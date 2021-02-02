Opinion

@ govkristinoem Kristi Noem, Here's Something You Can Deliver for the American People

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
23 Comments

Guest opinion By David Archibald

The Trump interregnum didn’t achieve as much as it could have done. President Trump did have the power to kill the global warming monster. The renowned physicist Dr. Will Happer was summoned to the President-elect’s presence on January 13, 2017. He served in the Trump administration for a while but left without writing the report saying global warming is a nonsense.

In my opinion, global warming/climate change is the religion of choice for militant atheists, without which their meaningless lives would seem empty, hollow, depressing and pointless. The former science journalist Nicholas Wade makes a case that we are hardwired to believe in a religion as it is a kind of software that enhances societal productivity. But some religions are better than others and global warming is one of the worst, being largely self-flagellation with some nature worship mixed in. Global warming, the religion, doesn’t build hospitals, nursing homes or anything else useful.

The global warmers were relatively harmless when they just told scare stories to each other and frightened the children but with the Biden Illegitimacy they are back at the controls, putting the economy into a nosedive. We will all be poorer, for no good reason, but the real problem is that the US economy will shrink relative to China’s which in turn means that more of our blood will be shed in defeating them in China’s war of choice. Within a couple of days of the inauguration the Chicoms were predicting America’s relative decline. As Napoleon said, “Never interrupt the enemy when his making a mistake.” Ten years ago the Republicans said that there is no point in making sacrifices for global warming if the Chicoms weren’t on board. So the Chicoms learnt to pay lip service to global warming and must be laughing their heads off as we commit economic suicide.

China’s oil production has now rolled over and is in decline but they are still attempting to increase coal production for at least the next decade. China’s carbon dioxide production is shown by this graph:

(graph from www.drroyspencer.com)

China now produces more than twice as much carbon dioxide as the US. China’s coal consumption of four billion tonnes per annum is the energy equivalent of 50 million barrels of oil per day.

Three groups continue to vie for world domination: the globalists, the Chicoms and the Islamists. The Biden Illegitimacy is in the globalist camp. The globalists woke up to the Chicom threat to their plan for world domination in 2015 as shown by Foreign Policy suddenly writing negative articles about China. The globalists realise that China’s war will entrench tribal divisions and make it impossible to enforce vegetarianism on the world. The globalists are on a timetable and they see the need to stick to it.

Thus the EU approved ‘maggot-like’ mealworms for human consumption a couple of weeks ago. This is to replace meat in the diet at some point, with global warming as the excuse. At the moment only a war with China will save us from this fate. If you think that is a bit far-fetched, consider that the warmers have been able to demonize carbon dioxide for a quarter of a century despite its being at a near-starvation concentration in the atmosphere. For the record, I would rather fight a war with China than eat mealworms.

This is the point at which Kristi Noem, the Republican Governor of South Dakota, can make herself useful. Governor Noem recently gave a speech titled in part “The Republican Party Has Failed America” in which she said, “Republicans have had chances to deliver for the American people. But we haven’t followed through.

Well here’s a chance for Governor Noem to deliver for the American people. Produce the report on the science of global warming that President Trump failed to produce. It will be the first government report in the world saying that global warming is bad science. And that report will have as much authority as another government report on the subject.

Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota

The timing is auspicious. Also from Dr Roy Spencer’s website is this graph of the satellite temperature record from 1979:

There are over 40 years of records now and the earth’s temperature has increased by only 0.27°C, imperceptible to a human. There is a big La Nina developing in the Pacific with the result that January could be a negative number. Which in turn means there is something wrong with the climate models that say that we should be frying. As a nation we should check if the science is leading us in the right direction.

Any Republican state government could take on this task, for the benefit of all. In October, 2013 I was approached to quote on a similar exercise for Nebraska. This is an excerpt from the proposal:

Unfortunately some warmers at a local university offered to produce the report for free and no good came of it.

