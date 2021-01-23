Synthetic Children Protest. Original Source The Guardian, Annotated to Show the Plastic
United Nations

A Million Young People Wearing Synthetic Fabrics Demand More Climate Action

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

What is wrong with a picture of people wearing the products of an energy intensive high tech civilisation demanding more climate action?

A million young people urge governments to prioritise climate crisis

World leaders will meet for Climate Adaptation Summit to consider how to adapt to extreme weather

Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
Fri 22 Jan 2021 11.01 AEDT

More than 1 million young people around the world have urged governments to prioritise measures to protect against the ravages of climate breakdown during the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

World leaders are due to meet by video link on Monday to consider how to adapt to the extreme weather, wildfires and floods that have become more common as temperatures rise. Ban Ki-moon, the former UN secretary general, will lead the Climate Adaptation Summit, and leaders including Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

Ban said: “We must remember there is no vaccine to fix our changing climate. As climate change impacts continue to intensify, we must put adaptation on an equal footing with [cutting emissions]. Building resilience to climate change impacts is not a nice-to-have, it is a must, if we are to live in a sustainable and secure world.”

He said efforts to repair the damage done to economies by Covid-19 were in danger of compounding the problem. “I am deeply concerned that in domestic stimulus plans dirty measures that increase carbon emissions outnumber green initiatives by four to one,” he said.

Patrick Verkooijen, the chief executive of the Global Centre on Adaptation, said it was time to redirect spending. “As governments begin to invest trillions of dollars to recover from the pandemic, they have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a more resilient, climate-smart future – to build adaptation in the next round of fiscal stimulus,” he said. “A coordinated green resilient infrastructure push with the right policy incentives could boost global GDP by 0.7% in the first 15 years and create millions of jobs.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jan/22/a-million-young-people-urge-governments-to-prioritise-climate-crisis

To be fair, looking at their website, the Global Centre for Adaption seems to be steering carefully around calling for emissions cuts. Their emphasis appears to be more on increasing resilience to the predicted rise in storms and rate of sea level rise which global warming is supposed to bring.

I wonder if this could be a new strategy by the UN to build a broader consensus in the USA for shovelling taxpayers’ money into UN programmes.

Demanding money for for other countries to build useless renewables is an obviously divisive issue, even some Democrat senators might vote against that. But asking for funding to say improve resilience against flooding in Bangladesh or whatever is less likely to receive an automatic “no”.

Of course, once the money leaves US shores, how the money is spent may differ significantly from the justifications provided to the US government to raise the money.

Scissor
January 23, 2021 6:07 am

Naked hubris on display.

Tom Foley
January 23, 2021 6:28 am

Synthetic fabric dominates clothing for young people, in fact, for everyone. Synthetic clothing is cheap. Many young people can only afford synthetic clothing. Any suggestions of what young people should buy and wear so as not to be accused of hypocrisy?

DonK31
Reply to  Tom Foley
January 23, 2021 6:33 am

How about tanned hides of dead animals, like our ancestors did when they lived in total harmony with nature?

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Foley
January 23, 2021 6:40 am

In addition to clothing (gowns, etc.) just think about the use of plastics within the medical industry. Plastics are inexpensive and easily made into sterile devices that are critical to healthcare.

I’d guess that nearly nearly all vaccine injections are made with plastic syringes.

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Scissor
January 23, 2021 6:59 am

George Carlin nods.

mkelly
Reply to  Tom Foley
January 23, 2021 6:48 am

Tom, I think you missed part of the point of the post. They or their parents don’t grasp that getting rid of fossil fuel will cause clothing to get expensive. They will have less of almost everything.

And to my eye there are more adults in the photo than kids. I did not see the word hypocrisy any where in post.

Dmacleo
Reply to  Tom Foley
January 23, 2021 7:57 am

put them out in cotton fields they can grow their own clothes.

MarkW
Reply to  Tom Foley
January 23, 2021 7:59 am

They are the hypocrites. What they should do to stop being hypocrites, is their problem, not mine.

George Daddis
January 23, 2021 6:32 am

“More extreme weather and wild fires..”
Allegations are not data.
(And as Ms Pelosi said “neither are anecdotes.”)

If your premise is incorrect, so is your conclusion.

ColMosby
January 23, 2021 6:37 am

Seems to be assumed many things which aren’t happening and probably won’t happen : extreme weather, flooding, wildfires and effects of sea level rise acceleration. Couple that with ignorance of the obvious best way to reduce emissions (EVs, molten salt SMR nuclear reactors) and you’ve got a blitheringly stupid crowd of activists.

