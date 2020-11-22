Guest essay by Eric Worrall
China still has not accepted that shortcomings of their system of government, such as their mistreatment of whistleblowers, decision paralysis in times of crisis, and lack of a free press to expose the mistakes of incompetent officials and politicians, are the main reasons the world was infected with Covid-19.
Chinese Communist Party Accuses Italy of Being Origin of Wuhan Virus
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has jumped on a medical study that suggested the Wuhan virus was present in Italy as early as September to claim that the European nation was the epicentre of the virus rather than China.
A study published in the Italian cancer medical paper, the Tumori Journal, claimed coronavirus antibodies were found in blood samples from cancer screenings carried out in September of last year in Italy, indicating that there may have been coronavirus contact earlier than first believed.
…
The dictatorship in Beijing was quick to seize upon the study, however, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, suggesting that the virus may have originated outside of China.
“This once again shows that tracing the virus’s source is a complex scientific question that should be left to scientists. [It] is a developing process that can involve multiple countries,” Mr Zhao said.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/11/22/china-accuses-italy-of-being-the-origin-of-the-wuhan-virus/
This is not the first time the Chinese Government’s apparent inability to accept responsibility or tell the truth about internal problems has led to deaths.
China also allegedly attempted to cover up the SARS outbreak in 2003. Thankfully in that case the disease outbreak was rapidly contained, despite the Chinese Government’s foolishness. The deadly 2003 strain was much easier to detect than Covid-19, because the infectious period was accompanied by an easily detected low grade fever.
16 thoughts on “China Accuses Italy of Being the Source of Covid-19”
Judging from the number of cases and deaths I’d say NYC was the origin.
Maybe Elmhurst hospital in Queens, although the timeline doesn’t seem to fit. But if ballots can be returned before they are even mailed to voters, then I suppose it’s possible.
A question of course is how reliable is the identification of the antibodies discovered in Italy. Are they specific to Cov-19 or are they generic?
Genetic drift in some components of SARS-CoV-2 has already been noted, particularly in high density breeding mammal populations. More than 100 Million mink have been extirpated, 15 Million in Montana alone.
Right. The efficacy of the PLA PLANdemic is well documented. The PLA steps up for another serving enabled by their legacy media fellow travelers – wannabe tyrants. The conspiracy of ignorance masquerades as common sense.
My hunch is CCP a global disinformation campaign will ramp up through January, including with real internet offensive botnets activated to run DDS and virus attacks as the planned date of PLA-Taiwan Invasion approaches.
WHO admits China never reported the existence of coronavirus outbreak
The World Health Organization backtracked on its assertion that the Chinese government alerted the United Nations agency about the coronavirus outbreak.
The WHO quietly updated its “Timeline of WHO’s response to COVID-19” on Tuesday following the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans’ mid-June Interim Report on Origins of COVID-19 Pandemic (led by ranking member and China task force Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas), which concluded that “despite public reporting to the contrary … China never notified the WHO about the outbreak in Wuhan.” The change was spotted by McCaul and first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.
“I’m glad to see the WHO and the Chinese Communist Party have both read my interim report on the origins of the pandemic and are finally admitting to the world the truth — the CCP never reported the virus outbreak to the WHO in violation of WHO regulations,”
Interesting how many of those deadly respiratory diseases come from China? Is someone attacking the Chinese with bioweapons, or are they playing with them? Or both?
The Chinese character for family contains a pig inside a house. It wasn’t just symbolic. People and animals there often live together in congested conditions.
It’s very modern in the cities and not like that now, but the countryside is still very much the same as it was. Also, yes bioweapons are studied like just about in every major country.
Nuke the ChiComs
Is China or Italy the cause or effect? Italy does have a large Chinese immigrant population. What is the epidemiological analysis of socially… physically proximate populations? That said, if nothing else, there seems to be a consensus that this virus is not naturally sourced. Perhaps a precursor to a vaccine that escaped prematurely into the environment.
To the tune of Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant” –
You can eat anything you want
At Ji Jinping’s restaurant . .
I thought that there was evidence that covid-19 was in China as early as September 2019 and from there it was transmitted to Italy. Nothing that the Chinese say can be believed.
The governor of NY, Cuomo, calls it the European virus so all this China stuff is just conspiracy. Sarc
Now the race is on to be the first country to issue the hastily developed mRNA vaccine!
I wonder if the Mayor of Florence wants to promote a second new “Hug a Chinese Day” ? ?