Eight years have passed and the need is more urgent than ever. Any politician who puts his or her name to this report will get millions of dollars worth of free advertising as the media pile on. It will be intolerable to the left, like vampires exposed to sunlight. Someone could ride this report all the way to the Whitehouse.

David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare

23 Comments
jillmirran
February 2, 2021 2:32 am

The religion is Gaia, which they want us to sacrifice our lives to. No carbon emissions.

Ed Zuiderwijk
February 2, 2021 2:35 am

‘In my opinion, global warming/climate change is the religion of choice for militant atheists, without which their meaningless lives would seem empty, hollow, depressing and pointless’.

Wow, David, it’s been a long time since I read a gem like that. I am actually an atheist, that is someone without god. I’m rather adamant about it but a militant ? I doubt it. I am also a climate change skeptic of the first hour. Just check my humble contributions to this blog. Yet my life is pointless? I don’t think so, it doesn’t feel like it.

However, Dave, in the good old Christian tradition I was raised in, you are forgiven. Just don’t throw this stone again.

paranoid goy
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
February 2, 2021 4:14 am

“…militant atheists…” Militant. If you are not a militant atheist, why take exception? Your glass abode too near the quarry?
Oh ye gods, as I accidentally scroll down too far, I see the next godless glazier snarling. Just goes to show, being atheist does not preclude religiosity.
Not fighting, I am an acoitheist myself… no dog in that race.

Pariah Dog
February 2, 2021 2:42 am

“In my opinion, global warming/climate change is the religion of choice for militant atheists, without which their meaningless lives would seem empty, hollow, depressing and pointless.”

You are, of course, entitled to your opinion. Being an atheist myself, I can assure you that I do not buy into the global warming hysteria, and my life is only somewhat depressing due to the imposition of lockdowns thanks to Covid hysteria. Perhaps you should get out more – when you have a chance – and meet a better class of atheist.

Gregory Woods
February 2, 2021 2:50 am

Every atheist that I am aware of is a Climate Realist. (including me)

fred250
Reply to  Gregory Woods
February 2, 2021 3:13 am

Ditto. I’m also an atheist

MJB
Reply to  fred250
February 2, 2021 3:33 am

Ditto again, I’m also an atheist, and nearly all I know are realists. I have no idea why David feels the need to bring such divisive language into it.

Klem
February 2, 2021 3:02 am

“In my opinion, global warming/climate change is the religion of choice for militant atheists, without which their meaningless lives would seem empty, hollow, depressing and pointless”

I used to be atheist until I realized that belief was untenable, and i was a staunch global warming alarmist as well. I pretty much have to agree with your statement.

Merrick
Reply to  Klem
February 2, 2021 4:15 am

Like you, Klem, I was an athiest before I found that belief system untenable. But unlike you, I was a pretty ardent skeptic before my conversion. Still pretty solidly in thr skeptic camp, however. And while I understand the position some atheists are taking here, it’s a position I would not have taken even when I was an atheist. I think David has it essentially correct. That there are atheists who don’t buy into the global warming pseudoreligion – of course. And they tend to gravitate to a ace like WUWT – of course. That the exception falsifies the rule? Not a chance.

Yan
February 2, 2021 3:03 am

“Three groups continue to vie for world domination: the globalists, the Chicoms and the Islamists.”

Spot on David!

I do note that one common denominator these three nefarious forces have in common is restriction of freedom.

The antidote, therefore, has to be populism. And not the “gilets jaunes” type. I’m talking about a Trump-inspired capitalist type of populism, which was going splendidly for four years until the globalists cheated.

Derg
Reply to  Yan
February 2, 2021 3:59 am

Orangeman bad 😉

paranoid goy
Reply to  Derg
February 2, 2021 4:19 am

Orange man bad? I have no opinion on that, but magnificently ineffectual against and sinisterly tolerant of Bolsh, he sure was.

