An estimate of Climate Sensitivity

Assuming the logarithmic diminution premise to be appropriate, this diagram indicates:
- there is no direct, straight-line relationship between atmospheric CO2 concentration and its influence on temperature
- the “Greenhouse” warming effectiveness of CO2 diminishes logarithmically with increasing concentrations, which implies as a result:
- at 20ppmv, ~42% of CO2 warming effectiveness is already taken up
- at 100ppmv, ~67% of CO2 warming effectiveness is taken up
- at 150ppmv, the CO2 level of plant / planet viability, ~72% of CO2 warming effectiveness is taken up
- at 280ppmv, the approximate pre-industrial CO2 level, ~82% of CO2 warming effectiveness is taken up
- at the current level of atmospheric, CO2 410ppmv ~88% of CO2 warming effectiveness is taken up.
- Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity, (ECS), is assessed as the further temperature increase that arises from a doubling of CO2 in the atmosphere
- the logarithmic diminution graph shows that a doubling of CO2 from 410ppmv to 820ppmv should result in a temperature increase of about +0.35°C, because the warming capability of CO2 is now so close to saturation: this calculation takes no account of feedbacks, which are undeterminable
- a rise of +0.35°C would be so marginal as to be undetectable within the noise of Global temperature measurements
- such a further doubling of atmospheric CO2 to ~820ppmv would take more than 150 years at the present rate of CO2 emissions
- cooling of the Oceans, again re-absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere is the only way that atmospheric CO2 levels will reduce: that can only be in a coming ~100,000 year glaciation.
- life on Earth is dependent on its atmospheric CO2 used by plants via photosynthesis to release oxygen and generate organic compounds
- as the present Holocene interglacial epoch advanced the planet warmed, so warmer Oceans out-gassed CO2 to reach a pre-industrial level of about 280ppmv
- that slow CO2 out-gassing process from warmer Oceans is continuing and has been supplemented largely by Man-made CO2 emissions since the 1850s from the burning of fossil fuels: the measured CO2 level has now reached about 410ppmv
- Water vapour and clouds in the atmosphere are responsible for the greatest part of the Greenhouse effect
- CO2 is a significant “Greenhouse Gas”, even though it is only present in trace amounts, (now ~410 parts per million by volume)
- CO2 is considered to be responsible for roughly 10% of the total +~33°C “Greenhouse” effect or about +3.3°C
- plant productivity improves radically with increasing atmospheric CO2 and NASA has reported ~+15% more green growth worldwide over the last 50 years, enhancing agricultural productivity and enabling the food supply for a growing Global population
- plant productivity is hampered by colder weather and any cooling will lead to agricultural losses.
- photosynthesis stops and plants and thus life on Earth can no longer survive if atmospheric CO2 concentration falls below 150 ppmv
when plants evolved, atmospheric CO2 levels were very much higher than at present (~10-20 times) and no runaway Global warming occurred.
- those high levels of CO2 atmosphere have progressively been reduced, with CO2 both being absorbed by the Oceans to be sequestered as limestone by Ocean life or converted into fossil fuels
- only some 20,000 years ago, in the depths of the last ice age, Life on Earth came very close to total annihilation when atmospheric CO2 concentration fell to 180 ppmv, only ~15% above its terminal value:
this process is driven by colder Oceans being able to absorb more atmospheric CO2 and that carbonate being progressively sequestered by marine life as limestone.
this is the way that all life on Earth will be extinguished in some future ice age due to atmospheric CO2 starvation.
so, all extra CO2 in the atmosphere extends the viability of Life on Earth.
This arithmetic shows that Man-made additions of CO2 to the atmosphere can only have very marginal further temperature effect into next century and beyond.
Climate modellers assert that there is substantial positive temperature feedback from the warming induced by added CO2 which could increase the level of water vapour in the atmosphere. In order to reach the much feared +2°C temperature increase that feedback from water vapour and clouds would have to be more than 5-fold or even more to achieve their higher predictions. There is no evidence of such positive feedbacks and observations show feedback is likely to be marginally negative.
This simple maths and the fact that the warming effect of CO2 is close to being saturated shows that any level future of atmospheric CO2 increased by Man-kind’s burning of fossil fuels can never cause Catastrophic Global Warming.
18 thoughts on “An estimate of Climate Sensitivity”
If the atmosphere was dominated by positive feedbacks as the alarmists wish to believe, then life itself would have been impossible on this planet.
The fact that the earth’s temperature has stayed within a narrow range despite all of the different forcings constantly being thrown at it is all the proof that is needed that the climate is dominated by strong negative feedbacks.
Homo sapiens evolved and their food crops were domesticated in an atmosphere that never exceeded 300 ppm CO2.
Why does no one read to end of the NASA finding on CO2 fertization? Does it have do something about cherries?
