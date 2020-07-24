Democrats’ Green New Deal would make US reliance on China much worse

Hold China accountable – or give it even more control?
Paul Driessen and Ned Mamula
China unleashed Covid-19 on an unsuspecting world. It knew by early January 2020 (if not by December 2019 or earlier) that it was dealing with a vicious, fast-spreading disease in Wuhan, a city with more people than Chicago and New York City combined. But first it said nothing. Then it lied repeatedly, expelled foreign journalists, and threatened, silenced or “disappeared” Wuhan doctors who tried to warn the world.
The Chinese Communist Party used its influence with the World Health Organization to advance its false claims about the origins of the Wuhan virus (likely a laboratory or wet market in the city) and absence of human-to-human transmission. The CCP even claimed the virus was brought to Wuhan by US soldiers during an October 2019 military sports tournament. It shut down domestic travel to and from Wuhan, while allowing millions to fly between Wuhan and Europe, the United States, Africa and Latin America.
By July 1, the Wuhan virus had sickened 11 million people worldwide and killed a half million – with 2.7 million ill and 130,000 dead in the USA alone. The virus caused trillions of dollars in economic damage, as the world issued stay-home orders, closed down global trade and made hundreds of millions jobless. Amid the pandemic, China shipped defective respirator masks, engaged in hoarding and price gouging on medical supplies, and expanded its campaign to blame other countries for the disaster.
A University of Southampton study concluded that, if China had been honest and transparent, and stopped foreign travel to and from Wuhan even three weeks before it actually did, global Covid-19 transmission could have been reduced by 95% and hundreds of thousands would not have died. Nor would the world economy have imploded. (The WHO refused to declare a global pandemic until March 11.)
China’s outrageous behavior is nothing new. Companies wanting to sell products in China have long been compelled to build factories in China and share their technological and manufacturing secrets – while Chinese students, agents and hackers have systematically stolen other intellectual property and trade and defense secrets. Its treatment of Hong Kong, Laos and Chinese Uighurs is duplicitous and immoral.
Many have said China must be held accountable, punished, and made to pay reparations and financial penalties. Justice certainly demands that. In a more perfect world, it might even happen. However, securing a verdict on reparations would be a tall order, enforcing any verdict highly doubtful.
China’s status as a global economic and military superpower is augmented by its positions on the United Nations Security Council, in the World Trade Organization, and on the UN Human Rights Council (along with Iran, North Korea and other moral exemplars). Its predatory lending practices make China an even more untrustworthy pariah, and conditions in its mines, processing plants and factories show that it has little regard for workers’ health or basic rights. Indeed, it demands that we ignore human rights issues.
These problems are compounded by China’s control of numerous vital supply chains. China dominates not just manufacturing of US drugs like heparin, vaccines and penicillin, but the active ingredients that allow US companies to make other essential medicines. Chinese companies thereby control 70% of acetaminophen, and up to 95% of antibiotics and hydrocortisone. In 2008, contaminated heparin from China caused 81 US deaths. Much of the USA’s basic and high-tech medical equipment (respirators, surgical masks, protective gowns, and MRI and CT scan equipment) is also imported from China.
The United States is also beholden to China for metals and minerals in energy, aerospace, defense, telecom and other industries. Joe Biden, AOC, Democrats and environmentalist groups would not just shut down fossil fuel production, pipelines and fuels for power generation and manufacturing. They would effectively turn our energy systems, manufacturing, defense, livelihoods and living standards over to China.
Chinese computer chips are in countless products – and Trojan horse viruses or backdoors for hackers could enable steady information theft, take over GPS systems or crash electrical grids. Minerals, metals and components essential for aircraft, night vision goggles, computers, wind turbines, solar panels, rechargeable batteries, electric vehicles and other technologies are sourced directly from China or through Chinese companies that conduct horrific mining operations in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Supplies of these materials or products could easily be restricted or cut off amid trade or other conflicts.
Incredibly, America has nearly all the metals and minerals needed to manufacture these products, and many more. However, because of unrelenting environmentalist and Democrat opposition to exploration and mining, the nation’s vast, mineral-rich federal lands (worth many trillions of dollars) remain off limits and undeveloped, forcing the United States to import the vast majority of its essential raw materials.
