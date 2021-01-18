Climate Models

UCI researchers: Climate change will alter the position of the Earth’s tropical rain belt

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
25 Comments

From UC Irvine

Difference by the year 2100 expected to impact global biodiversity, food security

January 18, 2021

Irvine, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 — Future climate change will cause a regionally uneven shifting of the tropical rain belt – a narrow band of heavy precipitation near the equator – according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine and other institutions. This development may threaten food security for billions of people.

In a study published today in Nature Climate Change, the interdisciplinary team of environmental engineers, Earth system scientists and data science experts stressed that not all parts of the tropics will be affected equally. For instance, the rain belt will move north in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere but will move south in areas in the Western Hemisphere.

According to the study, a northward shift of the tropical rain belt over the eastern Africa and the Indian Ocean will result in future increases of drought stress in southeastern Africa and Madagascar, in addition to intensified flooding in southern India. A southward creeping of the rain belt over the eastern Pacific Ocean and Atlantic Ocean will cause greater drought stress in Central America.

“Our work shows that climate change will cause the position of Earth’s tropical rain belt to move in opposite directions in two longitudinal sectors that cover almost two thirds of the globe, a process that will have cascading effects on water availability and food production around the world,” said lead author Antonios Mamalakis, who recently received a Ph.D. in civil & environmental engineering in the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at UCI and is currently a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University.

The team made the assessment by examining computer simulations from 27 state-of-the-art climate models and measuring the tropical rain belt’s response to a future scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise through the end of the current century.

Mamalakis said the sweeping shift detected in his work was disguised in previous modelling studies that provided a global average of the influence of climate change on the tropical rain belt. Only by isolating the response in the Eastern and Western Hemisphere zones was his team able to highlight the drastic alterations to come over future decades.

Co-author James Randerson, UCI’s Ralph J. & Carol M. Cicerone Chair in Earth System Science, explained that climate change causes the atmosphere to heat up by different amounts over Asia and the North Atlantic Ocean.

“In Asia, projected reductions in aerosol emissions, glacier melting in the Himalayas and loss of snow cover in northern areas brought on by climate change will cause the atmosphere to heat up faster than in other regions,” he said. “We know that the rain belt shifts toward this heating, and that its northward movement in the Eastern Hemisphere is consistent with these expected impacts of climate change.”

He added that the weakening of the Gulf Stream current and deep-water formation in the North Atlantic is likely to have the opposite effect, causing a southward shift in the tropical rain belt across the Western Hemisphere.

Full article here.

Mike Jonas
Editor
January 18, 2021 10:10 pm

This isn’t science. They can get any result they want from their models – any result at all. Someone is panicking because Earth and its climate are not following their predictions. 50 million climate refugees by 2020? That didn’t pan out too well, did it. https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/50-million-environmental-refugees-by-2020-experts-say-20110222-1b31i.html. Food production threatened by droughts? https://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2018/07/25/climate-change-food-agriculture/ That didn’t go too well either. https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth

So these people have thought up some scary scenarios, and then they have programmed their climate models to predict them. Whatever it is, it isn’t science. If this whole thing wasn’t so darned serious, it would be funny.

7
Reply
HenryP
January 18, 2021 10:17 pm

Yes. Be aware. Drought itime is on our doorsteps..
Click on my name.

0
Reply
noaaprogrammer
January 18, 2021 10:24 pm

“The team made the assessment by examining computer simulations from 27 state-of-the-art climate models . . .”

How many other “state-of-the-art” climate models did they examine before they found these 27 whose output was drastic enough to publish their results.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  noaaprogrammer
January 18, 2021 11:04 pm

That leaves a great deal of room for models from really, really bad to absolutely pathetic. Using a larger number of models doesn’t improve their chance of approaching accuracy, as climate alarmists apparently believe. As with their case, it simply makes it 27 times more likely to be pointless nonsense.

0
Reply
Pauleta
January 18, 2021 10:28 pm

As a scientist, I predict in 2030 the Sahara will still be sufering from severe drought. I can bet 1000 with anyone that this will be true.

2
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Pauleta
January 18, 2021 10:29 pm

BTW, forgot to add. I am in my 50’s and I have been hearing about the weaking Gulf Stream for a good part of 3 decades.

1
Reply
Mike
January 18, 2021 10:28 pm

”UCI researchers: Climate change will alter the position of the Earth’s tropical rain belt”
Oh now, you know that’s not true! 🙂 Pants on fire!!

Last edited 2 hours ago by Mike
0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Editor
January 18, 2021 10:31 pm

How come none of these jokers ever have, you know, plain old climate models? Or even “really good climate models”? I guess that would mark them as newbies.

Instead, they always have “state-of-the-art climate models”. Not yesterday’s models. Tomorrow’s models.

The amazing thing is, these were 27 “state-of-the-art” climate models. And every single one of the 27 of them were state of the art. No laggards, no sluggards.

﻿They were not just cutting edge. Indeed, not one of them has anything but the cuttingest of edges.

Gotta say, when you have to hype your climate models like that, and you need 27 of them to discuss it among themselves before coming to a conclusion … you’ve left science far, far behind.

w.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Willis Eschenbach
5
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
January 18, 2021 11:14 pm

Having read and heard about the output from these “state-of-the-art” climate models for over three decades; I can say with little chance of contradiction that … the state of their art has been monstrously unimpressive, regardless how many models they use.

The only thing remarkable in any of this is how many people pretend that fiddling with these models has anything whatever to do with science.

