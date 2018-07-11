The White House is Reviewing EPA Proposal to Repeal Obama’s CO2 Regulations

by Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sent its proposal to repeal the Obama administration’s global warming regulation on power plants to the White House for review.
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) received EPA’s proposal to repeal the Clean Power Plan (CPP) on Wednesday, according to the office’s website. A repeal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.
The Obama administration imposed the CPP in 2015 with the goal of cutting carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The CPP would have forced more coal plants to shut down, but a coalition of states, businesses and unions got the Supreme Court to issue a stay in early 2016.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced the agency would begin the process of repealing the CPP in October, but Pruitt will not be around to see the repeal effort through as he recently resigned amid a flurry of ethics investigations.
Pruitt spearheaded state resistance to the CPP while attorney general of Oklahoma. Former Senate staffer and coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler has taken over as acting administrator. It’s not clear when President Donald Trump plans on nominating Pruitt’s successor.
Wheeler is not expected to deviate much from Pruitt’s agenda. The EPA had already settled on a plan to replace the CPP with a less stringent rule on CO2 emissions before Pruitt’s departure.
Full story here
Great news!
Congress needs toget involved and send legislation to Trump to forever put a stake through the heart of this economic CPP vampire. Without that it’ll get resurrected one day, just as it’s foolish to think there won’t be a Democrat President again one day.
And even that would be no guarantee as Congress can and does reverse legislation, but the bar would be much higher to overcome, especially with a Conservative, constitution- and law-abiding Supreme Court majority.
“A repeal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.”
Why so long?
Off Topic slightly, but this morning the BBC broadcast what almost amounts to an ultimatum to Germany from Donald Trump. Get your energy policy sorted out or you won’t enjoy the benefit of the USA’s military protection.
He’s using the payments of Bn’s of $’s to Russia for gas as an example of double dealing.
And whilst I have little doubt there is no thought to climate change, the implications are enormous. If Germany stops buying Russian gas, they’ll have to fundamentally alter their energy policy, which means building (more) coal, and/or gas fuelled power stations. If they are coal, emissions will go haywire, and if they’re gas, Germany must start fracking.
Germany’s squeaky clean energy image within the EU will be shattered and their credibility in demanding EU countries comply with national, regional and continental targets, and the Paris Accord, destroyed.
Just when Brexit was going badly, The Donald kicks the EU in the guts. Not that I think Brexit has anything to do with his motivation either, but I’m certain he understands the implications.
US LNG cannot compete against Russian pipelined gas. Ukraine is the problem. Trump is reported only to demand more NATO euro’s – linking that to Nordsteam II looks like a Brit ploy, maybe the last gasp of No. 10’s current occupant? And in fact Russian LNG saved UK frozen subjects in spite of sanctions.
NATO has become useless, expensive, irrelevant. I presume Trump will give them the G7 treatment.
Hey, the Cold War is over, the next foot is dropping, and boy will it land hard!
According to the article, there is no intent to overturn the scientifically invalid endangerment finding. CO2 is still a pollutant rather than plant food. Unfortunately,this leaves a time bomb for future administrations to play with.
Pruitt was driven out by direct threats to family, not the ethics media. Combined, that is regime change in action. the New York Mag headline “PRUMP TUTIN” shows how insane, hysterical the British Empire is over the Helsinki meeting. They are babbling! This is what will end the entire CPP green blob. The entire AGW light brigade is simply being overrun on the field.