Fresh accumulations of 1 to 3cm are expected, but locally 5 to 10cm over higher ground of northeast Scotland.

“In addition, icy stretches will form as any partially melted snow refreezes, especially at lower levels.”

The freezing weather comes as 15 weather stations in Britain recorded their lowest temperature ever for February overnight on Wednesday.

Full article here.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Sea ice Weather

Sea Ice Slows Ships In North China Ports

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Weather

A Strong Atmosphere River Approaches

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Weather

Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Weather

*The role of weather on December 7th, 1941 and a little known important indirect benefit*

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Weather

UK cold weather: River Thames freezes over for first time in 60 years – PICTURED

37 seconds ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

UK National Temperature record at Cambridge Botanic Garden –An examination of the data.

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

Here comes the new generation of climate models: the future of rainfall in the Alps

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

Video Massachusetts Climate Official: “People on Fixed Income … We Have to Break Your Will”

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: