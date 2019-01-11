Massive Government Cash Giveaways Needed to Defeat Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Despite billions already invested in renewables, and wild claims that renewables are now “cheaper than coal”, more government subsidy money is required.
Climate change: focusing on how individuals can help is very convenient for corporations
January 10, 2019 10.06pm AEDT
Postdoctoral Researcher in International Politics, University of Warwick
Climate change is a planetary-scale threat and, as such, requires planetary-scale reforms that can only be implemented by the world’s governments. Individuals can at most be responsible for their own behaviour, but governments have the power to implement legislation that compels industries and individuals to act sustainably.
Governments and industries should lead
Rather than rely on appeals to individual virtue, what can be done to hold governments and industries accountable?
Governments have the power to enact legislation which could regulate industries to remain within sustainable emission limits and adhere to environmental protection standards. Companies should be compelled to purchase emissions rights – the profits from which can be used to aid climate vulnerable communities.
Governments could also make renewable energy generation, from sources such as solar panels and wind turbines, affordable to all consumers through subsidies. Affordable and low-carbon mass transportation must replace emission-heavy means of travel, such as planes and cars.
More must also be done by rich countries and powerful industries to support and empower poorer countries to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
All of this is not to say that individuals cannot or should not do what they can to change their behaviour where possible. Every little contribution helps, and research shows that limiting meat consumption can be an effective step. The point is that failing to do so should not be considered morally blameworthy.
Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-focusing-on-how-individuals-can-help-is-very-convenient-for-corporations-108546
See, the climate crisis is solvable – all governments have to do is impose carbon taxes and ship the cash overseas to help poor countries.
On an individual level climate hypocrisy is acceptable, failing to live up to the standards we expect of others “should not be considered morally blameworthy”.
5 thoughts on “Massive Government Cash Giveaways Needed to Defeat Climate Change”
It looks like California is going to be 100% renewable really, really, soon. I wonder how they are going to like being in the dark?
The point is that failing to do so should not be considered morally blameworthy.
newsflash for Morten Fibieger Byskov: that’s called hypocrisy and yes hypocrisy is morally blameworthy particularly when you are claiming the “problem” is so “bad” that you must use the force of government to get *others* to do what you yourself don’t.
Yes! As usual, the message is to use other people’s money to prop-up inefficient “renewables” while busily tearing down the essential industrial infrastructure that allows us all to live the way we do today. And all in the name of a flawed ideology and a pointless quest to defeat a totally harmless and unsubstantiated enemy in the form of CO2.
I just don’t get what it is with these people. Are they REALLY so stupid that they don’t see what they are doing and the risk it poses to our civilisation? When the grid starts to fail and blackouts become commonplace, there is no fuel for cars (because they won’t allow oil exploration and insist that cars MUST run on electricity), there are no goods in the shops because factories no longer operate and crops cannot be harvested, will they all pat one another on the collective back saying “Yes we can”?
Poor Lefties…
So much “green” money to steal from taxpayers, so little time before the earth starts cooling for many decades to come from: PDO/AMO/NAO 30-year ocean cool cycles, and a 50-year Grand Solar Minimum, both starting from the early 2020’s…
Probably why they are in such a hot hurry, so they can then claim…”Look at what is now happening to the climate, now cooling all thanks to what we’ve done”