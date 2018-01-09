Hewlett Packard Backed Report Includes Planned Penal Colonies for Climate Skeptics

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Willie Soon & Quadrant Online – the following are excerpts from a climate report which the Hewlett Packard website describes as a collaboration between HP Labs and Forum for the Future.
2028: Jean-Claude Bertillon, leader of the No Climate Change Party in Canada, is convicted of denying the existence of climate change. He is deported to the international convict settlement on Kerguelen in the Southern Ocean.
Read more: (p52): https://www.forumforthefuture.org/sites/default/files/project/downloads/climate-futures.pdf
Governments push markets to the very limit of what they can deliver. In different ways in different countries, economies have been forcibly re-orientated to focus on dealing with climate change, in much the same way as sometimes happens in times of war. But in most cases this has happened gradually, ratcheting up over time, with citizens surrendering control of their lives piecemeal rather than all at once, as trading regimes, international law, lifestyles and business have responded to the growing environmental crisis. And so in 2030, greenhouse gas emissions are beginning to decline, but the cost to individual liberty has been great.
Read more (p 8): Same link as above
… in some countries a licence is now required to have children and these are awarded according to a points system. Climate-friendly behaviour means points…
It is not unusual for governments to monitor household energy consumption in real time, with warnings sent to homes that exceed their quotas. For example, citizens could be told to turn off certain appliances such as washing machines or kettles or even have them switched off remotely. …
Read more (p55): Same link as above
The Quadrant Online article contains other nauseating details of the author’s grim climate fantasies, or you can simply read the report itself.
Two of the authors named on the report, Chris Preist and Paul Shabajee, are described as being members of the HP Labs team.
I hope the association of Hewlett Packard’s name with this piece of fascist green filth is a ghastly mistake. I would hate to think a senior Hewlett Packard executive in a position of responsibility had detailed awareness of the repulsive contents of this report, yet allowed it to be published anyway.
Backup PDF copies here (in case they disappear):
HP Labs and Forum for the Future explore future climate change scenarios
NOTE: This article was accidentally published by the guest author (Eric Worrall) before it was ready and reviewed, and he took it down immediately after realizing his mistake. It happens, the “Publish” and “Save Draft” buttons in the editor are close together and I’ve done it occasionally as well. There’s no “are you sure?” prompt. A tweet was automatically generated when Eric accidentally hit publish, and that may have caused some people to go looking for it and finding nothing. All this happened while I was asleep. I’ve restored the post after review and placing backup PDF copies – Anthony
11 thoughts on “Hewlett Packard Backed Report Includes Planned Penal Colonies for Climate Skeptics”
Link broken
Harry Fisher 203.962.4345
Exhibit “A” for the proposition, “This is why we won’t give up our guns.”
A smart board of sane lawyers should begin a class action lawsuit, suing the crazed AGW propagandists, for damages. It would not hard to prove damages to individuals or the society itself. It is a kind of mental cruelty and false advertising, causing social discord, stride and money damages.
Weird. The publication date is October 2008,
But in most cases this has happened gradually, ratcheting up over time, with citizens surrendering control of their lives piecemeal rather than all at once,
The journey from one location to another is the addition of all the steps to get there.
But, each individual step does not change your location as one foot remains in any given location as the other foot presses forward!
I have to wonder how quickly that paper and those names disappear from HPs network.
It seems to have been there nearly ten years.
“It is not unusual for governments to monitor household energy consumption in real time, with warnings sent to homes that exceed their quotas. For example, citizens could be told to turn off certain appliances such as washing machines or kettles or even have them switched off remotely. …”
Soooo, Al Gore will be the first to receive a notice. I think I may be a supporter of this Communist future. Until I’m not.
“The year is 2030. Global supply chains are shrinking. The US president has called
for the UN to be dismantled”
…..Oprah would never do that
Thanks for the pdf copy.
Think I’ll print it out and use for toilet paper. Hopefully those words are sufficient to convey my sense of it.
“re-orientated”? Seriously? How ’bout just plain old re-oriented? Hmmmm?
But once it has been re-oriented, then we can talk about its new orientation, okay?