China Accuses Italy of Being the Source of Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

China still has not accepted that shortcomings of their system of government, such as their mistreatment of whistleblowers, decision paralysis in times of crisis, and lack of a free press to expose the mistakes of incompetent officials and politicians, are the main reasons the world was infected with Covid-19.

Chinese Communist Party Accuses Italy of Being Origin of Wuhan Virus

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has jumped on a medical study that suggested the Wuhan virus was present in Italy as early as September to claim that the European nation was the epicentre of the virus rather than China.

A study published in the Italian cancer medical paper, the Tumori Journal, claimed coronavirus antibodies were found in blood samples from cancer screenings carried out in September of last year in Italy, indicating that there may have been coronavirus contact earlier than first believed.

The dictatorship in Beijing was quick to seize upon the study, however, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, suggesting that the virus may have originated outside of China.

“This once again shows that tracing the virus’s source is a complex scientific question that should be left to scientists. [It] is a developing process that can involve multiple countries,” Mr Zhao said.

