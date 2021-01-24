Climate Economics

Study examines how clean air act affects municipal bond market

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY

Science Business Announcement

Research has studied the effects of climate risk on financial markets, but few studies have addressed the effect of environmental policy on those markets. A new study examined whether federal policy aimed at mitigating local air pollution–specifically, the Clean Air Act–affected the municipal bond market from 2005 to 2019. The study concludes that increases in regulatory stringency or uncertainty over future environmental policy increased the cost of municipal debt used to fund infrastructure and other projects. The findings have implications for policy, including the risk that environmental regulations could jeopardize local governments’ ability to raise capital for critical infrastructure.

The study, by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), appears as a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper.

“Our work provides the first empirical evidence that environmental policy affects municipal bond yields, and thus, the cost of raising funds for providing essential local public goods, such as hospitals, schools, and roads,” explains Akshaya Jha, assistant professor of economics and public policy at CMU’s Heinz College, who coauthored the study. Researchers selected the Clean Air Act to study, in part because it is one of the most significant federal interventions into markets in the postwar period. In 2010, annual pollution-control expenditures required to comply with the act were roughly $3 billion, with annual benefits of the act more than $200 billion.

A central part of the Clean Air Act is the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), through which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets maximum allowable concentrations of local air pollutants. Establishing the NAAQS is a two-pronged process. First, the EPA announces a proposed rule. Then, after a public comment period, the final NAAQS are announced.

Counties with pollution levels above the final NAAQS in any given year are deemed to be in nonattainment. While the EPA sets the standards, state and local governments are responsible for establishing plans to ensure compliance. Often, compliance mandates that polluting firms in local jurisdictions reduce emissions levels, which can be costly.

Researchers collected secondary market data on municipal bonds from the Electronic Municipal Market Access database. Municipal bonds are issued by local governments, and are typically used to finance projects like schools, roads, and infrastructure. These data comprise secondary market trades in the U.S. municipal bond market, including more than 140 million trades from 2005 to 2019. The study examined only municipal trades that could be linked to a county and focused on regulations targeting ground-level ozone, resulting in more than 81 million trades corresponding to roughly 3,000 counties.

The study concluded that:

Municipal bond yields increased in response to the announcement of the proposed rule but declined after the announcement of the final standard. This suggests that investors require higher returns to be compensated for the uncertainty induced by the announcement of the proposed rule; this uncertainty is resolved with the announcement of the final rule, lowering the returns necessary for investors to hold the bond.

Around annual compliance announcements, yields fell for counties that remained in compliance but increased for newly noncompliant counties. This suggests that investors perceived that municipalities facing nonattainment had a higher default risk.

Yields were substantially higher for bonds from counties just above the relevant ozone standard than for bonds from counties just below the standard. This suggests that increases in regulatory stringency or uncertainty over future environmental policy increased the cost of municipal debt raised.

A growing body of research has documented that climate risk has been priced into financial markets. “Our results for local air pollution regulations suggest that any cost-benefit analysis of new climate policy must consider the impacts on financial markets of both extreme weather events and the costs associated with complying with the new policy,” notes Stephen A. Karolyi, assistant professor of finance and accounting at CMU’s Tepper School of Business, who coauthored the study.

Because municipal bonds are used to finance local public goods, such as schools, infrastructure, and health care facilities, distortions to municipal bond yields might jeopardize local governments’ ability to raise capital, the authors suggest.

“Our findings should be part of a policy debate regarding the tradeoffs inherent in providing local public goods and federal-level environmental regulations,” suggests Nicholas Muller, associate professor of economics, engineering, and public policy at CMU’s Tepper School of Business, the study’s other coauthor.

###

From EurekAlert!

Big Al
January 24, 2021 11:07 pm

I thought we spent 200 B to save 3 B.

Peta of Newark
January 24, 2021 11:11 pm

What is ‘climate risk’
Think we can all imagine wonky weather but ‘Risky Climate’ :-/

Am I right to venture that Municipal Bonds are what, in the UK, we might call ‘Gilts’ = Gilt Edged Securities or Golden Money Tickets

Quote:
“”environmental regulations could jeopardize local governments’ ability to raise capital for critical infrastructure””

This’ll be why New York City nearly drowned under StandySormStuper – first we need to destroy the village in order to save it.

Gilts are Brilliant Things
Fantastical devices where Government can borrow (fairly) long-term money, THEN, (haha) ‘Carefully Manage Inflation’ (via interest rates & money printing) so that when the money needs to be repaid in 15, 20 or 30 years time, it’s only worth a fraction of what was borrowed.

