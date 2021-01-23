Climate Warrior John Kerry Notices China’s Global Coal Funding Spree

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“Some countries are funding coal-fired power plants around the world, some countries are planning to bring increased coal-fired power online” – But Kerry can’t quite bring himself to say the “C” word.

Climate change: Trump’s Paris withdrawal was ‘reckless’ – John Kerry

By Matt McGrath

Environment correspondent

US Special Envoy on climate change John Kerry has said the country will now push for rapid action after four years of “reckless behaviour” under Donald Trump.

Mr Kerry said that withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement had threatened people’s futures all over the world.

One of President Biden’s first acts following his inauguration was to re-apply to join the climate pact.

Mr Kerry said the US would now move forward with “humility and ambition”.

And this year’s climate meeting in Glasgow would be the “last, most important opportunity” to make progress, he said.

…

To get to net zero emissions by the middle of the century, he said, the world needed to phase out coal five times faster than in recent years. Net zero means that any remaining greenhouse gas emissions are balanced out by removing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere, through, for example, planting trees.

Renewable energy would need to be ramped up six times faster, and the transition to electric vehicles needed to take place 22 times faster than at present.

“I think we have to move from those dirty options much faster. Some countries are funding coal-fired power plants around the world, some countries are planning to bring increased coal-fired power online. So my plea to everybody is that we have to reach a much faster path of decarbonisation, it is doable.”

…