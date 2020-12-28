Covid News

Fauci on Moving the Goalposts

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

Hmmm… I can think of different ways to describe this behavior.

Stephen Wilde
December 28, 2020 2:26 am

There have been reports that the level for herd immunity is actually very much lower.

Greg
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
December 28, 2020 3:12 am

Of course, he is just making it up, like he lies about flying to the north pole to vaccinate Santa. He even admits his earlier comments were calculating macheavellian lies. Why does anyone even listen to what he says?

ozspeaksup
Reply to  Greg
December 28, 2020 3:40 am

cos your new low IQ sockpuppet might b pres reckons hes a top bloke

Sunny
December 28, 2020 2:30 am

Fauci has lied from day one, Yet he is America’s Doctor 😐 Same as pedophile bill gates, The worlds leading expert on vaccines… Countries are still doing big business with china, even though china and the WHO clearly lied, countries are lossing..

Carl Friis-Hansen
December 28, 2020 2:33 am

The reason why WHO scrapped herd immunity from definition of possible ways of immunity is obvious.
If populations could get herd immunity, what would Fauci, Drosten, Biontec, Bill Gates and the rest live of.
On top of that, humans and animals would not exist today if herd immunity did not work.
Thirdly, Mr. Schwab and his Great Reset to feudal society or communism need the virus scare, climate scare, Greta Thunberg scare, peak resource scare, etc. for the great transformation and population reduction to take place.

We have to fight for freedom (Trump movement) in order to deserve it.
Otherwise very bad times may come.

To understand fear mongering in an entertaining way, may I suggest “State Of Fear” by Michael Crichton.

20,000 soldiers deployed in Germany to inject the population with the non-longterm tested “vaccine”, which by the way is not recommended for particular women wanting to have children. Lately there is suspicion that also men may be sterile.

Carl Friis-Hansen
Reply to  Carl Friis-Hansen
December 28, 2020 3:54 am

To strengthen my above statement and my previous statements about the Drosten Isolation Fund (the case that SARS-CoV-2 has never been isolated) I ask for someone to upload the following video from UK to a more generally accessible platform for everyone to see.
In the video, under the Freedom Of Information Act, the documentation for the isolation has been acquired, and the answer confirmed that no such documentation exists.
The answer has triggered new questions under FOIA to be answered ASAP.
The video is posted on Telegram. I have not seen it anywhere else.

https://t.me/samueleckert/1779

Carl Friis-Hansen
Reply to  Carl Friis-Hansen
December 28, 2020 3:56 am

P.S.: I do not have enough bandwidth left to post the video, otherwise I would have done it.

Doug Huffman
December 28, 2020 3:00 am

Panic porn fear mongering by Faux FauXi witch-doctor. Narrative is his tool. Eschew ad-hockery, and all FauXi has is horse-hockey.

Greg
December 28, 2020 3:09 am

Dr Faux-Xi lies every time he opens his mouth. He has zero integrity. He told a complete fairy tale to children on national TV about having personally vaccinated Santa. He has a similar contemptuous attitude to the rest of the population.

Why does anyone even interview him any more? Trump should have dismissed him last summer.

Matthew Sykes
December 28, 2020 3:24 am

He gave a reasonable answer. Science is never right, it is only ever what we think given the data we have.

Derg
Reply to  Matthew Sykes
December 28, 2020 3:32 am

Is that like the masks won’t help and masks help from Fauci…more bestest data I imagine 😉

ozspeaksup
Reply to  Matthew Sykes
December 28, 2020 3:42 am

or the data created from rubbery stats /crap models?
but co2 “science is 100% A1 double+good perfect doncha know?

Philip
December 28, 2020 3:31 am

Better science through polling. Who’d a thunk it! 😏

cedarhill
December 28, 2020 3:35 am

Anyone know where Fauci holds a medical license? It’s time to file medical malpractice complaints against this guy.

Wade
Reply to  cedarhill
December 28, 2020 4:00 am

The inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, had a very low opinion of Fauci. His opinion of Fauci is several minutes in the video below that was done years ago. Kary Mullis is now dead, but if he were still alive I am sure he would be appalled at how his test is being use to control people. And he probably would be blacklisted for daring to go against the narrative.
https://youtu.be/IifgAvXU3ts

