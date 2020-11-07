Inside SpaceX’s Payload Processing Facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the U.S.-European Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich ocean-monitoring satellite is being encapsulated in its payload fairing on Nov. 3, 2020. Sentinel-6 is scheduled to launch on Nov. 21, 2020, at 12:17 p.m. EST, atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
A U.S.-European partnership, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft will begin a five-and-a-half-year prime mission to collect the most accurate data yet on global sea level and how our oceans are rising in response to climate change. The mission will also collect precise data of atmospheric temperature and humidity that will help improve weather forecasts and climate models.
The spacecraft is named after Dr. Michael Freilich, the former director of NASA’s Earth Science Division and a tireless advocate for advancing satellite measurements of the ocean. Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich builds on the heritage of the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission as well as the heritage and legacy of the U.S.-French TOPEX/Poseidon and Jason-1, 2, and 3 series of sea level observation satellites. Launched in 2016, Jason-3 is currently providing data initiated with the observations of TOPEX/Poseidon in 1992.
The data from these satellites has become the gold standard for sea level studies from space over the past 30 years. In 2025, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich’s twin, Sentinel-6B, is scheduled to launch and advance these measurements for at least another half decade.
Image Credit: NASA/Randy BeaudoinLast Updated: Nov. 6, 2020Editor: Yvette Smith
[Paging Rud….Paging Rud~cr]
7 thoughts on “Preparing the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Satellite for Launch”
Re: “The data from these satellites has become the gold standard for sea level studies from space over the past 30 years.”
Wow, that ought to be in the encyclopedia, as the example, next to the entry for “The Big Lie.”
Measurement of sea-level by satellite altimetry turns out to be a dubious exercise. It has proven to be highly unreliable.
The gold standard for sea-level measurement is the best coastal tide gauges. Many of them have have precise, continuous or near-continuous, reliable measurement records extending back more than a century. Some go back more than two centuries.
That’s long enough for us to compare sea-level trends now, with rising CO2 concentrations, to what sea-level trends were, back before mankind had much affected atmospheric CO2 concentrations.
If you want to understand what’s wrong with that satellite altimetry data, read about it here:
https://sealevel.info/satellite_altimetry.html
Here’s the best long, continuous sea-level measurement record in the Pacific…
At my sealevel.info site:
● https://sealevel.info/1612340_Honolulu_vs_CO2_thru_2020-03_annot1.png
● https://sealevel.info/MSL_graph.php?id=Honolulu
At NOAA:
● https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=1612340
That measurement record is vastly better than the satellite altimetry measurements.
+100%
Also much less expensive.
Perhaps the satellite will also detect changes in sea levels associated with other mechanisms like plate tectonic movements, glacial isostatic adjustment and all other wholly natural effects. One wonders how such effects will be separated from the headline issue of oceans rising because of anthropogenic global warming or as it is now called climate change?
I can imagine satellite may help to improve “week-weather” forecasts.
I can’t understand how the satellite will improve the “30-year-weather” forecast models.
The Sea is not rising. What moron doesn’t understand this ???? The land is sinking. We float on molten lava. We go up and down. That’s what we should be measuring. Who’s in charge here ???? Someone stealing tax dollars, or some brainwashed man made climate change look ????
They’re trying to answer a loaded question. “Have you stopped beating your wife?” assumes you beat your wife and …how our oceans are rising in response to climate change. assumes that oceans are rising in response to climate change.
In other sea level news:
CU’s Sea Level Research Group
https://sealevel.colorado.edu/
has released 2020rel_1 after nearly three years of inactivity.
Sea Level Rise acceleration now appears on their home page graph, it’s increased from 0.084 mm/y² to 0.097 mm/y² from their paper of two years ago:
Climate-change–driven accelerated sea-level rise detected in the altimeter era
The rate has been increased from 3.1 mm/yr in 2018 to 3.3 mm/yr today.
> … prime mission to collect the most accurate data yet on global sea level and how our oceans are rising in response to climate change.
That’s not science. That’s confirmation bias.
Science isnt even able to selectively measure just any component of a gross physical measurement.