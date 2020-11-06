The Conversation: Biden Could Hit Australia with Import Duties, to Punish Aussies for Lax Climate Policies

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

More greens celebrating the punishment Biden will allegedly inflict on Australia; According to The Conversation, if Biden wins Australia will be punished for Australia’s climate complacency

Biden says the US will rejoin the Paris climate agreement in 77 days. Then Australia will really feel the heat

November 6, 2020 1.30pm AEDT

When the US formally left the Paris climate agreement, Joe Biden tweeted that “in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it”.

Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it. https://t.co/L8UJimS6v2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

…

While diplomacy via Twitter looks here to stay, global climate politics is about to be upended — and the impacts will be felt at home in Australia if Biden delivers on his plans.

…

What does this mean for Australia?

For the last four years, the Trump administration has been a boon for successive Australian governments as they have torn up climate policies and failed to implement new ones.

…

Should the US start hitting Australian goods with a carbon fee at the border, you can bet Australian business won’t be happy, and Morrison may begin to re-think his domestic climate calculus.

…

With Biden now in the White House, it’s not just global climate politics that will be turned on its head. Australia’s failure to implement a serious domestic climate and energy policy could have profound costs.

Costs, mind you, that are easily avoidable if Australia acts on climate change, and does so now.