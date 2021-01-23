Climate Politics Coal COP conferences

Climate Warrior John Kerry Notices China’s Global Coal Funding Spree

28 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“Some countries are funding coal-fired power plants around the world, some countries are planning to bring increased coal-fired power online” – But Kerry can’t quite bring himself to say the “C” word.

Climate change: Trump’s Paris withdrawal was ‘reckless’ – John Kerry

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent

US Special Envoy on climate change John Kerry has said the country will now push for rapid action after four years of “reckless behaviour” under Donald Trump.

Mr Kerry said that withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement had threatened people’s futures all over the world. 

One of President Biden’s first acts following his inauguration was to re-apply to join the climate pact.

Mr Kerry said the US would now move forward with “humility and ambition”.

And this year’s climate meeting in Glasgow would be the “last, most important opportunity” to make progress, he said.

To get to net zero emissions by the middle of the century, he said, the world needed to phase out coal five times faster than in recent years. Net zero means that any remaining greenhouse gas emissions are balanced out by removing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere, through, for example, planting trees.

Renewable energy would need to be ramped up six times faster, and the transition to electric vehicles needed to take place 22 times faster than at present.

“I think we have to move from those dirty options much faster. Some countries are funding coal-fired power plants around the world, some countries are planning to bring increased coal-fired power online. So my plea to everybody is that we have to reach a much faster path of decarbonisation, it is doable.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-55751936

No doubt China will decide reducing coal consumption is more important than their plans for coal powered belt and road global domination, after John Kerry has an earnest chat with them.

Ron Long
January 23, 2021 10:06 am

Can we even imagine what inside information China has on the Biden family? Pretty soon John Ketchup Kerry will be told to disguise the truth a little better. Biden et al are going to change climate? No, they’re going to insert the government further into our lives, and even make up pay for it. Sign me “waiting for 2022”.

philincalifornia
January 23, 2021 10:09 am

Mr Kerry said that withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement had threatened people’s futures all over the world.” 

I’m starting to get embarrassed about living in this country.

Gordon A. Dressler
January 23, 2021 10:10 am

From the above article: “Mr Kerry said that withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement had threatened people’s futures all over the world.”

I say: “China simply threatens people’s future all over the world.”

markl
January 23, 2021 10:13 am

The useful idiots are coming out of the woodwork in droves.

Derg
January 23, 2021 10:15 am

If there ever was the post child for a DC swamp creature enter John Kerry the supreme 💩

Mr.
January 23, 2021 10:15 am

Well, we can all take comfort that things are getting back to normal now that Joe is in the big chair –

a “last chance to save the world” gabfest is to be held in Glasgow.

I was getting worried for a while there that we were running out of “last chances”

Tom Halla
January 23, 2021 10:17 am

A truly horrid thought is that Kerry ran for President.

Chris Nisbet
January 23, 2021 10:26 am

CO2 is dirty? Did I go to the wrong schools? I thought it was the stuff of life.
Just like the sea getting more corrosive as it approaches pH 7. Who knew?

