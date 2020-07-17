Open Thread Weekend

We’re going idle this weekend in order to minimize complications of server move on Monday.
Feel free to talk, discuss, yell, and play in the sand.
Stay polite. Behave. Represent.
*Warning* Comments on this thread may not be preserved after the move. *Warning*
Here is some good covid treatment news.
This is a new medical technology that was used to defeat the deadly Ebola virus and if it works, as it did for Ebola will stop the covid problem.
Those infected with covid, would get a single injection of an artificial antibody, as soon as possible in the virus’s progression.
The artificial produced antibodies attack the virus in the patient, leaving them almost virus free in 48 hours. If the treatment is done early, as soon as covid is detected, damage will be limited.
Regeneron, the leading company in the new field has received a $500 million dollars speed up money from the US and have moved onto Phase 3 trials of their new artificial antibody.
This is an artificial antibody, not a vaccine. It only provides protection while the injected antibody is in the person system. The injection would provide the person injected, with roughly 4 weeks of immunity to covid.
There are three other antibody designing companies that are working with the US Military, to develop covid artificial antibodies.
I believe all have had very good success with phase 1 and 2 trials. This is great news as it proves the technology is solid.
https://investor.regeneron.com/news-releases/news-release-details/regeneron-announces-start-regn-cov2-phase-3-covid-19-prevention
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/06/health/regeneron-coronavirus-antibody-drug-bn/index.html
Regeneron starts Phase 3 trial of Covid antibody drug
That’s very interesting. I would assume the person would also develop their own immunity to CV as their immune system would be fighting the virus like it normally would. The artificial antibody would just keep the virus from doing damage.
Yes. I believe the patient’s own immune system would have a chance to develop a defense against covid, in the time before the virus was injected and had time to act.
As the covid virus starts in the throat, early artificial antibody treatment, might also eliminate lung damage. No permanent damage for most people would be a big help.
The reason the military is interested in this artificial antibody technology is it effectiveness, when optimized 95% or greater because the technically allows artificial antibody to be optimized.
Also this technology enables the artificial antibody to be easily and quickly changed, if the virus changes.
The current old technology vaccines are only 60% effective and sometimes sometimes significantly less (30% and less) if the virus they protect against has mutated.
This artificial antibody treatment, if it was optimized, very effective in rapidly leaving the patient virus free, be preferred over a vaccine.
The artificial antibody will be optimized to attack the virus. It will have the best features possible to attack the covid virus and likely it will be a cocktail of more than one artificial antibody (companies use different techniques to optimize their artificial antibodies) to increase effectiveness.
This is great. Some antibodies have had some major issues in humans (for complicated reasons), but this one looks like not so. Coupled with the fact that manufacturing systems for antibodies have been improved enormously since the early days. this is going to be one of the winners (IMO).
Governor Newsom in California is not going to like this. His strategy seems to be to try to help tank the US economy so Trump doesn’t get reelected. Then he expects to get a big bailout from Biden and Congress.
A lot of assumptions that might not work out as expected.
Has the expected dip in co2 all the Alarmists told us would happen because of all the Covid-19 lockdowns come to fruition yet?
On July 4th, San Francisco and the Bay Area is essentially always socked in with fog, all Mark Twain-like. This is obviously noticeable because of the effect on fireworks displays. This July, no such thing, it stayed hot with no breeze through the Gate until about 4 – 5 days ago. Random weather event, fewer particulates for seeding …… eh meteorologists? Joe?
If it’s a dumb question, I can handle being told. Just curious and also impressed by the irony of the perfect weather for organized fireworks being the year that there were no organized fireworks (allegedly, as some people got their hands on the expensive ones)!
