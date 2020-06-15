Farmers Fear the European Green Deal

This article from AGWEB blasts the European Commission and their European Green Deal.
To put it bluntly:
The European Commission has a plan to eliminate modern farming in Europe.
The details emerged last month, as part of a “European Green Deal” announced late last year that calls for the continent to become “climate neutral” by 2050.
The commission speaks of “turning climate and environmental challenges into opportunities.” It also talks about “making the transition just and inclusive for all.”
It should have added three words: “except for farmers.”
That’s because the EU Commission just released its “Farm to Fork” strategy, which is the agricultural portion of the European Green Deal. It announces a series of unrealistic goals: In the next decade, farmers like me are supposed to slash our use of crop-protection products by half, cut our application of fertilizer by 20 percent, and transform a quarter of total farmland into organic production.
The article details the various policies and notes the actual problems they would create vs. the stated goals.
What the European Commission now proposes, essentially, is smaller harvests. For consumers, this will lead directly to one thing: Higher prices. Food will cost more.
There’s also a deeper problem. How are farmers supposed to make a living when we’re growing fewer crops and selling less food? The commission fails to consider one of the most likely results of its misbegotten approach to agriculture: When farmers can’t turn a profit, they’ll quit farming.
Farming will be outsourced to other regions.
It also raises the question of where our food will come from, if it doesn’t come from our own farms. We could always import more food from other places. Global trade already is an essential feature of food production. We should encourage more of it.
Yet the European Green Deal will lead to substandard farming in places with less productive farmland. This may help fill bellies in a Europe that has fewer farmers. It may even salve the consciences of activists and bureaucrats in Brussels. It certainly won’t help the climate.
Why are Leftist plans always so terrible? Why?!
Klem
Because they are left, and central control is more important that a functioning society.
Also, if they were intelligent then they wouldn’t be lefties.
The endemic problem these days is that we have built up an army of politicians, activists and
bureaucrats that are insulated from the consequences of their policies.
Decisions made by ignorant policy makers who know nothing about the subject of their decisions. Color me unsurprised.
The Nazis were born of the ultra green movement.
Nazis were socialists. Democrats, Fascists, Commies, Nazis, Greens – all the same Marxist breed.
Like defunding police forces, new left policies seem more and more purposefully designed to be unworkable. I think mass hysteria of the left is taking a toll psychologically.
They are virtually all white folk. Being taught in school for 18 of your first twenty-two years of life that you are a loathful, evil racist, privileged blight on this earth is tough for most to transcend. They spend the rest of their lives trying to work this indictment off and public service is the obvious path for this madness. It isn’t going to end well.
This’ll be fun.
The UK will be out the EU on 1st January 2021, and it’s increasingly likely with No Deal i.e. for those not familiar with the fiasco that is Brexit; we will trade with the rest of the world, and Europe under the World Trade Organisation rules the rest of the world has been functioning on for many years, perfectly well.
The EU want’s to trap the UK into it’s restrictive and coercive trading standards that benefits few and adds layer upon layer of bureaucracy.
In this case, our farmers should be able to function independently of the wacko EU farming standards with red tape slashed. We’ll have a competitive advantage, for a change.
Leaving the EU without a deal will also enable us to have exclusive access to the rich fishing grounds of our international waters of the North Sea which, for the last 40 years, have been the domain of Factory fishing fleets from the continent. They have decimated the fishing industry around our shores, particularly the historic fishing areas of the NE of Scotland.
The Continentals will now have to make do with buying their fish from the UK for a change.
All in all, could I really give a sh!t about the EU? Not really (assuming we do leave with No Deal) as the Germans and French have treated Greece and Italy so badly, particularly over the last few months of the Coronavirus crisis, that I really can’t see it lasting for many more years in it’s present form.
Looking forward to trading with you again America!
I’m tempted to agree with you, but I fear I trust our politicians less on green issues than those in the EU. The future for UK agriculture is certainly not clear; the prospect that authorities will cede any control over farmers’ activities is a remote one.
From our green and pleasant land, we will, with the progressive relaxation of planning laws, doubtless cover more of our countryside with high-cost housing and distribution warehouses – where the priority should be providing more social housing in cities, where it is needed, and cheap energy together with less regulation to enable factories to be built – thus re-creating some of the valuable supply chains we have lost in the UK.
I am sorry Hotscot, have you been living in a cave? The UK left the EU at 11PM Greenwich Mean Time on 31st January in the year of Our Lord 2020.
When polititians screw around with your energy supplies thats one thing. …just costlier energy. When they make proposals like this and start screwing with your food supplies…that will cause a revolution
Starvation coming to city or town near you.
This is an excellent example of why communist regimes always fail. Central planners are never experts in all things, although many bureaucrats will tell you they know enough.
From seed or birth to plate there are many, many steps. Too many for a central planner to take into account or to react to in a timely manner. The result will be not only expensive but a failure. I can guarantee that because of history.
I don’t care how intelligent these bureaucrats are or how much BIG data they use, those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Does this story register with UK farmers and voters? Does it register with new and applying EU members states?
Organic farming is known to be less productive and less safe than modern farming methods. The fertilizers and other chemicals, GMOs to add nutrients and to reduce damage from pests (cue nervous sweats from the New Agers), crop rotation, and use of GPS to optimize location of plots, monitoring of soil moisture and soil conditions are all techniques that reduce land use and increase productivity. These are all positives for the environment and human healt
Delivering new power supplies and exporting modern farming technologies to other parts of the world is one of the most effective approaches to modernization and feeding the people in the poor third world. Only zealots would oppose.
“How are farmers supposed to make a living when we’re growing fewer crops and selling less food?”
Easy peasy. Just double your prices, and if that doesn’t do it, triple them. And if the peasants, I mean poor people can’t afford to buy food, let them eat cake!
Special food deliveries will be conducted at night for the EC VIPs, their modelers, and special friends.
In the full article Herr Holtkoetter says that the EU has ‘reliable infrastructure, and advanced economies’ but of course they plan to do away with those things by have unreliable expensive power generation and in keeping with an economy that uses a power source that was dropped by our ancestor, a retarding economy as manufacturing leaves for cheaper climes.