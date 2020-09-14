Why the Covid-19 epidemic is essentially over & current PCR testing protocols are pointless

Reposted from Polar Bear Science
Posted on September 10, 2020 | This is a very good short paper on the current state of the Covid-19 epidemic by two UK respiratory disease researchers that is well worth the read, with a good coverage of the problems with models and PCR testing that is encouraging some governments to renew the panic and restrictions initiated back in March.
Understanding Covid-19 is pertinent to this blog topic, not least because virtually all polar bear field research has been shut down for the year worldwide, with no indications restrictions will be lifted over the next few months: an entire year’s worth of data will be missing for all kinds of studies. Small Arctic communities that traditionally provided essential logistical support for these studies also tend to have a high proportion of vulnerable citizens and so remain closed to the outside world. Restrictions on travel – the border between the US and Canada remains closed to all but essential traffic – and limits on size of gatherings mean that the government response to this illness has severely impacted my public activities. Have a look at this important referenced essay: I’ve copied the Executive Summary below.
Executive Summary
Evidence presented in this paper indicates that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 pandemic as an event in the UK is essentially complete, with ongoing and anticipated challenges well within the capacity of a normalised NHS to cope. The virus infection has passed through the bulk of the population as a result of wholly natural processes and evidence indicates that in the UK and other heavily infected European countries the spread of the virus has been all but halted by a substantial reduction in the susceptible population. This has occurred because the level of infection required to introduce enough immunity into the population to reduce the reproduction number (R) permanently below 1 occurred at markedly lower infection rates and loss of life than had been initially anticipated. The evidence presented in this paper indicates that there should be no expectation of a large scale ‘second wave’ with smaller localised outbreaks when the virus contacts pockets of previously uninfected populations.
Current mass testing using the PCR test is inappropriate in its current form. If it is to continue, then results and reporting should be refined to meet the gold standard of testing methodology to give clinicians improved information so that they are able to make appropriate clinical decisions. Positive tests should be confirmed by testing a second sample and all positive tests should be reported along with the Cycle Threshold (Ct) obtained during the test to aid assessment of a patient’s viral load.
It is recommended that a greater focus be placed on evidence-based medicine rather than highly sensitive theoretical modelling based on assumptions and unknowns. Current evidence allows for a greatly improved understanding of positive infectious patients and using the evidence to improve measurements and understanding can lead to sensitive measurements of active cases to give a more accurate warning of escalating cases and potential issues and outbreaks.
Read the entire paper here.
42 thoughts on “Why the Covid-19 epidemic is essentially over & current PCR testing protocols are pointless”
Every Covid article should come with a disclaimer…
China lied about it….the WHO lied about China lying….they both tried to cover it up….and then tried to cover up the fact they covered it up with more lies
Not True you do not cry epidemic because a few cases have appeared but here is the timeline showing WHO published warning on 5th January
December 31st 2019 Chinese authorities confirmed they were treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause. Days laters researchers in China identified a new virus that had infected dozens of people. There was no evidence that the virus was spread by humans.
China contacts the WHO and informs them of ‘cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology’ detected in Wuhan
no evidence for human to human spread and who informed
1 January 2020 WHO had set up the IMST (Incident Management Support Team) across the three levels of the organization: headquarters, regional headquarters and country level, putting the organization on an emergency footing for dealing with the outbreak.
January 2nd 2020 Central Hospital of Wuhan banned its staff from discussing the disease publicly or recording them using text or image that can be used as evidence
Chinese damage limitation – not called for
4 January 2020 WHO reported on social media that there was a cluster of pneumonia cases – with no deaths – in Wuhan, Hubei province.
5 January 2020 WHO published their first Disease Outbreak News on the new virus. This is a flagship technical publication to the scientific and public health community as well as global media. It contained a risk assessment and advice, and reported on what China had told the organization about the status of patients and the public health response on the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan.
Just don’t mention how effective the HCQ cocktail is in early treatment, so the Mosh and Nicholas don’t drive by with their “studies” of how it doesn’t work.
Forget HCQ, something far more effective has been used and it is even cheaper and more plentiful – Vitamin D.
I’ve known since April that vitamin D is a prophylactic, now it turns out a direct high dose of the active hormone (end pathway of the ingested vitamin) calcitriol is extremely effective, to the point we might as well call it a cure. It has the same mechanism as both HCQ and Ivermectin, but it’s far more effective.
