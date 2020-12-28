Fauci on Moving the Goalposts

Hmmm… I can think of different ways to describe this behavior.
The reason why WHO scrapped herd immunity from definition of possible ways of immunity is obvious.
If populations could get herd immunity, what would Fauci, Drosten, Biontec, Bill Gates and the rest live of.
On top of that, humans and animals would not exist today if herd immunity did not work.
Thirdly, Mr. Schwab and his Great Reset to feudal society or communism need the virus scare, climate scare, Greta Thunberg scare, peak resource scare, etc. for the great transformation and population reduction to take place.
We have to fight for freedom (Trump movement) in order to deserve it.
Otherwise very bad times may come.
To understand fear mongering in an entertaining way, may I suggest “State Of Fear” by Michael Crichton.
20,000 soldiers deployed in Germany to inject the population with the non-longterm tested “vaccine”, which by the way is not recommended for particular women wanting to have children. Lately there is suspicion that also men may be sterile.
To strengthen my above statement and my previous statements about the Drosten Isolation Fund (the case that SARS-CoV-2 has never been isolated) I ask for someone to upload the following video from UK to a more generally accessible platform for everyone to see.
In the video, under the Freedom Of Information Act, the documentation for the isolation has been acquired, and the answer confirmed that no such documentation exists.
The answer has triggered new questions under FOIA to be answered ASAP.
The video is posted on Telegram. I have not seen it anywhere else.
Dr Faux-Xi lies every time he opens his mouth. He has zero integrity. He told a complete fairy tale to children on national TV about having personally vaccinated Santa. He has a similar contemptuous attitude to the rest of the population.
Why does anyone even interview him any more? Trump should have dismissed him last summer.
The inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, had a very low opinion of Fauci. His opinion of Fauci is several minutes in the video below that was done years ago. Kary Mullis is now dead, but if he were still alive I am sure he would be appalled at how his test is being use to control people. And he probably would be blacklisted for daring to go against the narrative.
https://youtu.be/IifgAvXU3ts