Biden taps John Kerry as Presidential climate envoy – Expect merging of COVID & Climate – Kerry: ‘You could just as easily replace the words climate change with COVID-19’

Reposted from Climate Depot

Marc Morano: “Former Sec. of State John Kerry is poised to merge ‘climate change’ with COVID-19. Climate and COVID are intertwined in Kerry’s worldview and he will be eager to hitch up the climate ‘solutions’ to the COVID remedies. Expect COVID lockdowns to morph into climate lockdowns.”

See:

The ‘Great Reset’: Rule by Unelected ‘Experts’ – COVID-Climate Technocracy has arrived – ‘The danger of letting lab coats run the world’ – Special Report&

‘Fantastic’ for the climate: Activists See Coronavirus Lockdowns As Dress Rehearsal for ‘Climate Emergency’ – Special Report

John Kerry on coronavirus & climate change: ‘The parallels are screaming at us’ – ‘Cost of climate inaction will match — if not exceed — our current expenditures’–

“It’s a tragically teachable moment. I don’t say this in a partisan way. But the parallels [between COVID-19 and climate change] are screaming at us, both positive and negative.” – “You could just as easily replace the words climate change with COVID-19; it is truly the tale of two pandemics deferred, denied, and distorted, one with catastrophic consequences, the other with even greater risk if we don’t reverse course…The long-term parallels between this pandemic and tomorrow’s gathering storm of climate crisis are more clear.” – “If the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic is costly today, the cost of climate inaction will match — if not exceed — our current expenditures, which is why the next administration must act with urgency on day one.” – John Kerry, former Sec. of State

Former Sec. of State John Kerry on ‘the parallels between the coronavirus and the climate crisis’: “Climate change is a threat multiplier for pandemic diseases, and zoonotic diseases — 70 percent of all human infections — are impacted by climate change and its effect on animal migration and habitats.”

#

Flashback 2015: Then Sec. of State John Kerry explains climate futility: If U.S. zeroed out CO2 emissions, it ‘still wouldn’t be enough to offset the carbon pollution coming from the rest of the world’

Flashback 2012: Sen. John Kerry as Sec. Of State?! Be Afraid, Kerry’s Poor Understanding of Climate Science Poses Threat to U.S. National Security

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot November 23, 2020 1:02 PM

Biden Transition: “Former Secretary of State John Kerry will fight climate change full-time as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and will sit on the National Security Council. This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 23, 2020

America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is. I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 23, 2020

A superb choice by President-elect @JoeBiden of @JohnKerry as Climate Envoy. Kerry’s experience and passion are exactly what we need to restore American leadership abroad and repair the alliances that are crucial to solving the climate crisis. — Al Gore (@algore) November 23, 2020



Via MarketWatch: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/biden-taps-john-kerry-as-presidential-envoy-for-climate-2020-11-23

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special presidential envoy for climate, the Biden-Harris transition said Monday. Kerry will sit on the National Security Council, marking the first time the NSC will include an official dedicated to the issue, the transition said. Kerry’s was one of several names released by Biden’s team on Monday, along with secretary of state nominee Antony Blinken and nominee for United Nations ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

#

Climate skeptic Steve Milloy’s reaction:

John Kerry is so clueless about energy that he thinks eliminating fossil fuels would have no negative consequences. I took him to task for this in The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels. This kind of "energy denier" should not be "climate czar" or on our National Security Council. pic.twitter.com/D4Xz8twRel — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) November 23, 2020

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...