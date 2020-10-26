Study suggests no more CO2 warming

By David Wojick |October 26th, 2020|Climate
Precision research by physicists William Happer and William van Wijngaarden has determined that the present levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide and water vapor are almost completely saturated. In radiation physics the technical term “saturated” implies that adding more molecules will not cause more warming.
In plain language this means that from now on our emissions from burning fossil fuels could have little or no further impact on global warming. There would be no climate emergency. No threat at all. We could emit as much CO2 as we like; with no effect.
This astounding finding resolves a huge uncertainty that has plagued climate science for over a century. How should saturation be measured and what is its extent with regard to the primary greenhouse gases?
In radiation physics the term “saturation” is nothing like the simple thing we call saturation in ordinary language, just as the greenhouse effect is nothing like how greenhouses work. Your paper towel is saturated when it won’t pick up any more spilled milk. In contrast greenhouse gases are saturated when there is no more milk left to pick up, as it were, but it is far more complex than this simple analogy suggests.
Happer is probably best known to our readers as a leading skeptical scientist. He co-founded the prestigious CO2 Coalition and recently served on the staff of the National Security Council, advising President Trump. But his career has been as a world class radiation physicist at Princeton. His numerous peer reviewed journal articles have collectively garnered over 12,000 citations by other researchers.
In this study Professors Happer and van Wijngaarden (H&W) have worked through the saturation physics in painstaking detail. Their preprint is titled “Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases“. They have gone far beyond the work done to date on this complex problem.
To begin with, while the standard studies treat the absorption of radiation by greenhouse molecules using crude absorption bands of radiation energy, H&W analyze the millions of distinct energies, called spectral lines, which make up these bands. This line by line approach has been an emerging field of analysis, often giving dramatically new results.
Nor do they just look at absorption. Here is how Professor Happer put it to me:
“You would do our community a big favor by getting across two important points that few understand. Firstly: Thermal emission of greenhouse gases is just as important as absorption. Secondly: How the temperature of the atmosphere varies with altitude is as important as the concentration of greenhouse gases.”
So they looked hard, not just at absorption but also including emissions and atmospheric temperature variation. The work is exceedingly complex but the conclusions are dramatically clear.
Happer and van Wijngaarden’s central conclusion is this:
“For the most abundant greenhouse gases, H2O and CO2, the saturation effects are extreme, with per-molecule forcing powers suppressed by four orders of magnitude at standard concentrations...”
Their graphical conclusions are especially telling:
“Fig. 9 as well as Tables 2 and 4 show that at current concentrations, the forcings from all greenhouse gases are saturated. The saturations of the abundant greenhouse gases H2O and CO2 are so extreme that the per-molecule forcing is attenuated by four orders of magnitude…”
The other three greenhouse gases they analyzed are ozone, nitrous oxide and methane. These are also saturated but not extremely so like water vapor and carbon dioxide. They are also relatively minor in abundance compared to CO2, which in turn is small compared to H2O.
Clearly this is work that the climate science community needs to carefully consider. This may not be easy given that three major physics journals have refused to publish it. The reviews have been defensive and antagonistic, neither thoughtful nor helpful. Alarmism is in control of the journals, censoring contrary findings, hence the preprint version.
Undaunted, H&W are now extending their analysis to include clouds. Alarmist climate science gets dangerous global warming, not from the CO2 increase alone, but also using positive water vapor and cloud feedbacks. Given that carbon dioxide and water vapor are both extremely saturated, it is highly unlikely that cloud feedbacks alone can do much damage, but it requires careful analysis to know this for sure. Stay tuned.
In the meantime the present work needs to be front and center as we strive for rational climate science. Professors William Happer and William van Wijngaarden are to be congratulated for an elegant and timely breakthrough.
Author
David Wojick, Ph.D. is an independent analyst working at the intersection of science, technology and policy. For origins see
http://www.stemed.info/engineer_tackles_confusion.html
For over 100 prior articles for CFACT see
http://www.cfact.org/author/david-wojick-ph-d/
Available for confidential research and consulting.
