GWPF calls for urgent inquiry into rising blackout risk, threatening national security

From the Global Warming Policy Foundation
Date: 06/11/20
Global Warming Policy Forum (GWPF)
Britain faces an energy emergency as lack of wind exposes tottering electricity system, rescued by coal
London, 6 November: The Global Warming Policy Forum (GWPF) is today calling on MPs to start an urgent inquiry into the economic and national security implications of the growing fragility of the UK electricity system.
For two days running, (4th and 5th November), National Grid, UK’s Electricity System Operator has issued System Warnings in the form of an Electricity Margin Notice, alerting the markets to a reduced system margin. In large part this is due to low levels of wind power as a result of a very large high pressure system that covers the whole of the UK, bringing the first frosts of the winter.
At peak load on the 4th of November the UK’s entire transmission connected wind fleet of 18,000 MW in capacity was providing a mere 17% of its possible output (3,000 MW).
The last of the UK’s remaining coal plants stepped in and provided over 2,264 MW of generation, alongside other conventional forms of generation. For a government that claims to be “Powering Past Coal” this is deeply embarrassing.
The UK’s electricity sector is now so fragile that a normal weather event causes it to wilt like a hothouse plant left out in the frost, and the prospects for the future are deeply troubling.
Much of the conventional capacity that has been stabilising the system in the last two days, particularly coal, is scheduled for rapid closure in the drive towards Net Zero. This hasty policy has long looked overambitious, it now appears dangerous as well as ruinously expensive.
The government has become a hostage to renewables industry lobbyists, inside and outside Westminster, and will not spontaneously initiate an inquiry into the threat to energy and national security or admit failure. The GWPF is calling for MPs to initiate their own investigation of the perilous state of the United Kingdom’s electricity system.
22 thoughts on “GWPF calls for urgent inquiry into rising blackout risk, threatening national security”
We desperately need an event like this to occur. When it happens, when people learn that that the AGW religion will lead them to live in the dark, without transport, without hospitals, without internet – then maybe people will wake up.
But…but…but…Germany is right next door, how can they produce 50% of their electricity requirements with renewables while U.K. can’t figure it out???
Griff???
I guess it really Blows to be in Germany
Sometimes, the only way to learn, is from mistakes. Just a real pity that it will affect so many people, especially in winter. But this type of learning will really stick in the minds of people and they won’t want to make this mistake too many times, especially in the dead of winter and the Euro connectors go off for other trade issues as the threats mount. A hard rain/snow is about to fall and the grid can’t keep up. Just in time misery brought to you by idealists, leftists and thieves.
Financial Times, Aug 9, 2019- “ Power Outage hits large Parts of England and Wales”.
After a large part of England and Wales suffered a major power outage, reportedly through the loss of two generators connected to the National Grid, one source at a local energy network said, “I’ve never heard of anything like this in twenty years”.
The excuses are going to wear very thin the next time round.
They forgot to notify the high pressure system, silly rubes!
Wind only producing at 17% of what floggers said it could is likely a pathetic eye opening to many. Bet terms of turbine sales was no returns accepted.
This is absolutely standard practice and the UK sees almost zero grid outages – the only one we have had in a decade was caused by failure of a fossil fuel plant.
I am distressed to see Watts now posting alarmist articles
Sorry Griff, that won’t wash. the National Grid has a very clear statement and infographic on its website explaining what happened. It can be summarised as:
1. Lighting Strike
2. Small loss of embedded (generally wind, solar) generation (500 MW loss)
3. Virtually simultaneous loss of Little Barford gas power station and Hornsea windfarm (1,378 MW loss)
The outage that occurred the other year was due to both a wind farm and a fossil fuelled power plant. IIRC there was a frequency mismatch problem that triggered the outage, I think this occurred at the wind farm, but I may be mistaken.
“griff November 9, 2020 at 12:02 am”
I guess you never lived through the 60’s and 70’s where power workers when on strike because the toast fell to the ground butter side down. Of course you would not remember the 70’s and 80’s where Thatcher did her best and Scargill tried his best to destroy the UK’s energy supply.
Standard practice for fossil fuels to step in and fill the gap when wind and solar can’t? Fine. And what do you propose we do when your watermelon comrades succeed in shutting down the last coal plant? Build more windmills?
by the way, who funds the GWPF?
since they choose to keep it secret, can we be sure these pronouncements it makes aren’t intended to serve some commercial interest?
Griff plays the man, not the ball.
Griff,
you really do not understand.
The grid, in more sensible times, can and did withstand failures of generation due to the inertia of the generators that made up the system maintaining frequency within operable limits. The time of that trip was a period of high wind input to the grid and consequent low inertia. Hornsea wind farm also tripped and I forget which was first.
I trust some lessons have been learned from that event but I don’t believe that we have seen the last of them and I do expect more in the future.
“The GWPF is funded overwhelmingly by voluntary donations from a number of private individuals and charitable trusts. In order to make clear its complete independence, it does not accept gifts from either energy companies or anyone with a significant interest in an energy company.2
You will probably say that is a lie but why should you expect them to copy what the ENGOs do as a matter of course?
Incidentally I am a contributor to the GWPF, in a very small way, comensurate with my meage means because with a lifetime of electrical engineering experience I know that their opinion on renewables and grid operation are accurate and we need a voice of reason, even if politicians, in general, are deaf.
I note that as usual the Left reverts to add hominem attack. Is Griff claiming that the National Grid is bribed by the fossil fuels industry?
Griff
If you look at https://www.thegwpf.com/who-we-are/ on the GWPF’s web site, you will see the statement:
“Funding
The Global Warming Policy Forum is funded by private donations. In order to make clear their complete independence, neither the Foundation nor the Forum accept gifts from either energy companies or anyone with a significant interest in an energy company.”
(Please remind yourself of the laws on slander and libel, should you wish to make any disparaging comment on the organization’s funding).
Dwight Eisenhower warned of a ‘military-industrial complex’ forming and distorting public policy post WW2, I imagine not wanting to let go of the rivers of profits, power and influence that the conflict had delivered. The irony is that Eisenhower himself was a product of that effect.
What we now have ais another perfect storm of self interest with a politically radical movement (the ‘greens’) joining up with the anti western fringe of mainstream politics then connecting with similar minds in science where objectivity takes a distant second and then in come the merchant bankers and the politicians are just frozen in the headlights, their lack of technical understanding rendering them deaf, dumb, blund and mute to effectively respond.
All intermittent generators should be forced to guarantee a certain capacity factor,and it should be well more than 90%. This would ensure they could not parasitise on more reliable forms of generation.
There’s a turbine in Swaffham that has readouts at the base of energy produced. It’s capacity factor is, IIRC, 23%. If they had to guarantee delivery they would find it more profitable to buils a CCGT plant and ditch the windmill.
JF
I have fantasies of Griff getting stuck in a lift during a blackout caused by the “Green” energy policies he promotes.
“Much of the conventional capacity… is scheduled for rapid closure in the drive towards Net Zero. This hasty policy…
80% reduction by 2050 is not really hasty. This mob might have a little more credibility is they stopped hiding who their donors are. Vested interests lets call them.
Over the weekend the UK imported considerably more electricity from the continent than it produced from its wind turbines, despite having the greatest number of off shore farms in the world.
Net zero by 2050 is a bound to fail, pie the Sky, Political objective. That wouldn’t matter if it were not for the £trillions that will be thrown at it.
Unbelievable stupidity from a nation that contributes about 1% of global CO2 emissions.