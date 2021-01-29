Opinion

New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act

Guest Blogger
By Roger Caiazza,

All signs are that Joe Biden is going all in to “address” the climate crisis.  I don’t think that many people understand what the climate change advocates really have in mind to reach net-zero goals.  New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) has a net-zero by 2050 goal.  In the past year New York’s strategies to implement this legislation have started to take shape and offer some clues of what you can expect when these plans come your way.

New York’s CLCPA establishes targets for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing renewable electricity production, and improving energy efficiency.  It was described as the most ambitious and comprehensive climate and clean energy legislation in the country when Cuomo signed the legislation.  I have summarized the schedule, implementation components, and provide links to the legislation itself at CLCPA Summary Implementation Requirements and have addressed many other aspects of the law at my blog.

Implementation

When a climate response plan comes to your jurisdiction expect an impressive sounding implementation process. The CLCPA established the New York state Climate Action Council (CAC) which is supposed to develop a scoping plan “outlining the recommendations for attaining the statewide greenhouse gas emissions limits” for the reduction of emissions beyond eighty-five percent, net zero emissions in all sectors of the economy.  In order to “provide recommendations to the council on specific topics, in its preparation of the scoping plan, and interim updates to the scoping plan, and in fulfilling the council’s ongoing duties”, the CAC (§ 75-0103, 7) “shall convene advisory panels requiring special expertise and, at a minimum, shall establish advisory panels on transportation, energy intensive and trade-exposed industries, land-use and local government, energy efficiency and housing, power generation, and agriculture and forestry”. 

What we got were appointees chosen for who they know rather than what they know.  The CAC itself consists of 22 members: twelve agency heads, two non-agency expert members appointed by the Governor, six members appointed by the majority leaders of the Senate and Assembly, and two members appointed by the minority members of the Senate and Assembly.  Because there is a majority of Governor-appointed members all the decisions will ultimately be made by the Governor’s staff which means that political expediency will guide the decisions.

New York’s advisory panel members are supposed to provide technical support to the CAC: “such membership shall at all times represent individuals with direct involvement or expertise in matters to be addressed by the advisory panels”.  However, this mandate was brushed aside.  Background experience and relevant education were not core competencies for the panel members. The social justice concerns of many, including the most vocal, on the panels are more important than affordable and reliable power.  For example the power generation advisory panel has 14 non-state agency members: three members work for generating companies, two renewable and one fossil oriented; one member is from the New York Independent System Operator, the state’s grid operating company; one member is a consultant for energy and sustainability issues; one is from a ratepayer advocacy organization and the remaining seven members are from advocacy organizations representing renewable technologies, environmental advocacy, or trade unions.  The  Risk Monger  described them best as: “millennial militants preaching purpose from the policy pulpit, listening to a closed group of activists and virtue signaling sustainability ideologues in narrowly restricted consultation channels”. 

What they say vs. what you will get

Despite the rationale that climate change is an existential threat, don’t expect that the net-zero plan will focus exclusively on addressing that issue.  New York’s climate leadership is coupled with community protection.  In this case community protection is directed at “disadvantaged communities, which bear environmental and socioeconomic burdens as well as legacies of racial and ethnic discrimination”.  The law states that “State agencies, authorities and entities, in consultation with the environmental justice working group and the climate action council, shall, to the extent practicable, invest or direct available and relevant programmatic resources in a manner designed to achieve a goal for disadvantaged communities to receive forty percent of overall benefits of spending on clean energy and energy efficiency programs, projects or investments in the areas of housing, workforce development, pollution reduction, low income energy assistance, energy, transportation and  economic development”.  To break that down: two groups of motivated advocates will stand over the shoulders of decision makers to ensure that they get their share of the pie.  I personally doubt that cost reduction efficiency will be a consideration when investments are made in any climate plan because of conditions like this.

In addition, the “climate crisis” will be used as justification for other actions.  For example, because New York’s existing permitting process was holding up wind and solar development another law was rammed through at the height of the COVID-19 uncertainty crisis last April by Governor Cuomo.  The Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act sets up a permitting process that will over-ride home rule, streamlines review giving a short-shrift to meaningful analysis of environmental impacts, and includes “benefits” that in other venues would be labeled as payola.  The ultimate problem is that New York’s headlong rush to a future powered by renewables does not consider the possibility that the consequences of the implementation plan may be greater than the purported effects of climate change.

There will be promises that the implementation plan process will be open and transparent.  The New York Climate Act web site includes links to the advisory panels, the Climate Action Council, Climate Justice Working Group, resources and events.  Among the materials included are meeting presentations and meeting notes but links for submitting comments are buried and there is no way to see public comments. Public comments are put on a share point site but not summarized for panel members so they may not be aware of the contents.  I do not consider this process open and transport.

Implementation will include workshops to educate participants like New York’s deep decarbonization workshop referenced at the Climate Act events link.  Rather than providing the Council and advisory panel members with background information that could be used to help inform the implementation process, five speakers talked about their particular interests which, while related to the task at hand, were not framed to address the New York situation.  As a result, the decarbonization workshop misled those people that there were readily available solutions to any problems.  Nothing in the workshop suggested that the technologies described may not be readily available proven technologies capable of replacing fossil fuels, much less the fact that nothing described could completely solve the multi-day winter doldrum period when renewable energy resources are essentially zero.