In the UK, the only place where there was any money to borrow was from Pension Funds, but even they were drying up because people had to pay so much tax that they couldn’t afford to buy a pension.

No matter. Government then mandated that you HAD to buy a pension as soon as you started work. And had to pay in advance (tuition fees) for what is now the perfectly empty promise of a Good Well Paid Job
(as an aside, the muppets then trashed the economy via diesel cars, Brexit, climate change and now Covid, so that there are now No Jobs. Epic. Simply Epic)

Back to Bonds and Gilts and the clowns mentioned here.
A bit late to the party in discovering Cronyism (it’s what trashed Ancient Rome btw)
Cronies being people who make Huge Money feeding off Government Diktat and they can do that because, as everybody knows, Governments (taxpayers actually) have endless amounts of money

It gets better. Much better.
Once the Cronies have got rich, the politicians realise what a comfortable existence they will have in The Crony Sector when they are deselected or sacked.
(Basically what the UK Parliament is, a primary, secondary, finishing-school and University For Money Grubbers)

Thus, existing Cronies (e.g. Michael Gloomburg) can then dictate to Government and create more cronies, more worthless and fake (printed) money, more trashed pensions & economies..

Re-read Paul Ehrlich – without applying a spectacular ‘Hollywood Gloss’, as seen daily in the MSM, movies/films, TV, News etc to what you (magically) think he was/is talking about.
if in doubt, ask any Citizen of Ancient Rome you happen to know – do be aware of Social Distancing Rules tho because there are simply soooo many of them.

If you struggle to find any Ancient Romans, ponder, where did they go?

Clue:
Its that fairly bright red dot visible in the (UK) evening sky presently

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
ALLAN MACRAE
January 24, 2021 11:51 pm

ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTESTS IN THE NETHERLANDS TURN VIOLENT, COVID-19 TESTING CENTRE BURNT DOWN

Not that I condone violence, but there is logic to the torching of a Covid-19 testing centre. The entire Covid-19 lockdown scam is being perpetrated by a not-fit-for-purpose PCR test that produces false positives and identifies as “Covid-19 Cases” people who have NO Covid-19 illness. Then governments breathlessly report “an increase in Covid-19 Cases” and order another lockdown– when the CDC in July and the WHO in October 2020 correctly published that lockdowns were NOT recommended for Covid-19 because lockdowns do much more harm than good.

In reality, the Covid-19 flu is a relatively mild illness that is only dangerous to the very elderly and infirm; Covid-19 is NOT dangerous to the workforce or schoolchildren – we knew this by mid-March 2020 and I published that conclusion on 21&22March2020. After the first few weeks of March 2020, there was no justification for any further lockdowns or extraordinary measures re Covid-19 – it was a gross over-reaction, “a tempest in a teapot”. Why?

What is causing this perverse worldwide policy of net-harmful Covid-19 lockdowns – is it that governments want to more tightly control their people? Is it their specious linking of Covid-19 to Climate Change? It makes no sense!

One thing appears certain: Lockdown policies no longer have anything to do with the containment of the Covid-19 flu.

Regards, Allan

ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTESTS IN THE NETHERLANDS TURN VIOLENT, COVID-19 TESTING CENTRE BURNT DOWN
Caitlin Ashworth Published January 25, 2021
https://thethaiger.com/news/world/anti-lockdown-protests-in-the-netherlands-turn-violent-covid-19-testing-centre-burnt-down
{excerpt]

Violence broke out in the Netherlands and a Covid-19 testing centre was burnt down after a nationwide curfew was imposed over the weekend to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. In Eindhoven and Amsterdam, riot police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowds of anti-lockdown protesters.

The Netherlands has been under a tough lockdown since mid-December, leading to clashes between anti-lockdown protesters and police. Just last week, police in Amsterdam used the water cannon on hundreds of protesters. Local officials say the riot police had been called to break up the crowd because people weren’t abiding by social distancing measures.

On Saturday, a new 9pm to 4:30am curfew was imposed, tightening the already tough restrictions. As the curfew went into effect that night, rioters set fire to a portable coronavirus testing facility by a harbour in Urk, a fishing town around 80 kilometres northeast of Amsterdam. That night and early the next morning, 3,600 people in the Netherlands were fined for breaching the new curfew. Police say 25 people were arrested for breaching the curfew and violence.

Local officials say the riots in Urk were a “slap in the face, especially for the local health authority staff who do all they can at the test centre to help people from Urk.”

Last edited 25 minutes ago by ALLAN MACRAE
