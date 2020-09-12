State of Delaware Lies About Willie Soon (as a scientist)

Bloomberg News is reporting that the state of Delaware (like several other Democrat-controlled states) is filing climate suits against Exxon, Chevron and others.
Willie Soon’s name has been repeatedly used and abused in nearly all the lawsuits by state Attorney Generals (the previous one was by the State of Minnesota, Keith Ellison, June 24, 2020). But this time, it is clear that the lawyers from San Francisco representing the state of Delaware did not bother to be more careful in doing their homework. The highlighted segment by the state of Delaware about Willie Soon while referring to the 2003 paper in Climate Research can be easily proven wrong:
Perhaps such blatant lie is legally actionable? But for now, let us consider another most interesting bit of inadvertent news that was missed by the high-priced lawyers from San Francisco representing the vicious Attorney General for the state of Delaware:
What is fun is that in this case they are helping Willie Soon to expose the whole scam and political witch-hunt that was seeded and initiated by Greenpeace and Climate Investigations Center’s Kert Davies. As early as April 29, 2020, deep during the panic on pandemic, the Smithsonian Institution has removed the offending page concerning “Willie Soon”:
https://www.si.edu/newsdesk/releases/smithsonian-statement-dr-wei-hock-willie-soon
Please see this March 2, 2015 statement by Willie Soon on WUWT:
Well, if Willie Soon had done anything wrong, he would already have been put in jail since February of 2015. But it is a fact that the Smithsonian Institution has found no wrong doing whatsoever. So, instead a nice quiet walk back.
Historians of science will take note of such a blatant, empty, and ugly attack. Perhaps the State of Delaware owes Willie Soon an apology?
