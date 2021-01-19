Greenland ice sheet

Greenland Ice Mass Loss Below Average In 2020

JANUARY 18, 2021tags: Greenland

From Not A Lot Of People Know That

By Paul Homewood

https://i0.wp.com/polarportal.dk/fileadmin/polarportal/mass/Grace_curve_La_EN_20190800.png

 Greenland Ice Mass Change (DMI)

http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/mass-and-height-change/#c8450

DMI have not yet got around to updating their Greenland ice mass charts for last year, but the data is available from NASA up to October.

The DMI graph is in any event pretty difficult to look at for trends, and has the usual distorted y-axis, which make it look that the ice cap will soon be gone.

Taking the actual data from NASA, derived from GRACE satellite measurements, we can see the year on year changes below, which tell us clearly what has actually been going on:

image

https://climexp.knmi.nl/showmetadata.cgi?TYPE=i&WMO=greenland_mass&station=Greenland_mass&id=someone@somewhere

The warm summers of 2012 and 2019 stick out, but equally there have been cold wet summers, such as 2017 and 2018.

What is evident is that there has been no acceleration in melt since the start of records in 2002. This runs counter to the alarmist message commonly perpetuated, for instance the ever reliable BBC!

The annual average mass loss since 2002 is 264 Gt, but this is a microscopic amount in comparison with the total ice cap mass, which weighs 2.6 million Gt. And as the top graph shows, the sea level rise in the last decades resulting from the melt is only around 10mm.

There is of course no reason we we should at all surprised or alarmed about this melting. We know Greenland is now warmer than in the 19thC, which ice cores prove was the coldest era there since the end of the Ice Age.

We know that temperatures in Greenland now are no higher than the 1920s to 50s. And we also know that glaciers there grew massively between the Middle Ages and the Little Ice Age.

There is no evidence whatsoever that melting will suddenly start to run away. Indeed everything points to it being a natural event, which may well reverse or slow down when the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation switches to cold phase and temperatures in Greenland fall sharply, just as they did between the 1960s and 90s.

rbabcock
January 19, 2021 6:10 am

There is the melt season but also the accumulation season. Just about every snowflake that falls during the cold months stays there so the weather patterns during fall/winter/spring have a lot to do with how much snow falls across the island.

Some years you get a huge blocking high pressure system and not so much snow and other years low pressure hangs over it and lots of snow falls. Whatever happens (low or high pressure), they generally lock in and stick around for a while influencing weather all across North America and Europe.

1
Reply
Nick Schroeder
January 19, 2021 6:13 am

https://gracefo.jpl.nasa.gov/resources/33/greenland-ice-loss-2002-2016/
“Research based on observations from the NASA/German Aerospace Center’s twin Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellites indicates that between 2002 and 2016, Greenland shed approximately 280 gigatons (aka billions) of ice per year, causing global sea level to rise by 0.03 inches (0.8 millimeters) per year”

0.8 mm/y out of the current SLR of 3.0 mm/y or 11.8” PER CENTURY!!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenland_ice_sheet
“Analysis of gravity data from GRACE satellites indicates that the Greenland ice sheet lost approximately 2,900 Gt (0.1% of its total mass) between March 2002 and September 2012. The mean mass loss rate for 2008–2012 was 367 Gt/year.

In the TEN YEARS between 2002 and 2012 Greenland lost 2,900 Gt which represented –
(0.1% of its total mass) (Yep, read the fine print.)
YES – AN ASTONISHING, NAY STAGGERING EVEN, ZERO POINT 1 PERCENT OF ITS TOTAL MASS!!!!!!!!
 
Are you effing kidding me? The uncertainty must be 10 times that much.
Who measures this crap and thinks the numbers have substance???
Probably those barely 20 millennials with their participation/entitlement PhDs.
Every year Greenland “loses” 500 Gt during the summer and gains it all back in the winter.

3
Reply
Ron Long
January 19, 2021 6:49 am

Whatever the actual Greenland melt versus accumulation numbers are there’s nothing abnormal until the Vikings return to Greenland and start farming again. For you millennials out there that’s not the Green Bay Vikings, it’s Eric The Red and his buddies.

1
Reply
Andy Espersen
Reply to  Ron Long
January 19, 2021 7:11 am

Looking back over 4.5 billion years can we ever point to a time when Mother Nature was obviously “abnormal”??

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Andy Espersen
January 19, 2021 7:16 am

How about we try to define what “normal” is first.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
January 19, 2021 7:23 am

Sorry for OT, but sounds interesting:

Northern preference for terrestrial electromagnetic energy input from space weather
Abstract
﻿
Terrestrial space weather involves the transfer of energy and momentum from the solar wind into geospace. Despite recently discovered seasonal asymmetries between auroral forms and the intensity of emissions between northern and southern hemispheres, seasonally averaged energy input into the ionosphere is still generally considered to be symmetric. Here we show, using Swarm satellite data, a preference for electromagnetic energy input at 450 km altitude into the northern hemisphere, on both the dayside and the nightside, when averaged over season. We propose that this is explained by the offset of the magnetic dipole away from Earth’s center. This introduces a larger separation between the magnetic pole and rotation axis in the south, creating different relative solar illumination of northern and southern auroral zones, resulting in changes to the strength of reflection of incident Alfvén waves from the ionosphere. Our study reveals an important asymmetry in seasonally averaged electromagnetic energy input to the atmosphere. Based on observed lower Poynting flux on the nightside this asymmetry may also exist for auroral emissions. Similar offsets may drive asymmetric energy input, and potentially aurora, on other planets.”

0
Reply