23 thoughts on “Study suggests no more CO2 warming”
this will be popular.
Fakebook….Tweeter….and all of ’em will ban any mention….down the memory hole….never happened.
Actually I don’t know.
I could see our Social Lords and Masters deciding to let this trend, purely to distract from all those posts from people hunting for a second hand computer.
You forgot the sarc tag.
I don’t believe this study will ever make it into the majority of informational outlets. As far as the typical media, not a chance.
I read it as sarcasm.
You mean we can’t expect Joe Biden to retract his strident fossil fuel statements in the last debate?
Why does the study merely “suggest” no more warming? Doesn’t it literally mean no further increase in the greenhouse effect due to CO2 emissions?
On a day when the US Southern Central Plains is suffering through an awful ice storm in October, this may not be taken by all readers as good news.
/s
Happer must not be a leading scientist….
It shouldn’t matter what names are behind any scientific hypothesis.
All that should matter is the “fit” with observations.
Climate Change is now at the superstition level of belief among US Democrats and the Left globally. And the smarter ones globally know Climate Change has never been about climate, but about Change. A political-social change to socialism and a two-class system in the West is the real objective of Climate Change policy.
Simply telling someone that clings to their rabbit’s foot or to a 4-Leaf clover that that doesn’t bring them “Good Luck” still doesn’t stop them from clinging. So it is the same with a saturated GHE of 400 ppm CO2 to a catastrophic Climate Change believer. They’ve drunk too much Liberal Koolaide to turn back on their superstition. And pseudoscientists like Mike Mann have all their tainted reputations on the line to support the climate scam, so support it they do.
Now this is on the net its time for a real debate. Will any atmospheric physicist step up to the mark?
‘Fig. 9 as well as Tables 2 and 4 show that at current concentrations, the forcings from all
greenhouse gases are saturated. The saturations of the abundant greenhouse gases H2O and
CO2 are so extreme that the per-molecule forcing is attenuated by four orders of magnitude
with respect to the optically thin values. Saturation also suppresses the forcing power per
molecule for the less abundant greenhouse gases, O3, N2O and CH4, from their optically thin
values, but far less than for H2O and CO2.’
Red team/Blue team is needed.
makes sense…..and explains some things that have not been explained
If I recall correctly, this was known (about H2O and CO2) many years ago, based on just the rough analysis. But it is good to have the detailed spectral breakdown, plus the work on the other gases.
I will not be at all surprised if the detailed analysis of clouds follows Willis’s results, just more precisely defined. H2O is the lightest major component of the atmosphere, which obviously causes the most convective uplift, and it is the only component that condenses – with a large energy emission at the transition, which occurs above much of the rest of the atmosphere. (Condensation being a function of both the transition temperature and partial pressure – low partial pressure being why we don’t have CO2 or methane clouds floating around up there.)
One week from tomorrow – VOTE!!! (Unless you already have, I’m not advocating the tactics of a certain political party…)
As far as I can tell, the atmosphere of the Earth is just rolling around the bottom of multi dimensional well that that took billions of years to evolve. Move on thing then something or somethings move to compensate. The only thing that seems to move the atmosphere somewhat up the wall of the well, for a time, are large meteorite strikes.
Patience. Persistence.
“Through adversity to the stars.”
This only goes to prove that the Chinese were geniuses by negotiating a position in the Paris Accords of pretty much doing nothing.
I agree that there will be no more CO2 warming.
This study looks at the radiation forcing of CO2 only.
All of the CO2 radiation studies, including the above study, fix the Lapse rate (rate of change in the atmosphere with elevation) in the atmosphere to calculate the simplified toy model (so called one-dimension model) effect of CO2 temperature.
A toy model is a simplified model that is hoped to be representative of the physical thing.
The Fixed Lapse rate assumption in the toy is physically incorrect. It is too big an effect and it is all cooling to ignore.