There were several posts on the supposedly record temperature of 38°C for Verkhoyansk on 20 June, see links below:https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/07/02/arctics-hottest-day-not-so-fast/https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/07/07/remember-when-we-were-told-the-arctic-is-on-fire-and-we-should-all-be-terrified-its-snowing-there-now/https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/06/23/climate-change-temperature-hits-100-degrees-above-arctic-circle-just-like-100-years-ago/However, the 38°C has been deleted and has not been reinstated, see here (accessed on 18 July 2020):https://climexp.knmi.nl/data/xgdcnRSM00024266.datHowever, you don’t get the MSM telling you that the record has been deleted. Therefore, the highest temperature shown in the record for Verkhoyansk remains at 37.3°C, which occurred on 25 July 1988 and it is not a record for the Arctic. The record for the Arctic is still 37.8°C, which occurred on 27 June 1915 in Fort Yukon, Alaska.
Websites Crash Worldwide as Cloudflare Suffers Outage
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/17/websites-crash-worldwide-as-cloudflare-suffers-outage/
I want to share a quote from the Bari Weiss open resignation letter to NY Times earlier this week:
“”A new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else,” Weiss similarly wrote in her letter to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger.”
This also so captures a lot of what is happening now in the climate pseudoscience world.
As it applies to climate change orthodoxy today, that quote could be reformulated as:
“Pursuit of natural truths in Earth’s climate and understanding what controls its stability is no longer a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose (assumed) job is to inform everyone else.”
I think that captures the current state of mainstream climate science today. A few have taken it as their assumed role to guard the climate orthodoxy on CO2 (and thus their reputations) embodied in things like the otherwise bad-joke on science IPCC CMIP process and how climate change is now taken with religion-like faith by so many, even people trained in science. It also explains the rise of phenomenon like Greta Thunberg elevated to Climate Sainthood by both the UNFCCC and liberal press.
Anyhows, I liked the quote.
Here is something interesting in Astronomy.
Astronomers have found an new unexplained astronomical object that is not in galaxies.
What is strange is the object is circular and it emits only in the long wave (radio part of the electromagnetic spectrum) and it appears to be above galaxies.
This is a link that discusses the finding and a quote. In the article, there is a link to a paper, which is to published in Nature.
https://www.sciencealert.com/mysterious-unidentified-circles-have-been-found-in-space
….Even so, it could still be a quirk of the instrument, or a local detection, like the time the Parkes Observatory was detecting a microwave oven. That seems unlikely, given the stringent efforts to maintain a radio quiet zone at the ASKAP site, but it’s not completely out of the question.
That possibility was put to rest when the fourth ORC was discovered – in archival data, collected in 2013 with the Giant MetreWave Radio Telescope, a few years before ASKAP was switched on. Follow-up observations of ORC 1 and ORC 2 using a different telescope, the Australia Telescope Compact Array, also revealed the objects.
And they certainly are odd. All four ORCs are at high galactic latitudes, at some distance from the galactic plane, and are around 1 arcminute in diameter. That’s around 3 percent of the size of the Moon in the night sky, but since we don’t know how far away they are, that may not mean much.
All four are also only visible in radio wavelengths – they are completely invisible in X-ray, optical, or infrared wavelengths.
It’s possible that they could be linked to galactic activity, but only two of the ORCs have an optical galaxy near the centre of the radio emission. One of the ORCs looks somewhat different – ORC 3 appears to be more of a uniform disc, compared to the more ring-like appearance of the other four.
You might be thinking, “Hey, that description sounds a little bit like a supernova remnant or a planetary nebula”, and you would not be wrong. But the researchers already thought of that. For planetary nebulae, the radio spectral index is not consistent with the radio spectral index of the ORCs.
As for supernova remnants, the problem is with numbers. The EMU survey only looked at a small patch of the sky, and detected three ORCs. For that to be likely, there would need to be at least 50,000 supernova remnants in the Milky Way. We know of only around 350.
The team believes that whatever is causing the ORCs is likely outside the Milky Way, like a giant spherical shockwave from some massive event.
Extremely severe roasting of RECOVERY (French):
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/oxford-les-auteurs-de-recovery-tente-de-cacher-des-morts-par-surdosage
The authors tried to hide the death caused by HCQ overdosing. If people died from overdose, it means that these insane doses still saved some people!