Tom Foley
February 2, 2021 3:03 am

Most of the time WUWT is worth reading. But sometimes the articles really go off the rails. If writers are going to legitimately critique global warmists, it’s not a good look to outdo them in total silliness. It’s not worth seriously commenting on anything in this post.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Tom Foley
February 2, 2021 3:17 am

Then pick up your toys and go home…

Tom Foley
Reply to  Gregory Woods
February 2, 2021 4:04 am

I am merely giving some neutral advice on how to be taken seriously.

John Garrett
February 2, 2021 3:17 am

A report will do no good if NPR, PBS, CNN, AP, CBS, NBC, MsNBC, ABC, BBC, Pravada (a/k/a New York Times), the WaPo and the rest of the noise manufacturers refuse to publicize it.

Ask Tony Bobulinski.

Ian Magness
February 2, 2021 3:19 am

Mr Archibald,
This is a fine article, you are clearly very knowledgeable and I’m sure most strong AGW sceptics like me would agree wholeheartedly with the great majority of your sentiments.
Why therefore, did you feel the need to come out with the following statement which is bordering on the abusive (as well as being plain wrong): “In my opinion, global warming/climate change is the religion of choice for militant atheists, without which their meaningless lives would seem empty, hollow, depressing and pointless.”
I struggle to see the connection between a belief or otherwise in a god – any god – and an individual’s (in my case heavily researched) stance on AGW. I cannot speak for American society. In Britain, however, we have become an increasingly secular society during my lifetime and a very significant number of us – especially but not exclusively those of us who benefitted from a science training – became atheists at an early age. Many of us again became committed AGW heretics in more recent times. There is thus no mileage in conflating belief in atheism with belief in AGW. Fellow atheists that I know don’t disrespect those that believe in a god – it’s just not something we have experienced ourselves. It would be good to have that respect reciprocated.

ghalfrunt
February 2, 2021 3:39 am

“There are over 40 years of records now and the earth’s temperature has increased by only 0.27°C,”
Then you show a plot that shows a 0.65°C increase. Or are you going from the final single point on a noisy plot? If so then why not take 2016 and call it a round 1°C rise. Cherries seem to be ripening early this year!

Derg
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 2, 2021 4:01 am

Interesting come from Ghalfrunt who told people to drink bleach 🤔

MJB
February 2, 2021 3:50 am

“..without which their meaningless lives would seem empty, hollow, depressing and pointless.”
 
The fact that you think you need a god figure to have meaning in your life, and to avoid feeling empty, hollow, or depressed saddens me.
 
I am an atheist, have been since at least the age of 12, when I would routinely get in trouble for not reciting prayers in school, and I live as meaningful, fulfilled, and hopeful a life as anyone I know. Knowing there is no afterlife makes this life all the more precious.
 
Sure, religion can provide meaning for some, but it’s definitely not the only path.

ggm
February 2, 2021 3:59 am

Ohh no. I just checked the NOAA SST and the Aussie BoM ENSO monitor, and La Nina has just started weakening. ENSO 2 region is now +ve and ENSO 3 is almost neutral. And the NOAA daily SST shows the whole ENSO 2 and 3 regions now +ve. Lets hope La Nina continues for at least another few weeks. Waiting for Roy Spencer’s January UAH data…. should be out in the next day or so.

Tom Foley
Reply to  ggm
February 2, 2021 4:08 am

Oh nooo. And I’ve been enjoying the rain after the severe drought.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
February 2, 2021 4:17 am

“In my opinion, global warming/climate change is the religion of choice for militant atheists, without which their meaningless lives would seem empty, hollow, depressing and pointless.”

I believe that there is one significant word missing in the above statement, namely, “LIBERAL!” I have always been skeptical of the insane AGW/CAGW nonsense because I studied paleoclimatology. But it seems to me that the AGW/CAGW core is both far-left nutters and willing to resort to violence in defense of their beliefs. Where have we seen such behavior in the past? Was it not in defense of various forms of Christianity and Islam? How many millions of people have been wiped out by militant Christians and Islamist over the millennia in an effort to establish supremacy?