Those periods of very low renewable energy resources are the biggest implementation problem for any decarbonization program.  Two studies in New York have described this problem. Both have a generic energy supply category, one called firm, zero-emissions resources and the other dispatchable & zero-emissions resources, that is a marker for some unspecified but essential energy resource.  The potential resources that fit those criteria boil down to magical thinking.  Unfortunately, there is no indication that New York’s Climate Action Council or the advisory panels understand the enormity of the challenge addressing this problem much less have offered plans to address it.  Instead expect that there will be fuzzy, feel good slogans as a response.  For example, in response to questions about reliability: “we can manage reliability and retire fossil fuel generation. This should be our North Star” and “We have a lot of good technology now that just needs policies to help them scale. There is no reason to be pessimistic and we have a history to make us optimistic.”  All of these plans provide no hard evidence for their plans just slogans and promises.  Of course, if it doesn’t work out and electric supply is no longer reliable, the proponents will not be accountable for the failures.

Conclusion

Ultimately the problem is that the New York’s CLCPA and Biden’s initiatives embody the idea that political will is all that is necessary to implement policies to meet stringent greenhouse gas reduction targets.  I believe all of the people advocating these policies accept that without question.  Explaining that there is no evidence to suggest that is true, that they are not considering all the aspects of the technological challenges and that the costs will be enormous in any event all have no chance of changing the advocates minds.  However, when the affordability and reliability costs start to hit home, I will be shocked if there is not enormous pushback.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

Roger has written extensively on implementation of the CLCPA and other New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.  He has described the CLCPA in general, evaluated its feasibility, estimated costs, described supporting regulations, listed the scoping plan strategies, summarized some of the meetings and complained that its advocates constantly confuse weather and climate.  This represents his opinion and not the opinion of any of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated.

Mumbles McGuirck
January 29, 2021 10:07 am

Rotten Big Apple. Nice graphic. 😀

And the exodus of sane people from New York is encouraged by this nonsense. Could they just move somewhere else than south Florida?
I hear North Carolina is nice.

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
January 29, 2021 10:42 am

They’ll be calling for Snake Plisskin to save them in Manhattan.

2715.jpg
2
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 29, 2021 10:09 am

The alt plan to vote in the mid term elections and get a moving truck to leave NY, CA, and IL.

2
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 29, 2021 10:26 am

There was a lady from New York,in the long lines at my precinct in Oklahoma, last election.
She went on and on about how awful it had become in NY, but when she made a road trip and spent a little time in OK, she decided to move here.

She then kept jabbering about how she was a Liberal and couldn’t understand how so many of here new friends here, could be Conservatives.
She was about as clueless a person as I met all last year.

2
Reply
gringojay
January 29, 2021 10:10 am

Cue the unintended consequences.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  gringojay
January 29, 2021 10:38 am

They may be unintended, but in this case they are also entirely predictable. Which makes the people driving these policies criminally incompetent.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
January 29, 2021 10:12 am

This looks more like a plan to spread rent seeking and payola, not actually dealing with “carbon pollution”. If NY was truly serious, nukes are the only practical technology, but that is opposed by the hard-core greens.

0
Reply
Ron Long
January 29, 2021 10:15 am

Let’s presume that the alliance of President Biden and Governor Cuomo manages to start implementing the CLCPA, with net carbon zero by 2050, with the (misguided) intent of reducing atmospheric CO2. How do they get China and India to reduce their growth in CO2 production to allow the CLCPA to have any effect? They can’t. They destroy their economy, maybe some even freeze in the dark, for nothing more than dysfunctional virtue-signaling. I’m starting to like the idea.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
January 29, 2021 10:23 am

2050 might be a little past my life expectancy, but I’m going to do my best to see their lies fail. Of course, Joey will be long gone.

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Scissor
January 29, 2021 11:11 am

Hang in there, Scissor, I´ll be 104 in 2050, and I’ll send you greeting on WATTS.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 29, 2021 10:15 am

My advice is not to wait too late to reserve the rental truck to get out of NY. The lines could be long and the prices will be jacked up when the available trucks are in short supply.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 29, 2021 10:16 am

…and remember to get the fossil fuel truck so that you can make it to your destination out of that hell hole region.

0
Reply
Caligula Jones
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 29, 2021 10:59 am

https://www.aei.org/economics/the-u-haul-index/

0
Reply
Trying to Play Nice
January 29, 2021 10:20 am

I would love to see New York go bankrupt. Then the fools that vote for getting more from the government can see where it got them.

2
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  Trying to Play Nice
January 29, 2021 10:32 am

They rarely catch on. They just move.
Until they decide to live by the whole truth of things, they will forever be carrying the lies within which they have encapsulated their entire system of beliefs, carrying those seeds of destruction, wherever they go.

1
Reply
MarkW
January 29, 2021 10:20 am

The Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act sets up a permitting process that will over-ride home rule

Can’t let the peons get the idea that they have a right to run their own lives.

1
Reply
markl
January 29, 2021 10:32 am

More of the same from the Globalist/Marxist cabal. When will the average American get fed up with this BS and do something about it? As long as their complacency isn’t interrupted by reality they continue to look the other way. “Then they came for me…”

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 29, 2021 10:35 am

There won’t be enormous pushback until the black-outs start happening. And then with the loss of reliable electricity generation from natural gas and the 10-year long infrastructure build-out needed to support it, it will be too late.

… and black-outs are coming to the NE US in the dead of a cold dark winter.

0
Reply
Caligula Jones
January 29, 2021 10:58 am

If we just give Cuomo an Oscar, do you think he’d just quietly shut up about climate like he’s had to about COVID?

1
Reply