“While rising carbon dioxide concentrations in the air can be beneficial for plants, it is also the chief culprit of climate change. The gas, which traps heat in Earth’s atmosphere, has been increasing since the industrial age due to the burning of oil, gas, coal and wood for energy and is continuing to reach concentrations not seen in at least 500,000 years. The impacts of climate change include global warming, rising sea levels, melting glaciers and sea ice as well as more severe weather events.
The beneficial impacts of carbon dioxide on plants may also be limited, said co-author Dr. Philippe Ciais, associate director of the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences, Gif-suv-Yvette, France. “Studies have shown that plants acclimatize, or adjust, to rising carbon dioxide concentration and the fertilization effect diminishes over time.””
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
Jack CO2 does not trap heat in the atmosphere, CO2 cannot trap heat!!! Now remove that one statement from your comment and re read it and tell me if you still have a problem?
CO2 absorbs and re-radiates heat energy.
http://acmg.seas.harvard.edu/people/faculty/djj/book/bookchap7.html
Optimum CO2 level for C3 plants is 1300 ppm.
Citation please.
C3 plants are not well adapted to higher temperatures which the reult of CO2.
https://serc.carleton.edu/integrate/teaching_materials/food_supply/student_materials/1167
C3 plants are most drops and virtually all trees.
“Gum drops”
”Why does no one read to end of the NASA finding on CO2 fertization? Does it have do something about cherries?”
Because this….
”The gas, which traps heat in Earth’s atmosphere, has been increasing since the industrial age due to the burning of oil, gas, coal and wood for energy and is continuing to reach concentrations not seen in at least 500,000 years.”
Is utter garbage.
Do elucidate on your assertions. Some citations would help.
“Studies have shown that plants acclimatize, or adjust, to rising carbon dioxide concentration and the fertilization effect diminishes over time.””
Just exactly how were these studies done? How many generations of plants does it take to provide an evolutionary change to CO2 concentrations?
Did they just grow one plant and then see what it did to increasing CO2 concentrations? How did they control for the fact that plant growth diminishes over time – i.e. it puts on more fruit or seed than it does on green growth at some point.
I just have a hard time taking some of the claims to heart. I know a greenhouse owner that raises CO2 levels to get more growth and harvest – and he does this every year. No decrease in harvest so there is little to none acclimatization.
“this is the way that all life on Earth will be extinguished in some future ice age due to atmospheric CO2 starvation.”
Alarmist at its best – you should be proud. CO2 levels have never gone below 180 ppm in the past 800,000 years.
Further to that the CO2 concentration rise stimulates absorption rapidly as per all the process discussed from plant and plankton to calcification so I’m not fully convinced that the extra CO2 we expel and there is some will or could get us past 600ppm.
We will stop needing to grow the burning of fossil fuels once we realize that solar and wind produce more CO2 than they save due primarily to the fact that they mostly replicate a generation system and then demand the right to switch it of so making it less efficient both when in use and demanding lower efficiency fast start units.
I am and have been part of the fossil fuel industry and just as stone shortages did not spell the end of the stone age so will also end the fossil fuel era, my pick molten salt reactors or something similar.
Then better batteries and flying cars please and soon.
Nice vacuous assertion. Now some science:
“Building solar, wind or nuclear plants creates an insignificant carbon footprint compared with savings from avoiding fossil fuels, a new study suggests.
The research, published in Nature Energy, measures the full lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions of a range of sources of electricity out to 2050. It shows that the carbon footprint of solar, wind and nuclear power are many times lower than coal or gas with carbon capture and storage (CCS). This remains true after accounting for emissions during manufacture, construction and fuel supply.”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-017-0032-9
The actual effect of CO2 in the air is just a guess based on lab experiments that suggest a mild, harmless warming is likely. There”s no way to know exactly what caused warming since 1975 but that doesn’t stop people from guessing or stating the “truth” with great confidence.
That’s a nice graphic, but somewhat lacking in pedigree. How about references or methodology or equation derivation ?
“a rise of +0.35°C would be so marginal as to be undetectable within the noise of Global temperature measurements”
The “noise” of global temperature is actually uncertainty of measurement. We can’t measure temperature to the hundredth place in most temperature measurements, calibration intervals will preclude that if nothing else.
It doesn’t matter how many decimal places the models output. Anything past the tenth digit is just plain meaningless. NASA or NOAA trying to say that one year is .01 degree hotter than another is just plain ludicrous.
It’s obvious that most of the people pushing this have never worked in a machine shop where you have to calibrate everything on a routine basis against a standard. Where you have to make sure that your measurement device can resolve to at least one decimal place past the tolerance specification.
For instance, the tolerance on a 2.4488 precision crankshaft journal is +/- .0005. If you try using the typical toolbox micrometer to measure the journal you’ll have no idea if your journals are within tolerance or not since their resolution is, at best, .001! But the climate scientists want us to believe that they can use thermometers that can only measure to +/- .5degF to calculate temperatures to .01degF. They are only fooling themselves.
”this calculation takes no account of feedbacks, which are undeterminable”
What possible feedbacks – negative or positive – could arise from a 0.35C rise in temperatures?