It’s actually calcifediol, the 2nd stage prehormone, that they treated with.
Pretty amazing results in that study.
Though since both groups got the HcQ it is possible the vitamin D plus HCQ has synergy
It needs to be replicated.
If you convert the doses described in the paper to IU, they’re huge. Since calcifediol is several times as effective as straight vitamin D3, you’d have trouble eating enough tablets. 🙂
Steven Mosher pointed us at this Israeli study which confirms what we already knew, ie. vitamin D deficiency is correlated with coronavirus infection. The paper says the acquisition liquid vitamin D supplements are correlated with a decrease in coronavirus infection and tablet with an increase. Anyway, it sounds like normal vitamin D doses might not do much if you become infected.
The other thing to note is that all the Spanish study patients received HCQ and azithromycin. Based on the study, we don’t know for sure if calcifediol would work by itself.
With regard to the bit about liquid vs. tablet vitamin D supplements, I strongly suspect there are lurking variables. In any event, you have to take enough supplementary vitamin D to raise its concentration in your blood to a useful level. You might want to have a chat with your doctor.
If the Spanish study is replicated, I think that’s it for the pandemic. The consequences of an infection would be reduced to no more serious than a bad cold. We wouldn’t even have to worry about a vaccine.
Pending replication of the Spanish study, I am cautiously jumping-up-and-down excited.
I do not know if they are using any of the “good” stuff in Canada. I doubt it. As far as I know they are not even into Vitamin D. There is some supposed study now but they do not expect results until year end ( when covid will be done). Some are excited about a vaccine (Trudeau).
Are deaths following like the 1st wave?
This is the point.
MODS This is a bogus user name stolen from me.
PLEASE REMOVE IT
Look at the world of meter numbers for France and Deaths.
2 months ago the uptick started, infections per day is higher than March and April.
No uptick in deaths.
That’s exactly what the studies above are trying to say.
You can see the same in Spain.
Deaths in USA not good compared to the EU:
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-5GroI4HUCeg/X1_uQc8BfVI/AAAAAAAAEHw/cRs6nwiBjXY2OMAKNWoja-Dq6IIDWsgdQCLcBGAsYHQ/w976-h693/coronavirus-data-explorer%2B%25286%2529.png
Are you the Ghalfrunt that tells people to ingest bleach?
Shame on you.
The problem is how different jurisdictions tally coronavirus deaths. I prefer excess deaths as being more straightforward. link
At the end of August, America had an excess death rate of -20%. That means 20% fewer deaths than would be predicted by the five year average.
The upcoming election means the OrangeManBad folks will do anything to make him look worse. Bad news for them, it looks like vitamin D therapy will effectively end the pandemic.
The problem with these highly sensitive PCR tests, as I understand it, is that they magnify many times over what can be fragments of dead virus and not necessary viable live virus. So you get someone being counted as a “case” who actually had an asymptomatic case weeks or months ago. People panic because so much testing is being done and new “cases” turned up, without any meaningful comparison to the number of tests being done or the nature of the “infection”. Innumeracy is rampant.
Do they double count cases ? So what if I test positive one week and then positive next week, is this counted as 2 cases ?
Yup, in a nutshell. Unfortunately the nuts are running the show.
Correction: a few infections and a large number of false positive PCR test results.
It depends what they count.
In my country a positive PRC-test counts as being infected without an follow-up test to confirm. Lot to do about it, but works great in statistics.
With no rise at IC’s and death rate (lagging 2 weeks) you should be really wander what’s going on what that monster virus – not so deadly after all?
It’s better to focus on total mortality rates of excess deaths (euromomo.com) as being a better indicator.
Just assume our governments will not change their lines as the much awaited vaccins are already paid ahead.
They are not infections or cases. They are positive test results. Only about 1/5 of them are symptomatic (the symptom list being extensive and ambiguous). Further, the number of cycles used for the PCR test is so absurdly high (40-46), that the test is essentially meaningless. Using this many cycles guarantess many false positives, likely flags RNA fragments from previous infection successfully fought off by the immune system and gives absolutely no idea of viral load, infection or infectiousness.
Also, the number of cycles used by each lab is not revealed, making comparisons similarly meaningless.