LdB
January 23, 2021 6:40 am

You left out all the rubber and plastic on those shoes and can you imagine the mobile phone count in that mob of dropkicks.

Vuk
January 23, 2021 6:53 am

These young people don’t need to do anything for about 20 years, the Covid19 may sort out world population. The acquired immunity for the new UK’s mutant is not holding, it has 30% increase in mortality in a year. If this is repeated year on year,  and if the vaccines fail to track mutations then the world population numbers would be reduced as the AGW protagonist desire to achieve.
This graph says we could be ok for a couple of decades, but then things would get scary:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/WPCI.htm
 

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Vuk
January 23, 2021 7:04 am

The human immune system is far more robust to this corona virus than you imagine Vuk. Vaccine immunity may not durable, but the real symptomatic infection creates durable, protective immunity.

Vuk
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
January 23, 2021 7:34 am

Yes for the old version, but in the UK apparently previously (5-6 months ago) infected people are getting infected again. This new mutant is up to 60% more ineffective and it has 30-40% mortality increase (old 10/1000 new 13-14/1000). Anyway whole exercise, as thing stand at the moment, is considering the ‘worst possible scenario’ some 20+ years removed and by then some of the above mentioned factors may disappear.

Scissor
Reply to  Vuk
January 23, 2021 7:50 am

Apparently, it’s worse than you think. https://au.news.yahoo.com/uk-mutant-covid-strain-up-to-90-per-cent-more-deadly-002652230.html

But, “the evidence is not yet strong.”

Scissor
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
January 23, 2021 7:46 am

Yes, and there seems to be more and more evidence of cross reactive immunity.

I’m getting older but not in a high risk age or health category. I’m not going to willingly take a “vaccine” for CV19. Instead, I’ll trust my immune system and help it along to the extent that I can.

Scissor
Reply to  Vuk
January 23, 2021 7:29 am

Do you think it could be that influenza and possibly other respiratory illnesses are being conflated with CV19?

Personally, I don’t think the issue of potential antibody dependent enhancement has been properly addressed with these “vaccines.”

Scissor
Reply to  Vuk
January 23, 2021 7:41 am

Paul Ehrlich, is that you?

Jos Van der Plicht
Reply to  Vuk
January 23, 2021 8:05 am

Common Vuk, stop the fear mongering.

I don’t know, as long we, elderly, die a year before, I have got no problem. You?

Joel O’Bryan
January 23, 2021 6:56 am

Take away their iPhones, Starbucks, and Xboxes, put them in the fields digging potatoes without machines so they have something to eat, all in the name of sustainability and resilience, and see how quickly they come around to fossil fuels.

Scissor
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
January 23, 2021 7:54 am

Low molecular weight hydrocarbons, like n-butane and propane, are the favored solvents for extracting Δ-9-THC from marijuana.

Ron Long
January 23, 2021 7:00 am

Joe Biden will be all in with these clueless millinneals and the USA first, then world economy, will pay the price. The CBO has already advised Biden that his proposed programs will cause 4 million workers to lose their jobs. Not to worry, ButtGig says they can get government jobs. Watch Biden stop Climate Change? Film at 11:00?

Chris Foskett
Reply to  Ron Long
January 23, 2021 7:08 am

globally those 4 million jobs won’t lost, they will just move to China and India…..

CD in Wisconsin
January 23, 2021 7:23 am

Quote:
“..More than 1 million young people around the world have urged governments to prioritise measures to protect against the ravages of climate breakdown during the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic…”

************
I have posted a comment about this before, and I will do it again here. Why do the adult handlers and manipulators of these children keep reminding me of Nazi Germany? The Hitler Youth perhaps?

Scissor
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
January 23, 2021 7:59 am

Knock out the internet for some time and most would be like paralyzed zombies.

Sunsettommy
Editor
January 23, 2021 7:28 am

What bothers me the most are the use of CHILDREN in protests, they for the most part are ignorant of the issues surrounding Climate and Weather.

Scissor
Reply to  Sunsettommy
January 23, 2021 7:59 am

Useful, however, to the “cause.”

David Hoopman
January 23, 2021 7:48 am

If you go to the original source, The Guardian, you’ll see that the photo was taken in Lisbon, so I think we can safely conclude that the kiddies with their placards written out in largely U.S. English are not a group of indigenous citizens of Portugal worrying about the planet. Clearly this is staged with the English-speaking media in mind–no surprise but it’s important to keep pointing out these episodes of child exploitation.

