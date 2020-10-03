Peak Oil Demand and the Middle East: Even More Bad News?

Guest essay by Tilak Doshi – Senior Visiting Research Fellow, Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore
It would seem that the Middle East oil producers cannot get enough of bad news these days. The coronavirus pandemic and the collapse in global energy demand in the first quarter of 2020 led to oil prices plunging into the mid-teens as Saudi Arabia launched the oil price war against Russia in early March. Despite the subsequent historic OPEC+ deal in April to slash output by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day (Mbd), oil prices have been stuck around $40/barrel since June. Prospects for an economic recovery for the Middle East – which already looked precarious after the steep fall in oil prices since mid-2014 as the US “shale revolution” took hold in global oil markets — now look significantly worse than that of other emerging market regions.
BP and Shell: Cutting Oil and Gas Output
In the midst of this calamity, BP made its bombshell announcement in early August of its intentions to slash its oil and gas output by 40% by 2030 from 2019 levels, by actively managing its investment portfolio in favour of low-carbon renewable energy. The leading international oil company — known for its influential annual global energy statistics reports – had come out with its latest 2020 energy outlook that suggests that oil demand may already have peaked in 2019. As if on cue, the other European oil major, Royal Dutch Shell, reported last week a similar 40% planned cut to its oil and gas exploration and development budget to “prepare for the energy transition”.
BP’s outlook presented three scenarios – “business as usual” (BAU), “rapid (transition)” towards a low-carbon renewable energy future and “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, of which the last two postulate 2019 as marking the global oil demand peak, steeply falling from 100 Mbd to 55 Mbd and 30 Mbd by 2050 respectively. In contrast, after recovering from the impact of Covid-19, the consumption of oil in BP’s “BAU” scenario plateaus at around 100 Mbd for the next two decades, before declining to around 95 Mbd by 2050. Evidently both BP and Shell are convinced that the likely outlook for global oil demand growth is better approximated by either the “rapid transition” or “net zero” scenarios.
Despite repeated claims about the cost competitiveness of solar and wind energy, BP’s scenarios of a “rapid transition” or a “net zero” world of carbon emissions by 2050 are ultimately founded upon government subsidies for solar and wind energy and electric vehicles, carbon taxes and policy mandates such as renewable portfolio standards. Whether the developed economies will go all out for a Green Recovery – as called for by leading figures such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol – remains to be seen in the cold light of economic recession, record budget deficits and the need to kick-start their economies from their current Covid-19-induced comatose state. One has only to appreciate Poland’s reaction to the EU’s climate goals to be somewhat sceptical.
Middle East: Under Existential Threat?
The Middle East accounts for 48% and 38% of proven global reserves of oil and gas respectively. The announcements by BP and Shell to cut their oil and gas investments by 40% by 2030 would seem to signify an existential threat to the future viability of the region’s oil and gas producers. Yet it would take a distinctly European view of the global energy future to pay credence to such an outlook.
A senior executive of U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips said last week that he sees global demand returning to 100 Mbd and growing from there, with oil an “important part of the energy mix in any scenario” going forward. The CEO of Chevron, Mike Wirth told an audience that the global push for clean energy “doesn’t mean the end of oil and natural gas…it will be a part of the mix, just as biomass and coal are still enormous parts of the mix today”. These views are consistent with an IMF econometric analysis of the determinants of oil demand which predicts that global oil demand will peak around 2041 at about 115 Mbd.
On the high road of the climate change crusade, sign-posted by corporate brochures extolling social responsibility and environmental sustainability, BP and Shell may be the first among the big oil majors. But that is not what makes the oil world tick. When Ali Naimi, the Saudi Arabian oil minister from 1995 to 2016, was asked in 2018 whether he saw a threat to oil demand from climate change policies and the increasing use of electric vehicles, he replied that “I would like to put everyone at ease, there are no such worries”. Cynics will say that he spoke “his book”. Yet history might be his best witness.
Developing Asia: The Need for Oil (and Gas and Coal)
Developing Asian countries accounted for just over 70% of global oil demand growth in the five years to 2019. That is, out of 7.3 Mbd growth in global oil demand over the period, developing Asia consumed 5.3 Mbd. In any credible scenario where governments retain legitimacy by delivering higher standards of living for their people, the Asian developing countries’ appetite for oil (along with gas and coal) will mount for at least a few more decades to come.
It would be implausible to believe that the developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America will undertake costly subsidies and infrastructure investments on intermittent and low-density “renewable” technologies – in the wake of the devastating Covid-19-induced lockdowns — rather than invest in established energy system that has been developed over the past century. China, for instance, approved nearly 10GW of new coal-fired power generation capacity in the first quarter of this year, roughly equal to the capacity approved for all of 2019. In mid-June, India opened up coal mining to the private sector half a century after bringing it under state control, in a bid to boost the coronavirus-hit economy. The International Energy Agency found that “global approvals of new [coal] plants in the first quarter of 2020 (mainly in China) were at twice the rate seen in 2019”, with a long pipeline of projects under construction. Wood Mackenzie, a consulting company, estimates that there will be a net increase in global coal-fired power capacity this year, with 22 gigawatts of closures in Europe and the US more than offset by 49 gigawatts of plants opening in Asia.
If there is bad news for the Middle East oil producers, it has little to do with peak oil demand. It would be that they failed to exploit their treasure of energy reserves to help themselves while their oil sales rescue the rest of humanity in the developing countries from the ravages of energy poverty.