Oh yes, and they’re doing many more tests. Why do they never publish the proportion of tests that are positive (flat from mid Jun to end Aug, awaiting data for past 2 weeks)?
Calling all positive tests “cases” is a lie.
Calling all positive tests “infections” is highly dubious.
Don’t panic.
I’ve not panicked since 1-31-2020 … when MY President shut down China travel. I’ve been careful, and cautious … but otherwise …my life is relatively unchanged. I did read voraciously on the topic, and adopted a D3 vitamin regimen … as most elderly should.
I’ve never felt better … and go everywhere I want … except my local barber of 40 years who has been prevented from working, by our FAKE leader – Gavin Newsom
In my field, anything that you “amplified” to that extent would be useless, since noise is amplified just as much as anything else. Once again, it’s remarkable that no upper limit on cycles was set in the first place, and that lab technicians did not set one themselves. Another example of a cavalier attitude to data, (presumed positives, slipshod testing, requests to add unrelated deaths to the tally, “rewarding” hospitals for treating cases and deaths, grouping tests, reporting every positive test as a “case”) which indicates to me there was never much clinical fear of this disease.
It really is the AGW of disease research.
If I want to try to get inside the collective mind of our elected officials and health-care bureaucrats, they see the increase in “new” “cases” as a direct path to increased hospitalizations and deaths that will make the explosive Second Wave. But with the recent increase in cases, we have yet to see a matching increase in deaths. OK, deaths is a lagging indicator. But deaths should catch up in about, what, 2-3 weeks? So by the first week of October we will know if the Second Wave is real.
My guess is the wave will fizzle and they’ll have to cook-up a new scare, but time will tell.
Shouldn’t we see hospitalizations related to Covid increasing now?
Hospitalizations are increasing because people are going back in and hospitals are only dedicating so many beds for The Covid. They want more profitable surgeries.
Sowe need to now open up everything to normal operating levels. 60% of restaurants and bars in the US will never reopen. Even here in Texas, the bars are still closed. Direct targeting of an individual industry for shut down by the govt is obscene. Life savings evaporate. Bankruptcy ruining credit. Foreclosure of homes. This madness must end.
Casinos are opened. Churches are closed.
Shows us which god has the most followers.
On the BBC Radio 4 news @ 13:00 14th Sept.
News reader: “The policing minister said we should report on others if we seem them breaking the rule of six. Would you ‘dob in’ next door.”
Random unnamed person: “If my next door neighbour I found out was a terrorist, then I would report them, because they are potentially a killer. Now Covid 19 in my opinion is a killer, and therefore I think anybody who flouts the rules is basically the same as a terrorist walking down the road spraying a machine gun.”
Hopefully this person will meet such a terrorist so that he has the chance to learn the difference.
I am still wondering if this virus is natural or not. I initially pooh-poohed the idea it had escaped from a lab, but after reading some research on the genetic similarities to other viruses and what research they were doing in China, I can’t toss out the idea it was a deliberately manufactured hybrid.
I don’t think we will ever know for sure.
We sure won’t get any public admission and the whole of virology is circling their wagons to refute any possibility that their sorcerer’s apprentice experiments with genetically modified viruses may be the root cause of this disaster.
Any suggestion of that will be systematically wiped from farceBook , Utube etc.
However, “gain of function” experiments are an active area of study and involve forcing viruses to jump species in order to study them. There is published work starting from horseshoe bat corona virus, modified to infect bats, civets and even human airway cells in vitro. No coincidence the bats and civets are exactly the species they are trying to implicate in their myths about the Wuhan wet market. They know exactly what species are involved, they been working with them for years.
Check out Prof. Bret Weinstein on Joe Rogan he gives a good account of it.
There was one post possibly at WUWT where the writer( a doctor?) essentially dissected the code and said that one part of it could not have occurred naturally. So the conclusion is that it was released or escaped due to poor lab controls. And the USA knew about the poor lab controls.
Covid seems to be a deep state Marxoid plot to take over the world. Can Trump stop it? Doubtful. Fauci needs to be sacked for a start.
You know what I find interesting? The Fauci claimed he had the flu in late 2019 and that along with all the speaking he had done caused a polyp in his throat that needed surgery to remove.
Now how the eff does the leading epidemiologist in the world come down with the flu? I guess he was right, masks do not work.