In fact, America is needlessly 100% dependent on imports for 35 “critical” minerals and metals that are needed for defense, aerospace, transportation, communication, “renewable” energy and healthcare technologies – including 15 different rare earth elements (REEs). At least 25 of them come from China. Another half dozen come from Russia. Not one is renewable, clean, green, cheap or sustainable.
That means America imports nearly two-thirds of its critical minerals and metals from adversaries and enemies! Amazingly, although the United States once led the world in producing REEs, China now makes 95% of all the world’s rare earth metals, using technologies that the U.S. gave them – for free.
Thin-film solar panels require indium and tellurium, to convert the sun’s rays to electricity. Making solar panels also requires lead, cadmium, copper, gallium, silver, polyvinyl fluoride, and other materials and chemicals. Just building the 500 square miles of solar panels that Dominion Energy Virginia is planning would involve some 5,000,000 pounds of cadmium and enormous amounts of these other materials.
A single 2-megawatt wind turbine requires some 3.5 tons of copper to generate and transmit electricity – plus 900 tons of steel, 2,500 tons of concrete, 45 tons of non-recyclable plastic composites, several tons of rare earth elements, and many tons of manganese, cobalt, aluminum and other metals and minerals.
Magnets in hybrid gas-electric vehicle motors require dysprosium and neodymium, while a single 100-kilowatt-hour Tesla rechargeable battery pack (for all-electric vehicles and backup power systems) requires 140 pounds of lithium, large amounts of cobalt, nickel, graphite, aluminum and copper, and smaller amounts of manganese and rare earth metals. The raw material demands go on and on.
Multiply these requirements by the tens of thousands of offshore wind turbines, millions of onshore turbines, billions of solar panels and billions of 1,200-pound battery packs that would be needed under the Green New Deal – and the demand for raw materials would translate into unimaginable increases in mining around the world. It would also bring unsustainable global ecological impacts, enormous increases in global fossil fuel use and emissions, indefensible reliance on Chinese (and Russian) raw material and finished product imports, and vastly more slave and child labor and human rights violations around the world.
Transformers, smart grid control systems, electric vehicles and thousands of miles of additional transmission lines under the GND would add even more to the increases in raw materials demand. Modern civilizations also need numerous other metals: arsenic for microwave communications, fluorspar for aluminum and steel production and uranium processing, gallium for LEDs and cell phones, graphite for rechargeable batteries, scandium for lightweight alloys and fuel cells, bismuth for pharmaceuticals and lead-free solders, antimony for lead-acid batteries and flame retardants, and countless others.
It bears repeating: Almost every one of these essential materials could be mined and processed domestically. But instead many are 100% imported, mostly from China. Many Americans’ disdain for mining and manufacturing means US energy, jobs, living standards, health and national security will be almost entirely dependent on China, Russia and other countries that are not exactly friendly or reliable.
One thing is certain. Unlike US technologies and intellectual property that are constantly at risk of theft by China – there is absolutely nothing about US mineral resource policies that the CCP would ever want to copy, much less steal! And the Chinese certainly have no interest in copying our pollution control, mined land reclamation, wildlife protection, workplace safety, fair wage, child labor or human rights laws.
Sadly, not one of these realities seems to merit even a moment’s consideration by GND proponents.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, environment, climate and human rights issues. Dr. Ned Mamula is geologist and former mineral resource specialist with the U.S. Geological Survey. He is author of the book Groundbreaking! America’s New Quest for Mineral Independence.
10 thoughts on “Democrats’ Green New Deal would make US reliance on China much worse”
Maybe reliance on the most honorable ‘Peoples Republic’ is the point.
It is imperative that China be recognized as a self-interested antagonistic opponent of everything for which the U. S. stands and that we strive for maximum independence from China and her allies.