10 thoughts on “Peak Oil Demand and the Middle East: Even More Bad News?”
Consumers should be pleased with low prices for a while.
I’m liking that aspect, although the broader economic implications are not good. We pay as little as au$1 per litre now in parts of Australia, about us$2.50 per us gallon. Thats the cheapest it’s been for about 15 years.
Gee with all this plunging oil demand CO2 levels must be trending south, given we have such an impact on them……oh wait. I guess we wont look at that again until the post Covid ramp up of real world transport, then we will be allowed to notice.
If BP and Shell reduce their oil business it would be to the benefit of Middle East producers among others that would see their market share increase.
But BP and Shell are not telling the truth. They are cutting their oil and gas investments because the price of oil and gas is too low and they need to reduce capital expenditure. Since 2018 everybody has been expected the price of oil to go above $60 again, but the COVID and resulting global economic crisis has convinced oil executives the price of oil isn’t going to recover in years. The price simply doesn’t justify so much investment. It means there will be less oil produced in the future, a.k.a. Peak Oil.
The problem is that BP and Shell plan on remaining very active in the Gulf of Mexico and other basins in which they have been successful. Even if they do cut CapEx long term, it won’t be in places where it will benefit many competitors.
What you are saying is that low prices have led to a reduction in new investment which will lead to high prices as demand increases and then investment will increase.
In other words, the market
Blah, blah, and blah blah. When it gets down to it the world will get back to using more oil than ever when the pandemic subsides and we return to economic stability. And for all the talk about oil companies investing in renewable energy show me what they’ve really done other than a virtue signal here and there? They know they have a lock on energy for the foreseeable future. Sleeping with dogs gets you fleas.
Great post Tilak… 👍👍
The historic peace deals Israel has signed with UAE and Bahrain has signaled a new outlook by the Middle East oil sheiks as shifting realities of less money to fund military forces are setting. It is an outlook that they can no longer afford to fight with Israel while maintaining their own standards of livings, whilst the real, more immediate threat seems to be an evolving Iran-Syria-Russia axis. The common enemy of a coming nuclear-armed Iran along with the fiscal reality of much reduced oil income is uniting all of them.
And the US Democrats’ promise, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, to shutter US domestic energy production of oil and natural gas (via bans on fracking at first, then new federal land oil and gas leasing, then eventually off-shore leasing shutdowns) will return the US to Middle-East oil dependency. That will be a a development that Putin and Xi would love to see happen, because then foreign power forays and military mischief into the Persian Gulf/Middle East would once again threaten US economic and industrial output.
It had to come as a wake-up call/shock to Iran and Russia that the September 2019 Iranian drone-missile attack on the Saudi Arabia oil processing/output facilities at the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, an attack that took-out more than 5.7 mbd of Saudi oil output in one event, was hardly registered in the US and the West oil markets with little price swings. Iran’s attack simply created a temporary price/market share opportunity for US shale oil frackers to make some more money and cover any lost supply.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Abqaiq–Khurais_attack
That lack of any lasting effect of that attack surely had to unnerve the Iranians and Russian advisors. Their military and strategic oil calculations were caught woefully underestimating the strength of US oil and gas production capabilities providing extra supply capacity to the world’s markets, and the inability to disrupt that. An entire re-calibration of strategic thinking obviously has been on-going in Iran and Russia about how the Persian Gulf oil supply disruptions can be used for strategic advantage in a showdown with US and Saudi and Israel forces. Everyone now of course waiting to see how the US Presidential election turns out before making any more moves.
Then of course it unnerved Iran mightily when President Trump took out the likely mastermind behind the Saudi oil facility attack, probably an assassination much to the approving nods of all the Sunni oil sheiks in the Persian Gulf. It was a done with a very fitting drone strike on Iranian Quds force commander, Gen Qasem Soleimani, on 3 January this year, who was quite audaciously, and openly visiting the Iraq extremists aligned with Iran with US military forces all around. (Maybe he forgot that Shi’ite Iran-loving Barack Obama was no longer President?)
It probably is no coincidence, that the sheiks, seeing a US able to act like that against a Senior Iranian leader and not worry about oil price shocks and supply disruptions, and dealing a real psychological blow to Iran, were key factors for the UAE and Bahrain peace deals with Israel.
So the world is watching the US election of either Biden or re-election of Trump. The Middle East will likely go up in flames in the coming years if Joe Biden becomes President and then makes good on his and Kamal’s promises to greatly throttle US energy independence via fracking bans and the like. Such a throttling of domestic energy production would of course re-chain the US to the Persian Gulf via oil dependence and thus open the entire Western world (not just the US) to blackmail and military adventurism by Iran and Russia there.
There certainly could not be anyone more interested in seeing Biden-Harris win than Vladimir Putin and the Death-to-USA Iranian mullahs and ayatollah.
Supply and Demand. Preparing for reduced demand is a perfectly reasonable thing to do.
Electrical production should not be petroleum based. Automobile power need not be petroleum based.
Air transport and ocean transport will, in all probability, remain petroleum based — unless there is a real breakthrough in mini-nuclear power — after all, we have had nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers for some time now — but they are expensive.
Despite those obvious facts, there will remain all the rest of the demand for petroleum for manufacturing all the things we make from it.
Fracking will supply the world with sufficient natural gas to supply on demand electrical power re-purposing the old coal and fuel oil power plants.
Despite the glut of oil — gasoline prices remain, in my area, over US$ 2.00 per gallon.