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
January 18, 2021 11:24 pm

Actually, they started out with 30 models, but after a plenary session with hours of heated debate, they decided that 3 of them were unworthy of being characterized as ‘state-of-the-art.’ Evidently, in a remarkable display of professional integrity, they felt compelled to demote one that ran on a VIC-20, another that was programmed in COBAL, and a third created by a sixth grader for a science fair project.

0
Reply
PCman999
January 18, 2021 10:31 pm

If true, they conveniently forgot to mention that their calculations show more rain in the drought prone areas of the Sahel and maybe even the southern Sahara. Greening of the world! If it really does continue to warm up it would likely cause the rain belt to expand not shift, thereby watering more of the world. Why would these video game players cum climate scientists think the rain belt would move? It’s on the equator because the Sun is there. The continents are heavily skewed towards the north and yet the rain belt hugs the equator.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
January 18, 2021 10:39 pm

I thought this may be useful for the geographically challenged like me.
comment image

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Chris Hanley
January 18, 2021 11:01 pm

If the equatorial rain belt were to move north in the Eastern Hemisphere and concurrently south in the Western Hemisphere then it must pivot around 0° longitude 0° latitude which would have little effect on Africa or even India, likewise Central and South America.
The main effect if any would be in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Chris Hanley
January 18, 2021 11:11 pm

Of course it would pivot around 0-0 and 0-180, I said I was challenged.

0
Reply
Wayne Raymond
January 18, 2021 10:45 pm

Golly! State of the art climate models–they must giving us the straight scoop! –sarc

1
Reply
RickWill
January 18, 2021 10:46 pm

Environmental Engineer

Terrible demeaning of the word “Engineer”. The term “Scientist” long ago lost any respect now they are doing the same with the word Engineer.

These dingbats couldn’t engineer their way out of a paper bag. They are just more religious zealots.

I always have to limit what I say about these people because it is rightly viewed as religious vilification. I need to be at peace with their right to practice their beliefs no matter how wonky they are.

4
Reply
Mr. Lee
January 18, 2021 11:14 pm

Do any of these climate models have a track record of successfully predicting anything? Other than being “state of the art”, is there any reason I should believe the climate models?
If trust is earned, then how have these models earned it?

1
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  Mr. Lee
January 18, 2021 11:48 pm

No. The are based on a fairytale. They are religious doctrine. Nothing to do with science and certainly nothing to do with ENGINEERING.

1
Reply
Ralph Dave Westfall
January 18, 2021 11:34 pm

Climate change will alter the earth’s size, shape, mass, magnetism, orbital velocity around the sun, axial tilt, and gravity, as well as the speed of light, the magnitude of the strong, weak and electromagnetic forces and the value of pi, etc. and will exacerbate the heartbreak of psoriasis.

1
Reply
paranoid goy
January 18, 2021 11:53 pm

Ooh boy!
I asked a while ago if anyone can tell me the latitude of the arctic circle, TODAY. If you are going to look at any map, you probably do not know what the ant/arctic circle is. Look, I ain’t no high-fallutin’ scientist or climatoloshit (BTW the term “climate engineer” should make you shiver with trepidation!) but by gods, can one of these venal bastards at least think before they speak?
On the other hand, IF we take this “learned paper” at face value, accept their result as probable, why do they not state the plain simple reason their “calamity of rain belt over 2 thirds of the planet” in simple terms? Let this ignorant subsistence farmer from Africa enlighten the venerable masters:
If the tilt of our planet’s axis straightens up, the arctic circle will shrink, AND THE TROPICS EXPAND. Jeez, simple …it’s not even geometry, c’mon, man!
I will leave it to the wonderfully funded stargazers to explain why the planet’s axis should tilt… I don’t have time for stupid right now.
https://greenpets.co.za/index.php/en/51-greenpets-natural-happiness/natural-living/biome/202-warmer-snow

1
Reply
lee
January 19, 2021 12:06 am

Uses CMIP6 which runs hotter than CMIP5 and also RCP8.5.

0
Reply
fretslider
January 19, 2021 12:17 am

Disguised in previous modelling?

But of course it was

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 19, 2021 12:56 am

Complete Clowns

The trees make the rain. The rain make the trees
In the same way as:
Chickens make eggs. Eggs make chickens.

Puzzling out what exactly caused what is completely pointless.
Because, if you destroy all the eggs in this world, all the chickens will disappear.
It’s really very simple, no matter how clever you think you are, or how clever other people have told you that you are – in the true spirit of contemporary Political Correctness

The chickens will never return

Same with the trees.
And all other stuff that grows out of the ground.

The ever so slight catch, is that really really Clever People, who know they are clever because they keep telling each other as much, think different ##
These ultra super clever gigga squigga mugga fugga cleverer than a really kilo-klever clever thing, have determined that by burning stuff (stuff that grows out of the ground) is:
The Way to Eternal and Sustainable Happiness, for all.

Including Ma Nature herself.
(Just get The Hubris – enough to explode your head isn’t it?)

They Could Not Be More Wrong

Turkeys also make eggs don’t they?
When they’re not voting for either Thanksgiving Day Lunch, Christmas Lunch or Demented Joe
All= The Same Thing as far as turkeys are concerned

(Wonders, what about Zombies, how do they procreate?
Silly me, they don’t. That’s where all the babies have gone.
Hooda thunk
But really really really clever, intelligent and (supposedly) rich people will assert something else – as we know.)

## (Boy-Oh-Boy, do they think different or what?
Further wonders, do they actually think?

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
KAT
January 19, 2021 12:58 am

The previously green Sahara desert region is an example of ongoing climate change – and ever shifting historical rainfall patterns.
Nothing at all to do with CO2 and/or carbon taxes.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by KAT
0
Reply
Climate believer
January 19, 2021 1:12 am

La La land….

Dilbert.png
0
Reply
