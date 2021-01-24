Dr. Cecilia Martinez, Senior Fellow, Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy
Climate Politics

Biden Senior Director for Environmental Justice Blames “Systemic Racism” for Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t The Blaze; Introducing your new government; NYT is celebrating the appointment of visionaries like Dr. Cecilia Martinez to Biden’s climate team. But Martinez has some interesting ideas of why climate action has made so little progress to date.

First the NYT piece praising Biden’s new team;

A ‘Nerve Center’ for Climate in the Biden White House

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. brings with him the largest team of climate change experts ever assembled in the White House, and action on global warming is expected quickly.

By Lisa Friedman
Published Jan. 19, 2021
Updated Jan. 21, 2021

WASHINGTON — Joseph R. Biden Jr. assumed the presidency on Wednesday, bringing an expansive team of climate change experts to staff a White House that is preparing to focus on global warming in a way no other administration has done before.

Mr. Biden enters office with the largest team ever assembled inside the White House to tackle global warming and has installed policy experts at the State Department as well as the National Security Council, the president’s top advisory body for all foreign policy decisions. The Treasury Department, the Transportation Department and the office of Vice President Kamala Harris all will have dedicated climate policy staff, with more hires expected in the coming days throughout the government.

Cecilia Martinez, a prominent advocate for addressing racial inequality in environmental policies, will serve as senior director for environmental justice at the Council on Environmental Quality. Tarak Shah, a former Energy Department official under Mr. Obama is also expected to be chief of staff to Jennifer Granholm, the nominee to be Energy Secretary.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/19/climate/biden-climate-change.html

What Cecilia had to say about systemic racism and climate change;

Dr. Cecilia Martinez, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Center for Earth, Energy and Democracy 

“For too long, systemic racism and injustice have disproportionately exposed economically disadvantaged communities, tribal communities, and communities of color to the highest levels of toxic pollution. As the current COVID-19 crisis demonstrates, the interconnection between environmental and health risks has created crisis conditions for communities already battling toxic pollution that causes respiratory and other illnesses. Unless intentionally interrupted, systemic racism will continue to be a major obstacle to creating a healthy planet. The only path forward is to design national climate policies that are centered on justice. CEED welcomes the Select Committee’s climate policy report, which is centered on equitable climate solutions that will build an inclusive, just and pollution-free economy that works for all people. The report supports many of the policy priorities in the Equitable and Just National Climate Platform, including ensuring a healthy climate and air quality for all, and access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity, water, and transportation for every community. In particular, CEED welcomes the report’s recommendations to ensure that all communities share the benefits of expanded investment in energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy and a prosperous and vibrant clean economy.”

Source: 2019 Equitable and Just Press Release (PDF Copy)

The house committee plan Cecilia praised is available here.

Cecilia appeared on Time Magazine’s 2020 list of the 100 most influential people.

It will be fascinating to see how Cecilia progresses her ideas for eliminating systemic racism, to drive forward climate action. No doubt the efforts of Cecilia and other members of Biden’s team will produce newsworthy hi-lights in the years to come.

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
22 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 24, 2021 6:03 pm

access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity

I’m pretty sure that’s what she is actually advocating against, while pretending ti advocate for it.

3
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 24, 2021 6:07 pm

+42×1042

0
Reply
Tom Halla
January 24, 2021 6:07 pm

Damn! Ms Martinez was able to work most woke buzzwords into one paragraph. A true social justice warrior!

3
Reply
Robert of Texas
January 24, 2021 6:12 pm

How about “Systemic Stupidity?” for believing that mankind is causing catastrophic climate change? How do they think the climate changed in the past?

4
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Robert of Texas
January 24, 2021 6:41 pm

Cavemen? Dinosaurs? Cavemen and dinosaurs?

0
Reply
Pauleta
January 24, 2021 6:18 pm

“Ph.D. from the University of Delaware’s College of Urban Affairs and Public Policy”

I don’t think that’s STEM. Also, the “institute” she presides is 100% womxn, I don’t see a lot of inclusivity regarding Y chromosome. Also, I don’t know why she does indigenous studies when she has a patriarchal surname, brought to NA by conquistadores from Spain.