“But first it said nothing. Then it lied repeatedly, expelled foreign journalists, and threatened, silenced or “disappeared” Wuhan doctors who tried to warn the world”
These are terrible things but it does not necessarily imply evil intent because chinese speech and behavior must be understood in the context of Confucianism where image and appearances are more important than truth. China cannot be understood and their actions and language cannot be interpreted in terms of western values such as the primacy of truth. China must be understood in terms of chinese values and in the context of Confucianism.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/30/wbm2001-the-private-sector-in-china/
” …. image and appearances are more important than truth.”
You are so right, and until “the West” understands fully the context of “face” “the West” will be at a disadvantage.
And until you have had to contend with a “loss of face” situation it will be difficult for you to understand what the whole thing is about.
Imagine being moored for three days working cargo in a Chinese port and then being charged with causing your vessel to collide with a Chinese one which was passing.
This happened to a friend of mine. After three days of “interviews” he gave in and signed the document they put in front of him. He still doesn’t know what it said but assumes that it said he was guilty so the locals did not lose face.
He had stopped smoking ten yeras before but started again during that ordeal.
“Sadly, not one of these [China-related] realities seems to merit even a moment’s consideration by GND proponents.”
Of course they don’t merit a moment’s consideration by GND proponents. Here is a remarkably unguarded comment by Saikat Chakrabarti, then-chief of staff to GND proponent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It was published in the Washington Post Magazine, July 10, 2019. Chakrabarti dropped off the radar very shortly afterward:
“Chakrabarti had an unexpected disclosure. ‘The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,’ he said, ‘is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.’ Ricketts greeted this startling notion with an attentive poker face. ‘Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?’ Chakrabarti continued. ‘Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.'”
These people don’t give a rat’s rump about the climate, whether they believe it’s controllable by government action or not. What they’re interested in is establishing an authoritarian (at best) socialist dictatorship. That is the beginning, middle, and end of what they’re about.
Our real problem is not China. It is our political system at present. Weak Republicans trying to counter Democrats who are actually a new religion constantly pandering to one or another of their fanatical splinter groups.
A small correction. The Horseshoe bat that carries Covid is far to small to use as a food source. In addition it lives a thousand miles away from the food market so the original source had to be one of the the labs working with the virus. China had an active research program working with the virus in 2017 and the program may have gone back as far as 2014. One of the things they were working on was helping the virus jump from one species to another. This process is common knowledge in research so it’s nothing special. That type of research is done to understand how dangerous the virus would be to humans. If the outbreak started in the wet market, it was probably due to a researcher from one of the two labs in the area infecting somebody in the wet market and not because of something sold in the market.
China knew all this and it would have been sufficient reason to destroy all cultures other than the ones they had under lock and key. Even the bat lady was disappeared for a while, probably until they could be sure that she would tell the story they wanted told. There is a story of a couple wanting to visit Wuhan about November 1 and their tour guide wouldn’t allow them in the city. Their activity was restricted to closed places where they were the only ones in a museum. The excuse they were give was that there were bad things happening in the city. It may have been the tour guide doing his best to protect his customers from what the government wouldn’t admit.
Clearly China can’t be trusted as they will not fill out important details even when enough is known to put the blame in the proper place. Depending on them is extremely risky and could leave us dependent on the limited supplies we have in this country.
Personally, I will try to avoid made in China as much as possible but it’s difficult. I have seen just how much of what I have purchased was made there and it’s scary how dependent we have become on a country that would gladly cause harm to us just to make a few extra dollars.
Paul, this is an outstanding summation of the production and installation of the NOT Green New Deal products. I think an analysis of what happens as these products reach end of life is needed. Graveyards for turbine blades, highly toxic battery disposal, etc. appear to be a bigger environmental disaster than the earlier production and installation.
OT
https://slate.com/technology/2020/07/climate-change-deaths-japan-2018-heat-wave.html
The First Undeniable Climate Change Deaths
In 2018 in Japan, more than 1,000 people died during an unprecedented heat wave. In 2019, scientists proved it would have been impossible without global warming.
Yeah, sure, ok….
“In 2018 in Japan, more than 1,000 people died during an unprecedented heat wave. In 2019, scientists proved it would have been impossible without global warming”
And in 2020 the climate science obsession with the attribution of extreme weather events to fossil fuel emissions ran into a wall.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/07/16/the-internal-variability-issue/