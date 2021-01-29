Humor Satire

Friday Funny: Another last chance to save the world from Climate Change

Anthony Watts
Another last chance, but this is the best one Kerry says. Well, of course it is.

THIS year’s climate summit in Scotland is the world’s “last best chance” to avert climate catastrophe, according to US climate envoy John Kerry.

The senior White House diplomat earmarked the COP26 conference in Glasgow as a crucial landmark in the global bid to combat the environmental crisis.

The United Nations talks, which will be attended by leaders from across the world, were pushed back a year due to the pandemic.

“In fact, I would say that in my judgment, it is the last best chance the world has to come together in order to do the things we need to do to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.”

Full story here:

https://www.thenational.scot/news/19045611.john-kerry-cop26-climate-summit-glasgow-worlds-last-chance/

I’m pretty sure there will be another last chance, coming to a destination near you soon. Meanwhile, Josh reminds us of all the other “last chances”.


Like his work, hire him here or send him a pint of ale: http://cartoonsbyjosh.co.uk/donate

Pauleta
January 29, 2021 8:04 am

It’s the last best chance … There will be more chances, not as good as this one, and still The Climate will keep on changing like it did in the last millions of years.

Ian Magness
January 29, 2021 8:08 am

Can anyone explain what a “last best chance” is. I’m afraid it’s beyond my brain cell’s ability to comprehend.

Bob Hoye
January 29, 2021 8:16 am

A good cartoon by Josh.
Then there is another recurring cliche.
The one about “It is going to be worse than we thought!”
Which reveals that their earnestness in promoting their mania, shows that the their forecasts are inadequate.
Naive but evil twits!

