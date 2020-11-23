Biden taps John Kerry as Presidential climate envoy – Expect merging of COVID & Climate – Kerry: ‘You could just as easily replace the words climate change with COVID-19’

Marc Morano: “Former Sec. of State John Kerry is poised to merge ‘climate change’ with COVID-19. Climate and COVID are intertwined in Kerry’s worldview and he will be eager to hitch up the climate ‘solutions’ to the COVID remedies. Expect COVID lockdowns to morph into climate lockdowns.”
“It’s a tragically teachable moment. I don’t say this in a partisan way. But the parallels [between COVID-19 and climate change] are screaming at us, both positive and negative.” – “You could just as easily replace the words climate change with COVID-19; it is truly the tale of two pandemics deferred, denied, and distorted, one with catastrophic consequences, the other with even greater risk if we don’t reverse course…The long-term parallels between this pandemic and tomorrow’s gathering storm of climate crisis are more clear.” – “If the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic is costly today, the cost of climate inaction will match — if not exceed — our current expenditures, which is why the next administration must act with urgency on day one.” – John Kerry, former Sec. of State
Former Sec. of State John Kerry on ‘the parallels between the coronavirus and the climate crisis’: “Climate change is a threat multiplier for pandemic diseases, and zoonotic diseases — 70 percent of all human infections — are impacted by climate change and its effect on animal migration and habitats.”
By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot November 23, 2020 1:02 PM
Via MarketWatch: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/biden-taps-john-kerry-as-presidential-envoy-for-climate-2020-11-23
President-elect Joe Biden has tapped former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special presidential envoy for climate, the Biden-Harris transition said Monday. Kerry will sit on the National Security Council, marking the first time the NSC will include an official dedicated to the issue, the transition said. Kerry’s was one of several names released by Biden’s team on Monday, along with secretary of state nominee Antony Blinken and nominee for United Nations ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Climate skeptic Steve Milloy’s reaction:
Dear God, please help us?
John Kerry should be on the USA’s wall of shame.
The Mullahs of Iran are grateful for John Kerry and his work on Iran’s behalf.
Those are the same Mullahs who regularly participate in “Death to America” demonstrations.
Not a coincidence.
P.S. Look for the Persian Gulf to go up in flames in the coming years of Biden-Harris mal-Admin.
Australia is a nation that has labored for some 60 decades under the epithet – “poor fella my country”
I think this baton has just been passed to Uncle Sam.
The US Democrats frequently have over-reached as then their undoing.
They will likely too this time as well.
I welcome this line of thinking, as the virus struggles in warmer and more humid climates. It is obvious we need to do something to accelerate the natural transition to a warmer climate.
COVID-19 related. This is the first story I have read about an airline needing a “vaccine” passport to travel with;
https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/qantas-looks-at-smartphone-app-for-covid-19-vaccine-passport-20201124-p56hjc.html
So you cannot travel, on Qantas at least, without a smartphone app to show you have had your “shots”. Biometric passports not enough now? I wonder how many other “infectious” diseases will require similar vaccine passports?
Is that a problem? In many countries you can’t attend school without evidence of having been vaccinated. What is the difference?
We cannot let this go on. This election is not over & these kooks cannot get back in power!
Is everybody here aware of Joe Oltmann, who has all the goods on Dominion Voting and Smartware software?
He, We, Whoever must find this guy Eric Coomer who has his fingerprints all over all the swing states and said as much that he had control of the voting to make sure Trump doesn’t win.
We all have to let everyone know and don’t give up, otherwise these Global Warming Kooks are going to take over, and there won’t be much we can do about it !
I’m serious/cereal ! –
– JPP
Jon,
I hate to break it to you but the election is over and Trump lost by over 6 million votes. Furthermore there is no evidence of fraud or tampering of the votes whether by Dominion or anyone else.
We can vote our way into Socialism.
We will have to shoot our way out.
Prepare for that.
Oh dear….
With Trump gone, US can get back on the path of hobbling their industry while sourcing energy intensive manufactured goods from China. Will put upward price pressure on Aussie coal again.
Gas guzzlers will be mandated off the roads making it less crowded for the favoured few who qualify for the Tesla subsidies.
Gee you’re lucky!
Taiwan better brace for the battle to come late January-February with Communist China.
If Taiwan can sink enough PLAN landing craft. shoot down enough PLAAF fighters and sink PLAN ships, then they can fend off the invasion.
I think if Trump can supply them with enough advanced arms in the next 2 months, then Taiwan can make both the CCP and the kowtowing Biden Admin look weak as Taiwan can prevail against a PLAN invasion.