Sounds quite shoddy

2
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Pauleta
January 24, 2021 6:37 pm

I don’t see a lot of inclusivity regarding Y chromosome.”

That’s all part of the Biden Unity and Liberal Sustainability Hallmark of Institutionalized Technology. The acronym for which is BULSH… Oh, that’s unfortunate.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
January 24, 2021 6:49 pm

If it makes you feel any better…

0
Reply
a happy little debunker
January 24, 2021 6:19 pm

I’m pretty sure that Climate Change policies will impact the poor no matter what their ‘intersectionality’.
The only ‘systematic’ aspect is the application of those policies…

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
January 24, 2021 6:21 pm

“The report supports many of the policy priorities in the Equitable and Just National Climate Platform, including ensuring a healthy climate…”

Exactly what is this woman’s definition of a “healthy” climate?

“….and sustainable electricity, water, and transportation for every community.”

How is water not currently “sustainable”? I’m at a loss for words.

0
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
January 24, 2021 6:39 pm

I’m at a loss for words.”

That’s ok, she’s got plenty of them, and they all mean the same thing.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
January 24, 2021 6:31 pm

Well, on the bright side, Canada no longer has the most ideological, woke, idiotic government on the planet.

Thanks Joe, I can sleep easier now

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 24, 2021 6:59 pm

We’re number one. We’re number one.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
January 24, 2021 6:35 pm

It’s all basically leftist truthspeak end to end.

Climate change “policy” is racist and prejudiced against the poor.

She should be dropped into Africa and forced to defend policies explicitly designed to perpetuate poverty.

Green energy unfailing forces the poor into energy poverty, including here in canada, in Ontario and comes soon to us all with $170 carbon tax.

How can adults actually think and talk like this?

2
Reply
James Stagg
January 24, 2021 6:36 pm

Why are Democrat women so ugly? Transgender?

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  James Stagg
January 24, 2021 6:51 pm

That’s it!

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
January 24, 2021 6:39 pm

And finally

Biden is doing what Trudeau has done since 2015.
Appointing cabinet based on color and the junk between legs
Ability does not count
Reap what you sow I guess

0
Reply
opus
January 24, 2021 6:39 pm

The houses near the railroad tracks have always been inhabited by blue collar folks that historically worked there. Nothing to do with race, but dipsticks like this woman are educated idiots with an ahistorical mind set. The backlash in two years will be large, the Prog thousand year reich may end with more of a whimper than a bang.

0
Reply
eck
January 24, 2021 6:42 pm

What a blinkered idiot. “Elections have consequences”. Yeah, but didn’t expect it to be this bad. Silly me.

0
Reply
MarkW
January 24, 2021 6:46 pm

I’m sure the first step will be to send all whites to re-education camps.
They will not be released until they admit that whites are responsible for every problem that has ever existed , including those that occurred before the rise of homo sapiens.

0
Reply
Mike
January 24, 2021 6:58 pm

”Senior Director for Environmental Justice Blames “Systemic Racism” for Climate Change”
Limbo down! How low can you go!!?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 24, 2021 6:58 pm

Biden’s using many of the reprobates from the Obama Admin. Obama’s top WH insider steering Dementia Joe and keeping her real boss appraised is Susan Rice, the Benghazi Sunday morning talk show serial liar. The serial liar Obama was so impressed with Rice’s ability to lie with a straight face that he made her his National Security Advisor in his 2nd term. Now she’s his top mole to keep Dementia Joe on his leash.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Coal COP conferences

Climate Warrior John Kerry Notices China’s Global Coal Funding Spree

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics natural gas petroleum

Biden Suspends Federal Oil and Gas Permits, Because Climate Change

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Dr Fauci, Covid, weather, and climate

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Pielke Jr. on the US National Climate Assessment

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Politics

Biden Senior Director for Environmental Justice Blames “Systemic Racism” for Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Study Shows Arctic Sea Ice Reached Lowest Point On Modern Record… In The 1940s, Not Today!

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coal nuclear power petroleum

Sources: Biden to halt all oil, gas & coal leasing on Federal lands & waters

9 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Lawsuits

Mark Steyn files an eviscerating Motion for Summary Judgement in the Michael Mann libel suit

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: