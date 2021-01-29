Friday Funny: Another last chance to save the world from Climate Change

Another last chance, but this is the best one Kerry says. Well, of course it is.



THIS year’s climate summit in Scotland is the world’s “last best chance” to avert climate catastrophe, according to US climate envoy John Kerry.

The senior White House diplomat earmarked the COP26 conference in Glasgow as a crucial landmark in the global bid to combat the environmental crisis.

The United Nations talks, which will be attended by leaders from across the world, were pushed back a year due to the pandemic.

“In fact, I would say that in my judgment, it is the last best chance the world has to come together in order to do the things we need to do to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.”