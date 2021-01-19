Sea ice Weather

Sea Ice Slows Ships In North China Ports

From gCaptain

January 12, 2021

Bohai_Bay,_China
This Envisat image, shows parts of the Hebei Province, the Tianjin Municipality and the Bohai Bay of the People’s Republic of China. Via Wikipedia

By Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu (Reuters) – Chinese ports and marine safety authorities are on high alert as an expansion of sea ice makes it tougher for ships to berth and discharge at key energy product import terminals along the coast of northern Bohai Bay.

A cold wave sweeping the northern hemisphere has plunged temperatures across China to their lowest in decades, boosting demand for power and fuel to historic highs in the world’s largest energy consumer.

“The sea ice situation is more severe this year than the same period in previous years,” said Wang Jun, a professor specialising in transport issues at Dalian Maritime University.

“It could impede sailing and docking for vessels, no matter how big they are.”

Weather officials warned about severe frost this week in the region, with sea ice stretching 45 to 55 nautical miles at Liaodong Bay and 10 to 20 nautical miles at Bohai Bay, close to levels that could prompt temporary bans on shipping.

Last weekend, the marine safety bureau in northern Hebei sent several tugboats to the aid of vessels, such as LNG tanker Clean Planet and coal bulk tanker Agia Eirini Force, trapped in sea ice that was one metre (three foot) thick, to help bring them to Caofeidian and Huanghua ports, state television said.

The Agia Eirini Force is seen leaving China on Tuesday but Clean Planet’s latest location has not been updated, shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Marine authorities and ports in Tianjin, Hebei and Liaoning province are closely monitoring weather conditions and sending drones and ice-breaking tugs to clear the fairway for expected vessels, they said.

“Congestion duration is slightly higher this week,” said Rebecca Chia, an LNG analyst at Kpler, with data showing average waiting time for LNG discharge at its the highest since the start of winter in October.

But operations at Caofeidian LNG terminal, China’s largest re-gas facility, have been normal, a company executive said.

“We’re maintaining full-capacity operation, similar to the same time last year,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Sea ice ranks among the five major ocean threats considered to endanger fishery, marine transport and offshore energy production.

CNOOC Ltd said on Tuesday that 59 of its offshore oil and gas production platforms were within the area covered by sea ice in Liaodong Bay but operations at the platforms were not affected.

Full article here

Philip Mulholland
January 19, 2021 3:01 am

Sea ice in Bohai Bay in January is not unusual.
Bohai Bay 4Jan2019
Bohai Bay 18Jan2021

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
January 19, 2021 3:42 am

Much more and thicker sea ice this year, and a much colder winter in China.

RECORD COLD WEATHER IN CHINA SENDS POWER DEMAND THROUGH THE ROOF
09-Jan-2021
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-01-09/Record-cold-weather-in-China-sends-power-demand-through-the-roof-WUM5EGQMJq/index.html

Exceptionally cold weather sweeping through China has caused a huge increase in power demand in the world’s largest energy consumer and hampered transportation.

RickWill
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
January 19, 2021 3:59 am

It would be good if al the extra CO2 from burning coal could actually increase the temperature in these freezing locations but that is a fairytale. The temperature this year will be much the same as it has been for the last 5000 years. A little colder here or a little warmer there or much the same everywhere. Nothing more than noise on a well regulated thermostat that control’s Earths temperature.

The sea ice cover, fortunately, reduces the rate of cooling so it only ends up skin deep and will soon break up when the sun shows up.

fred250
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
January 19, 2021 4:17 am

Is this counted as part of NSIDC NH sea ice..?

… maybe in MASIE as part of The Sea of Okhotsk ?

While there was a decrease in the amount of sea ice in the Sea of Okhotsk from the cold 1970s to about 2005, MASIE shows a distinct +ve trend since 2006…

….with 2021 day 17 being above every year back to 2006 except 2007 and 2013.

(oh, and for those panicking about the Kara Sea, its sea ice extent is now above the 15 year average)

