What is the Great Reset?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Is the Great Reset a myth? Is it a Right wing fantasy? A global climate conspiracy?
According to the World Economic Forum website, the Great Reset is an initiative to build a fairer, more sustainable world, through international cooperation. An attempt to reassert the authority of governments over capitalism, to close remaining tax loopholes, and to ensure fairer outcomes for everyone. There’s just one problem. If the WEF Great Reset initiative succeeds, civilisation could end.
Great Reset or grating global conspiracy theory? Either way, don’t dismiss genuine anxiety
Parnell Palme McGuinness
November 21, 2020 — 12.00am
I have a clear-eyed view of the world, you have a bias, and they have a conspiracy theory. This is the way the declension usually seems to work. Our anxieties are real and the anxieties of others increasingly bizarre.
Earlier this month, Senator Pauline Hanson moved a motion to reject the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”. The senator asked Parliament to “note that adopting the policies would devastate the economic wellbeing and individual freedoms of Australians” and that the Australian government should boycott all World Economic Forum events in protest over The Great Reset agenda.
The Great Reset imagines a radically different economic system. In the words, and word order, of the global management consultants McKinsey, the agenda will be climate change, sustainability, social justice and the pandemic. A frequently cited phrase from a WEF 2030 prediction is that “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”. To some this means communalism; others hear communism. Whether you see this as a shining vision or a dystopian dispossession depends largely on your social and ideological vantage point.
Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/national/great-reset-or-grating-global-conspiracy-theory-either-way-don-t-dismiss-genuine-anxiety-20201120-p56gee.html
I’ve got to say I’m not a fan of someone telling me I no longer own my stuff. But lets go to the source – how does the architect of the Great Reset describe his own initiative?
Now is the time for a ‘great reset’
03 Jun 2020
Klaus Schwab
Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
COVID-19 lockdowns may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying. There is good reason to worry: a sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s. But, while this outcome is likely, it is not unavoidable.
To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset” of capitalism.
There are many reasons to pursue a Great Reset, but the most urgent is COVID-19. Having already led to hundreds of thousands of deaths, the pandemic represents one of the worst public-health crises in recent history. And, with casualties still mounting in many parts of the world, it is far from over.
This will have serious long-term consequences for economic growth, public debt, employment, and human wellbeing. According to the Financial Times, global government debt has already reached its highest level in peacetime. Moreover, unemployment is skyrocketing in many countries: in the US, for example, one in four workers have filed for unemployment since mid-March, with new weekly claims far above historic highs. The International Monetary Fund expects the world economy to shrink by 3% this year – a downgrade of 6.3 percentage points in just four months.
All of this will exacerbate the climate and social crises that were already underway. Some countries have already used the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse to weaken environmental protections and enforcement. And frustrations over social ills like rising inequality – US billionaires’ combined wealth has increased during the crisis – are intensifying.
Left unaddressed, these crises, together with COVID-19, will deepen and leave the world even less sustainable, less equal, and more fragile. Incremental measures and ad hoc fixes will not suffice to prevent this scenario. We must build entirely new foundations for our economic and social systems.
The level of cooperation and ambition this implies is unprecedented. But it is not some impossible dream. In fact, one silver lining of the pandemic is that it has shown how quickly we can make radical changes to our lifestyles. Almost instantly, the crisis forced businesses and individuals to abandon practices long claimed to be essential, from frequent air travel to working in an office.
Likewise, populations have overwhelmingly shown a willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of health-care and other essential workers and vulnerable populations, such as the elderly. And many companies have stepped up to support their workers, customers, and local communities, in a shift toward the kind of stakeholder capitalism to which they had previously paid lip service.
Clearly, the will to build a better society does exist. We must use it to secure the Great Reset that we so badly need. That will require stronger and more effective governments, though this does not imply an ideological push for bigger ones. And it will demand private-sector engagement every step of the way.
The Great Reset agenda would have three main components. The first would steer the market toward fairer outcomes. To this end, governments should improve coordination (for example, in tax, regulatory, and fiscal policy), upgrade trade arrangements, and create the conditions for a “stakeholder economy.” At a time of diminishing tax bases and soaring public debt, governments have a powerful incentive to pursue such action.
Moreover, governments should implement long-overdue reforms that promote more equitable outcomes. Depending on the country, these may include changes to wealth taxes, the withdrawal of fossil-fuel subsidies, and new rules governing intellectual property, trade, and competition.
The second component of a Great Reset agenda would ensure that investments advance shared goals, such as equality and sustainability. Here, the large-scale spending programs that many governments are implementing represent a major opportunity for progress. The European Commission, for one, has unveiled plans for a €750 billion ($826 billion) recovery fund. The US, China, and Japan also have ambitious economic-stimulus plans.
Rather than using these funds, as well as investments from private entities and pension funds, to fill cracks in the old system, we should use them to create a new one that is more resilient, equitable, and sustainable in the long run. This means, for example, building “green” urban infrastructure and creating incentives for industries to improve their track record on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.