The Lapse rate changes because CO2 changes the specific heat of the gas which increase convection cooling which off sets the radiation effect warming. There is more than one physical effect of CO2 on atmospheric heat transfer.
Convection motion in atmosphere, moves heat up through the atmosphere, where there is less CO2 molecules and where there are free electrons and protons which radiate at all frequencies.
http://hockeyschtick.blogspot.ca/2015/07/collapse-of-agw-theory-of-ipcc-most.html
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B74u5vgGLaWoOEJhcUZBNzFBd3M/view?pli=1
Collapse of the Anthropogenic Warming Theory of the IPCC
4. Conclusions
In physical reality, the surface climate sensitivity is 0.1~0.2K from the energy budget of the earth and the surface radiative forcing of 1.1W.m2 for 2xCO2. Since there is no positive feedback from water vapor and ice albedo at the surface, the zero feedback climate sensitivity CS (FAH) is also 0.1~0.2K. A 1K warming occurs in responding to the radiative forcing of 3.7W/m2 for 2xCO2 at the effective radiation height of 5km. This gives the slightly reduced lapse rate of 6.3K/km from 6.5K/km as shown in Fig.2.
The modern anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory began from the one dimensional radiative convective equilibrium model (1DRCM) studies with the fixed absolute and relative humidity utilizing the fixed lapse rate assumption of 6.5K/km (FLRA) for 1xCO2 and 2xCO2 [Manabe & Strickler, 1964; Manabe & Wetherald, 1967; Hansen et al., 1981]. Table 1 shows the obtained climate sensitivities for 2xCO2 in these studies, in which the climate sensitivity with the fixed absolute humidity CS (FAH) is 1.2~1.3K [Hansen et al., 1984].
In the 1DRCM studies, the most basic assumption is the fixed lapse rate of 6.5K/km for 1xCO2 and 2xCO2. The lapse rate of 6.5K/km is defined for 1xCO2 in the U.S. Standard Atmosphere (1962) [Ramanathan & Coakley, 1978]. There is no guarantee, however, for the same lapse rate maintained in the perturbed atmosphere with 2xCO2 [Chylek & Kiehl, 1981; Sinha, 1995]. Therefore, the lapse rate for 2xCO2 is a parameter requiring a sensitivity analysis as shown in Fig.1.
The followings are supporting data (William: In peer reviewed papers, published more than 20 years ago that support the assertion that convection cooling increases when there is an increase in greenhouse gases and support the assertion that a doubling of atmospheric CO2 will cause surface warming of less than 0.3C) for the Kimoto lapse rate theory above.
(A) Kiehl & Ramanathan (1982) shows the following radiative forcing for 2xCO2.
Radiative forcing at the tropopause: 3.7W/m2.
Radiative forcing at the surface: 0.55~1.56W/m2 (averaged 1.1W/m2).
This denies the FLRA giving the uniform warming throughout the troposphere in
the 1DRCM and the 3DGCMs studies.
(B) Newell & Dopplick (1979) obtained a climate sensitivity of 0.24K considering the
evaporation cooling from the surface of the ocean.
(C) Ramanathan (1981) shows the surface temperature increase of 0.17K with the
direct heating of 1.2W/m2 for 2xCO2 at the surface.
This is wishful thinking. Look at Venus! Denial won’t make the climate crisis disappear
Let’s wait until the paper is peer-reviewed and published before getting too excited.
As reported, “Clearly this is work that the climate science community needs to carefully consider. This may not be easy given that three major physics journals have refused to publish it.”
Note: and they never will publish. Cancel culture is the new norm.
Combine Happer and van Wijngaarden’s findings with the message in Ed Berry’s new book “Climate Miracle” and you can understand why no correlation can be found in properly detrended time series of CO2 changes and temperature changes.
Scientists say …
Study suggests …
The future climate will be …
And I can sell you my 25% share in the Brooklyn Bridge for 50 percent off !