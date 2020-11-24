Famous Failed Predictions: UK Offshore Wind Edition

Guest “Just a bit outside!” by David Middleton

Bjorn Lomborg posted this on LinkedIn this morning…

Wind energy to power UK by 2020, government says

Louise Radnofsky and agencies

Mon 10 Dec 2007 11.20 EST

Thousands of new offshore wind turbines could power every home in Britain by 2020, the government announced today, as it set out new wind-energy plans.

John Hutton, the business secretary, proposed the creation of up to 33 gigawatts of offshore wind energy at a European energy industry conference in Berlin.

He called for companies to invest in large-scale farm development to generate enough power for up to 25m homes in the next 12 years.

That would require around 7,000 turbines, or one every half-mile, Hutton told the BBC’s Politics Show yesterday.

[…]