The third and final priority of a Great Reset agenda is to harness the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support the public good, especially by addressing health and social challenges. During the COVID-19 crisis, companies, universities, and others have joined forces to develop diagnostics, therapeutics, and possible vaccines; establish testing centers; create mechanisms for tracing infections; and deliver telemedicine. Imagine what could be possible if similar concerted efforts were made in every sector.
The COVID-19 crisis is affecting every facet of people’s lives in every corner of the world. But tragedy need not be its only legacy. On the contrary, the pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future.
Just in case the adults don’t get onboard with the Great Reset, the World Economic Forum has teamed up with Sesame Street, to reach out to the kids (h/t James Delingpole).
Although the Great Reset mentions sustainability and Covid-19, I suspect these concepts were loosely bolted on to the core idea to win broader support. The main focus of the Great Reset appears to be global political and economic unity, along with some concerning ideas about private property, and an especial emphasis on harmonising global taxation and fiscal homogeneity.
Why do I think Schwab’s Great Reset could lead to the downfall of civilisation?
The reason is if it works at all, Schwab’s Great Reset would put all our eggs in one basket.
Nations rise and fall all the time. Once great powers like Spain, Czarist Russia, the British Empire and Ottoman Turkey are now a shadow of their former glory. China, which a hundred years ago under the decrepit Qing dynasty was the plaything of greater powers, now challenges the USA for global supremacy.
Anatolia and Arabia for a thousand years preserved and built on the knowledge of ancient Rome and Greece, while much of the West tore itself apart in an orgy of cruelty and murderous barbarism. Constantinople (Istanbul), Aleppo in Syria, and Babylon in Iraq were great centres of learning during periods of enlightened rule in the first millennium and early second millennium.
I think the pattern is pretty clear.
The point is, overall progress has continued despite the rise and fall of nations, and the incompetence and short sighted greed of politicians, because for more than two thousand years there has always been a safe haven, somewhere in the world for people of learning to flee the violence and barbarism of failed states and tyrants.
If the world’s nations embrace the Great Reset all this could change. If nations commit to marching in lockstep, there will no longer be an independent safe refuge, because all nations will make the same mistakes at the same time. The next fall could be global. A global fall which affects every nation simultaneously could take down everything.
Klaus Schwab, the architect of the Great Reset, was born in Germany in 1938.
34 thoughts on “What is the Great Reset?”
It’s just communism in a nice wrapper. We all know how well communism works.
Actually, no. Reading the “New Manifesto” – it specifically says that there will still be private property.
What it is, is fascism. There will still be private “owners,” but they will do what they are told to do by their “betters” in the central planning bureau.
Considering that all of the Davos attending elites strongly support Hamas, Hezbollah, etc., it won’t be fascism as practiced by Benito, either – it will be that practiced by Adolf.
If you do not own anything, then the government can take everything away at any time for any perceived or wanton reason. You live at their whim and no more. In addition, your neighbors can just as well take anything they want, it’s not yours.
And, as you do not own your own body now, they can do what ever they want to it.
Communalism, communism, whatever, it’s SLAVERY.
The great reset is simply the continuation of what former UNFCCC head, Christiana Figures, revealed… that a process is in place to replace the economic model of the last 150 years (capitalism). Figueres, of course, is the woman who once declared that the only way to effectively implement climate polices is to adopt the Chinese system. Who really wants communism?
china is increasing its carbon foot print by how much??
Some won’t put up with it.
Sorry to say it … but the policia’ are going to NEED those bullet proof vests if these ILLEGAL attempts to suspend American’s Constitutional Rights on the basis of a “Health Emergency” persist. A health “emergency” … where the chance of Death is in the neighborhood of 0.02 for most age groups. “Getting sick” is not a reason to suspend the constitution … destroy our capitalist economy and enslave the people of America.
I feel for those two Sheriff’s Deputies. I strongly support those guys and dangers many of them put themselves in everyday by responding to domestic violence calls and gang fights.
They are caught between a State leadership like Comrade Governor Cuomo issuing edicts and a Constitution that says they must uphold laws passed by a Legistlature.
The Day is quickly coming for those Deputies where the stand, with the Law passed by Legislatures, or Mandates and edicts from Tyrant governors and mayors… and maybe soon a U.S. President.
The Climate Scam has been on “slow cook” for decades now, and mostly gone nowhere in many places. The Leftist-Elitist-Socialists have now grown impatient after 4 years of Trump, They are about to try to accelerate it to make up for those lost years. They do not understand the Forces which they are about to unleash. They really do not.
Should this proposal move forward, I’d suggest that they start by dispossessing wealthy entertainers. They don’t provide any tangible products that are essential for survival. They generally consider themselves smart and wise enough to criticize Republican politicians (Streisand and De Niro come to mind); therefore, being ‘woke’ progressives, they should see the wisdom of the proposal and gladly volunteer to set an example.
Considering which world leaders seem to be so keen on the “Great Reset”, people like Trudeau and various prominent, Leftist US politicians; “reset” is just a synonym for international socialism, but with the mega-rich being exempt from the inconveniences.
