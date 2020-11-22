State Security, Your Papers Please? UK to introduce “Freedom Passes” for Coronavirus

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
One of the distinguishing features of British society vs repressive tyrannies like the Soviet Union used to be that you didn’t have to carry identity papers to prove your right to walk down the street.
‘Freedom Pass, Please’: Boris to Introduce Covid Passports as More Lockdowns Loom
KURT ZINDULKA
22 Nov 2020
The British government will reportedly introduce “freedom passes” and specialised passport certificates to people who have tested negative for the Chinese coronavirus, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce further regional lockdown restrictions following the end of the latest national lockdown in December.
The British prime minister will outline his plans for further localised lockdown restrictions on Monday, as well as a plan to introduce mass testing, in what the government is describing as a roadmap to some sort of normality next year.
The new normal that the British government is set to outline will reportedly include “freedom passes” for those who have two negative coronavirus tests per week. The government is also working with passport manufacturers to create coronavirus certificates for those that can prove they are free of the virus, according to The Telegraph.
…
A source told the paper that the certificates would “allow someone to wander down the streets, and if someone else asks why they are not wearing a mask, they can show the card, letter or an App,” adding that it would permit a person to “to see their family, and normal social distancing rules will not apply”.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/22/freedom-pass-please-uk-to-introduce-covid-immunity-passports-as-more-lockdowns-loom/
Makes you wonder what other freedoms our beloved leaders are planning to remove.
Australia is regularly cited as a success story w/r to containing Covid-19, but as far as I know Australia never banned people from walking down the street. Australian politicians took a sensible position that the benefits of outdoor exercise on mental and physical health outweigh the remote risk someone will infect you if you pass them in the street.
11 thoughts on “State Security, Your Papers Please? UK to introduce “Freedom Passes” for Coronavirus”
It must be in line with the “Great Reset”.
Yikes! Britain? Boris may have been the Brexit savior, but he’s nuts on everything else otherwise it seems.
What say you Brits? From a friend “separated by a common language”. ):
Boris Johnson has never been the same since the Covid-19 attack which seems to have affected his brain more than any other part. His girl friend is not helping matters either. A few hours in the open air might help him recover.
Take a look a this article.
https://principia-scientific.com/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/
Regards
Climate Heretic
Sounds like IngSoc is already in place in the UK!
It’s been there a long time, shortly after WW2. Thatcher saw the rot, she had some success but she was eventually ousted.
I foresee a market opportunity for document forgers.
“Australia is regularly cited as a success story w/r to containing Covid-19, but as far as I know Australia never banned people from walking down the street.”
Not yet. I am from the UK and never once was I approached for “papers”. It was not a criminal office. Same too for Australia and New Zealand. Belgium on the other hand, if you didn’t have your “papers” you could be arrested without charge. That was the early 80’s, I am sure it is worse now.
Actually in Victoria in Australia, people were largely prevented from leaving their homes except for a very minor time per day and they needed to wear masks when they are on the street. We also had the police raid a woman’s home and arrest this pregnant lady in front of her children purely for putting on her Facebook page that perhaps we should join in demonstrations against the lockdown. The thought police are alive and well in Australia. We have come through the coronavirus very well mainly because we are an island and we locked off access early. With the exception of Victoria ,which had huge public service administrative failures in relation to the managing of quarantine, Australia has stayed safe and well. Our success was almost completely due to our isolation. Governments, State and our national government, nevertheless have managed to do huge economic damage, built up huge government debt which we will pay off by the next 2 generations and generally stuff up anything they touched. All of us cannot wait for the Covid vaccine if only to stick our finger up to overreactive governments . I am sure our public Health officials Meant well but it would have been nice if they had actually listened to the epidemiologists. The downside of our success, of course, is that we have probably zero herd immunity to Covid if the vaccines are not as effective as they say. I am not sure the Australian community will tolerate further lockdowns and I’m not sure if we can cope with them economically.
” His girl friend is not helping matters either.”
It’s more serious than that,- stupid unelected symonds is doing as stupid does.
Bojo doesn’t give a F about anything else but himself & his d..k, so until he gets bored with current g/f, she runs the country.
If you read his CV, it gives a perfect insight into why he was an ignorant snobby womanising upper class “entitled” muppet from his early life.
Actually calling him a “muppet” is too kind.
At least Kermit and miss Piggy made you laugh.
The current No10 version of it makes you curl up with embarrassment and want to cry!
The only thing mass testing will do is create more ‘cases’ to justify more ‘lockdowns’.