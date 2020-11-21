Plant evolves to become less visible to humans

UNIVERSITY OF EXETER
A plant used in traditional Chinese medicine has evolved to become less visible to humans, new research shows.
Scientists found that Fritillaria delavayi plants, which live on rocky slopes of China’s Hengduan mountains, match their backgrounds most closely in areas where they are heavily harvested.
This suggests humans are “driving” evolution of this species into new colour forms because better-camouflaged plants have a higher chance of survival.
The study was carried out by the Kunming Institute of Botany (Chinese Academy of Sciences) and the University of Exeter.
“It’s remarkable to see how humans can have such a direct and dramatic impact on the colouration of wild organisms, not just on their survival but on their evolution itself,” said Professor Martin Stevens, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall.
“Many plants seem to use camouflage to hide from herbivores that may eat them – but here we see camouflage evolving in response to human collectors.
“It’s possible that humans have driven evolution of defensive strategies in other plant species, but surprisingly little research has examined this.”
In the new study, the researchers measured how closely plants from different populations matched their mountain environment and how easy they were to collect, and spoke to local people to estimate how much harvesting took place in each location.
They found that the level of camouflage in the plants was correlated with harvesting levels.
In a computer experiment, more-camouflaged plants also took longer to be detected by people.
Fritillaria delavayi is a perennial herb that has leaves – varying in colour from grey to brown to green – at a young age, and produces a single flower per year after the fifth year.
The bulb of the fritillary species has been used in Chinese medicine for more than 2,000 years, and high prices in recent years have led to increased harvesting.
“Like other camouflaged plants we have studied, we thought the evolution of camouflage of this fritillary had been driven by herbivores, but we didn’t find such animals,” said Dr Yang Niu, of the Kunming Institute of Botany. “Then we realised humans could be the reason.”
Professor Hang Sun, of the Kunming Institute of Botany, added: “Commercial harvesting is a much stronger selection pressure than many pressures in nature. “The current biodiversity status on the earth is shaped by both nature and by ourselves.”
###
The research was funded by Chinese Academy of Sciences and National Natural Science Foundation of China.
The paper, published in the journal Current Biology, is entitled: “Commercial harvesting has driven the evolution of camouflage in an alpine plant.”
11 thoughts on “Plant evolves to become less visible to humans”
This is very, very interesting, not to detract from the finding. But, anyone who has tried to keep their lawn up knows that the dandelion species is way ahead with the disappear-from-humans selection scheme.
This is how evolution works. Nothing surprising about it. Did IQ s drop sharply after I left Uni.?
So the plants that are now being observed most often in the harvested areas are those plants that weren’t before being observed as well in the harvested areas when the humans were harvesting them.
Well I’ll swanny . . .
Hmm … did they evolve to be less visible or are the ones that were less visible to begin with able to reproduce where the visible ones were harvested before they could reproduce?
I remember seeing something on TV years ago about dandelions. Those growing in a mowed lawn tended to have shorter stalks before flowering than those growing on the same property where the lawn mower couldn’t reach. (Around woodpiles, gardens etc. And this is the stalks before flowering.)
So the variations that were harder to see, got to live and to reproduce..
How is this in any way “remarkable ” ???
Wow, that Darwin. Now for the Transparent Rhinoceros…
Survival with enough descendants to continue the species explains all life.
“We thought that this evolution was being driven by herbivores, but we didn’t find any….”
This university does not appear to realise that, as omnivores, humans consume plants in just the same way as cows do. This environmental exceptionalism which requires humans to have NO impact on any other life-form on the planet is going too far…
I am not so sure that evolution is what is occurring.
It seems to me that what others have already noted is occurring.
There are some plants that are more difficult to see, and those ones are of course more readily overlooked by people picking the slopes clean of them.
So the ones left over will be the ones that are harder to spot, and will tend to give rise to offspring that are similarly hard to see.
If I go outside and chop down all my red hibiscus bushes, and then next year notice that the hibiscus left on my property have changed from mostly red to 100% not red, have they “evolved”?
Evolution or progression? Less viable? Only one choice: abort it, NOW.
Hmmm . . . plants can learn to adapt to predation—especially from humans, if the above report is to be believed—but for some strange reason have no ability whatsoever to adapt to man-made climate change™.
Go figure.