When it comes to “being exempt from the inconveniences”, amongst other things, do you think there’s much difference between the mega-rich and their mega-rich companies? Are they not one and the same?
From Moscow, to Beijing, to Tehran, to Pyongyang… dictators, despots, and oligarchies everywhere are cheering on the Western democracies committing economic suicide via either the Climate Scam, the COIVD lockdowns or the combo of the two The Great Reset.
THe Climate Scam was obviously taking too long and the jury was still out on whether could succeed because nature is not cooperating with the Climate Dowsers’ models. So along comes the Corona-virus epidemic, a Cold virus for the vast majority of the population, to enable a Scam-demic of Fear to push the people of the West, herded like frightened sheep to their fleecing and eventual slaughter.
The Great Reset is a clearly part of an impatient Global Socialist movement that was put on hold by 4 years of Donald Trump. Now that the election has been decided and sock puppet Dementia Joe is coming in with his controllers setting his agenda, it is time to accelerate the push to Global Socialism.
Disbeliever, meet Beast.
“an initiative to build a fairer, more sustainable world”
No need to read any further…this is code for “Socialism”. It has NOTHING to do with fairness and everything to do with a grab for power.
Oh. it totally will be “fair” – everyone but the ruling elite will be equally miserable. Sounds a lot like Feudal Europe, a small elite of lords and ladies, surrounded by a large population of serfs who will be thankful for whatever crumbs the elites allow them to have.
“you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”… there are two unspoken clauses left out of that quote. The full text reads “you’ll own nothing (but we’ll own everything) and you’ll be happy (or else)”
So, what can we do to stop that bunch of douchebags?
Vote for politicians who oppose Globalism, while we still have the luxury of choosing our leaders.
That “luxury” is being eroded by pupeteers.
That luxury is already gone, if the results of the recent US election are allowed to stand.
We tried Eric. Believe me, we tried.
Scissors Youtube video post above is just the start of what the US Democrats can expect in the next few years as they try to march the US towards socialism and the population controls measures they want.
Maybe not too many WUWT’ers know it, but there has been an ammo shortage due to massive demand across all popular calibers, from pistols to rifles, in the US for going on 8 months now. And it shows no sign of let up. There is a reason for that.
We will not comply. It really is as simple as that.
It’s all the same crap
Some people who think they are very smart feel they can easily re-engineer society that has developed over thousands of years with a snap of the fingers.
Clinically insane
History is full of such engineers
Lenin
Pol Pot
Mao
Etc
If you can just swing a big enough hammer you can eventually make all those odd shapes (people) fit into their predetermined round holes
In the end, these creatures always have to be eliminated
Add George Soros to the list.
Soros cut his teeth on that 77 yrs ago helping to send his fellow Jews to the Death Camps. There will be a special place in Hell for him.
Well said Pat,
It’s a crock and anyone over the age of 70 who remembers and saw behind the iron curtain or experienced other cultures in depth knows this to be true. My only question is when and how did we cultivate this current generation of cyberspace idiots that think truth is found in bits and bytes.
No wonder — “Klaus” means “Victory of the People.”
Don’t fix it if it ain’t broke. Steven Pinker points out that things have gotten better for the world’s population.
There is misery in America, felt by supposedly privileged white folks. Both the Republicans and Democrats threw them under the bus and exported their jobs to China. They are the forgotten people but it’s OK if they suffer because they are privileged white people. They are the one group whose health outcomes have gotten worse. link
If the ideologues in the Democrat party get their way, there will be a reset in America, just not the way they want it. President Trump was a mild rebuke to them. The next rebuke will be worse. (I hope I’m wrong and I want no part of it and will be hiding in a log cabin somewhere far from the action.)
In the name of fairness and equality, the elites think white Americans should be screwed over even worse. We’ll see how that works out.
I have no problem with meritocracy. I’ll never forget an interview with a San Francisco police officer I once read, he said the reason they were losing was every so often the ghetto produced a criminal genius, someone who in happier circumstances would have been a great captain of industry, but because they had been denied opportunity, they turned their talents to crime. These crime captains had no idea of the magnitude of their talent, all they knew is when they planned a crime, it generally worked out the way they wanted.
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-trudeaus-reset-aims-to-revisit-the-failed-policies-of-yesteryear
Absolutely NOT colonialism.
Absolutely NOT a more advanced political group using their social-technical advantage to oversea a less development small grouping.
Nope.
https://financialpost.com/opinion/terence-corcoran-the-great-reset-and-the-covid-pandemic
“you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”.
The only people that slogan would appeal to are those who already own nothing.
As history shows amply, that ‘ideal’ can only be achieved through coercion.
The slogan should be: ‘you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy — or else’.
(Parnell Palme McGuinness is the daughter of Padraic “Paddy” McGuinness who will be remembered by Australians as an insightful and entertaining journalist and Editor of Quadrant).
Wash, rinse, repeat. Same ideology with new spin/marketing. I’m still amazed at how many elites buy into this crap when they know the history of Marxism. Besides failing at every try they also change out elites like underwear.